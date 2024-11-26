I'm Already Planning My New Year's Eve Tablescape — 9 Stylish Finds That Work For Christmas, Too

It's never too early to start planning how you'll ring in the new year, and these stylish buys will save you time (and money)

a collage of new years eve decorations
(Image credit: Listed in Article)
Jump to category:
Olivia Wolfe
By
published
in Features

Maybe I'm getting ahead of myself, but you bet I'm already planning the sparkly details of ringing in the new year. Of course, New Year's Eve celebrations are often about watching the ball drop, but starting the night with a stylish dinner party or soirée is the perfect way to set the scene. So, if you're planning on playing host this year, you're going to need the hottest New Year's Eve decorations, and I've found nine of them.

Styling your space for Christmas is likely still underway, but the good news is, if you plan well, many of those pieces can inspire your New Year's Eve decorating ideas, too. Things like silver plate chargers, glittering gold candle sticks, and chic coupe glasses don't need a specific holiday to be enjoyed, after all.

So do yourself a favor, and stock up on stylish pieces that will see you through to the new year (and beyond!) A few are even on sale as part of the current Black Friday home deals, so it's really a win-win right now. The new year is right around the corner, and 2025 if going to be all about table settings that start conversations and dazzle their dinner guests, so why not use this opportunity to start the new year on the sparkling note. Here's what I'm shopping.

Shop Stylish New Year's Eve Decorations

Khen Colored Crystal Wine Glass Set of 5, Large 20 Oz Glasses, Summer Flower Bright Italian Style Tall Stemmed Drinkware for Red & White Wine, Water Dinner Glasses, Color Glassware - (stemmed)
Khen Colored Crystal Wine Glass

Price: $54.95/set of 5, Was: $64.99

Just because silver, gold, and black make up the classic New Year's Eve color palette does not mean you cannot add a moment of color — a pop of bright oranges, plum purples, and reds are some of this year's biggest color trends. These glass wine glasses are on sale right now at Amazon, and in a few different colorways to fit whatever your party palette may be.

Williams Sonoma Pantry Chargers
Brushed Nickel Pantry Chargers

Price: $159.95/set of 6

Plate chargers are the details that every good table setting needs and silver is the perfect color moment for the New Year. These brushed nickel chargers will be an item that will build your tableware collection, and can be used at any time in the year. Plus, use the code FREESHIP right now to save at the checkout.

Eve Smoked Coupe Glasses
Eve Smoked Coupe Glasses

Price: $59.95/set of 8, Was: $71.60

Out of all the best champagne glasses to toast the New Year, the coupe takes the cake for style. Not only are these tinted glasses currently on sale, but they also come in a clear colorway. You cannot go wrong with this style coupe, it works as a Christmas cocktail glass, for New Year's Eve, and is a timeless piece to enjoy at any celebration.

Candlestick Holders,taper Candle Holder for Candlesticks Gold Brass Vintage Candle Stick Candle Holder Candelabra Candle Holder for Fireplace Party Dining Home
Candlestick Holders Gold Brass

Price: $35.59/set of 6, Was: $49.99

Gold, of course, is a classic color to add a little sparkle and shine to your table setting. The glow of the candlelight will glitter in these gold brass candlestick holders. A touch of vintage is timeless and will elevate your table decor amongst all of the glitter.

Velvet Bow Napkin Rings
Velvet Bow Napkin Rings

Price: $29.95/set of 4

As you may know by now, holiday bow decor is everywhere this festive season, and a black velvet bow napkin ring is perfect for transitioning into New Years Eve decor. Nothing is more chic than a playful black detail. I could also see these being styled along your fireplace mantel, or door nobs, and more.

Celestial Burst Table Scatter
Celestial Burst Table Scatter

Price: $23.20/set of 6, Was: $29

These Star Burst table toppers are the perfect small detail to elevate your tablescape. The largest size in the mix is only 4.75"w x 3.2"h  and can be scattered throughout the centerpiece, used to fill clear vases, or even dotted into a floral arrangement.

Mercer41 Diajah Metal Bar Cart & Reviews | Wayfair
Metal Bar Cart in Gold

Price: $82.99, Was: $91.99

A couple of bottles of bubbles are an important part of New Year's Eve celebrations, but not everything can fit on the table. This gold and glass bar cart is on sale and stylishly stores your refreshment selection. Just mix in festive glassware and you'll have the best bar cart that doubles as a decorative moment that can be used year-round.

Stainless Steel Dessert Stems
Stainless Steel Dessert Stems

Price: $195/set of 4

Dessert should always have its separate moment to shine, and these stainless steel stems by Gohar World are so chic. They ooze elegance and style thanks to their polished metal finish, while the Art Deco-inspired tiered bases give them a subtle edge and weight that makes them feel (and look) expensive.

Anecdote Midnight Magic Glass Candle
Anecdote Midnight Magic Glass Candle

Price: $32 (30% off for members!)

Every good dinner party needs an aromatic scent to remember the night by. The best home fragrances for a celebration will capture the theme and perfume the room. Midnight Magic is a champagne and cranberry scent in a deep purple case that "smells like clinking glasses as the year passes."

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸