This Fun DIY Transforms an IKEA Pendant Light Into a Groovy Disco Feature

If there's one aspect of 70s decor that's seemingly here for good, it's the ever-so-groovy disco ball aesthetic. From mirror-tiled coasters to melted disco ball table decor, the disco fever is real. This glitzy trend came back in the early noughties but dipped down for a couple of years only to resurface again. And what's not to like? It sparkles in the sun, makes the most beautiful rainbow reflections, and is a fun accessory for any entertaining living space.

As a huge fan of the disco ball trend, I couldn't help but find myself intrigued by this viral IKEA hack that converts any room into a party space with just the flip of a switch. So if you're interested in transforming your living room into a glittering party space and you happen to love an artsy DIY, this project is perfect for you. Before you know it, you'll be spending more time in your living room and we won't be surprised if your home turns out to be the ultimate hang.

IKEA Disco Light DIY

If you want to embrace the disco ball trend head-on, this trending DIY, courtesy of Cesar Munir (@cesarmunir), is for you. He transforms IKEA's classic PS 2014 pendant lamp into a glamorous disco light with the help of just two easily found art supplies - metallic silver spray paint and disco mirror tiles.

To begin, Cesar dismantles the lamp's outer blades and spray paints them silver to match the pre-existing silver lining on the inside of the IKEA lamp. Once completely dry, Cesar sticks the tiles onto the outer surface of each blade until it's completely decked out in true disco fashion. Finally, Cesar reassembles the tiled blades to the pendant fixture and lets the reflective surface shine in its element.

If you're already an owner of the popular PS 2014 lamp, then we suggest wiping down the blades before DIYing them. And if you're interested in purchasing the lamp for the sake of this trendy hack, then you'll be happy to find that the blades come detached from the fixture, making the project less tedious. With pendant lighting trending in its own right, we can't think of a better light fixture to adopt this 70s style.

And we aren't the only ones taking notes from Cesar's DIY, either. Interior designer Tina Priestly tells us that the transformation of the IKEA PS 2014 pendant light into a groovy disco light is nothing short of genius. 'It's a great way to add a pop of personality and fun to any space without breaking the bank,' notes Tina. 'Plus, the disco vibe brings a sense of nostalgia and joy, which we all could use a bit more of these days.' According to Tina, the disco light is perfect for a creative studio, a cozy reading nook, or even above a coffee table to create a conversation-starting focal point without overwhelming the space.

You Will Need

Shaun Green, founder and senior interior designer at The Furniture Shack, tells us that this DIY disco ball light is a creative and fun way to add a bit of sparkle to any room. 'I believe that incorporating unique statement pieces like this disco light can truly elevate the overall aesthetic of a space,' he says. 'It could work well as a focal point in a living room or bedroom, or even as part of a gallery wall in a hallway or entryway.'

Shaun also points out that it's important to consider the surrounding elements of decor in the room, making sure they complement rather than clash with the disco ball light. To go the extra mile, he suggests experimenting with multi-colored light bulbs to change the mood of the room at your whim.

If you're looking to dip your toes into the trend, take a look at our favorite disco-themed buys below. Since they're definitely more minimal in size and style, they're easier to introduce into a living space and can be intentionally showcased as and when the ambiance calls for a twinkling touch of dopamine decor. But if you are interested in DIYing your own pendant light, then follow Cesar's guide to making your very own disco pendant light in time for your next party. After all, who needs a karaoke bar when you've got the makings of your very own discotheque right at home?