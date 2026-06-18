As one of the largest visible surfaces in a room, your choice of flooring can make or break your space. Choose right, and you'll have a space that feels warm, considered, and effortlessly stylish for years to come. Choose wrong, and even the most beautifully designed room can look outdated before you know it.

While flooring trends can offer a wealth of inspiration, they should always be taken with a pinch of salt. No one wants to tear up their flooring every few years to keep up with changing tastes. Instead, the most successful choices are those that balance current style with lasting appeal. This means it's often best to base your decision on what to avoid, rather than being led by fads.

"Flooring is one of the most permanent decisions you make in a home, so my rule of thumb is simple: choose the version you'll still love once the trend has moved on," says Aris Lazdans, design and trends expert at Karndean Design Flooring. "A few looks that defined the last few years are starting to show their age, and there are easy, more lasting alternatives in every case."

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Want to know which flooring choices the designers are steering clear of in 2026? Here are six passé options to avoid during your next remodel.

1. Cool Gray Engineered Wood

DO INSTEAD: Choose warmer woods for perennial appeal. (Image credit: Knot & Grain)

Unless you're speaking to a millennial with their head buried in the sand, gray-toned flooring was never chic in the first place, but these days, that rings more true than ever.

"Cool gray wood defined the last decade, but in 2026 it can feel sterile and a little dated — the flooring equivalent of the all-gray kitchen," says Aris Lazdans at Karndean. "Because it was specified so widely, it now reads as a trend rather than a considered choice."

Whether discussing living room, hallway, or kitchen flooring ideas, this cool-toned flooring style shouldn't be part of the conversation anymore. Instead, Aris points people towards warm, natural oak and honey tones instead. "They're softer, more inviting and far more forgiving to live with, and they age gracefully rather than pinning a room to one moment," he says.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a sentiment shared by Ulrich Hansen at wooden flooring specialists, Schotten & Hansen, who also favors warmer, neutral shades as more perennial options. "For a more individual approach, however, consider shifting the color profile of your wood flooring away from classic warm tones toward a contemporary, pigment-infused spectrum of subtle blues or verdant greens," he says.

This doesn't mean cool-toned vinyl, but instead a more dynamic, nuanced wood plank. The result? "A richer, more characterful surface that brings individuality to a space."

2. Herringbone Layouts

DO INSTEAD: For visual intrigue that doesn't feel overdone, opt for parquet panel flooring. (Image credit: TXTURED)

Herringbone floor layouts, be that wood or tile flooring, are a classic choice. This arrangement — where rectangular planks are laid in an interlocking zigzag pattern — feels elegantly timeless. And yet, it's also erring towards overdone in 2026.

"Walk into ten renovated homes this year, and you will see the same herringbone flooring in at least seven of them," notes Simon Mayhew, founder and interior designer at TXTURED studio. "It was a beautiful idea once, but now it has simply become the expected choice rather than the considered one." Ubiquity, he says, is the enemy of longevity.

According to Simon, there's a practical cost to herringbone flooring, too. "A busy, repeating zig-zag pulls the eye, and in the wrong room it distorts the space, narrowing it and tugging the proportions out of line," he says. "A floor should sit quietly beneath a room. Too strong a pattern too often competes with it."

To avoid aging your space and messing with your rooms' proportions, a wide, straight plank is recommended by Simon. "Clean lines and long, uninterrupted angles lengthen a room rather than chopping it up," he says. "The effect is classic and chic, and it lets the material do the talking: the grain, the tone, the texture underfoot."

Alternatively, we're noticing an emerging trend for classic parquet panel flooring, as pictured above. It has the same allure as herringbone, but with a more detailed, opulent feel to it. It's one of those flooring choices that makes a room look more expensive every time.

3. High Gloss Finishes

DO INSTEAD: Choose natural stone tiles or unlacquered wood for a flatter, more stylish finish. (Image credit: Urbanology)

Glossy vinyl flooring or high-shine tiles were once the mark of an expensive home, but 2005 was over 15 years ago. If you want your home to look as considered today as it will in ten years, lustrous flooring options are best avoided.

Practicality comes into question, too. "A high-gloss floor promises a polished, showroom look, but in a real home, it works against you," explains Aris. "Every scuff, footprint, and speck of dust shows, and the sheen itself now feels overly done."

Instead, he says matte or satin finish is the more contemporary (and far more practical) choice. "It's understated, easier to live with, and it lets the grain and texture of the floor do the talking," Aris continues. Think: artisanal zellige tiles with natural variations, or unlacquered hardwood flooring that develops a distinctive patina with age.

4. Stark Black and White Checkerboard

DO INSTEAD: Keep the layout, but choose tiles in more saturated tones for a more quietly luxurious feel. (Image credit: Blakes London)

Black and white checkerboard flooring has been a mainstay in homes for decades, and for good reason. There is a timelessness to this classic flooring choice, and yet, if you want your home to look design-forward in 2026 and beyond, choose tile colors that feel more understated and less stark.

"The checkerboard idea is worth keeping; it's the palette that needs updating," says Aris. Unless you want your kitchen or bathroom to look like a scene from Beetlejuice, opt for less saturated tones that are more quietly luxurious. As he puts it, the high-contrast version can feel harsh and a touch "fancy-dress retro", rather than timeless.

So, what should you choose instead? "A tonal stone or a softer colored marble pairing gives you all the rhythm and graphic interest with far more depth and warmth, and it sits much more comfortably in a modern home," Aris says. Think veined pink marble next to an off-white, for example, or a natural sage quartz.

Simon Mayhew Interior Designer From my earliest memories, Simon has been captivated by the interiors of stunning homes, hotels, bars, and restaurants. Whenever he stepped into these spaces, he was drawn to intricate details, textures, and the play of light and shadow. He started TXTURED to create a respected studio that designs beautiful, unique spaces that inspire and reflects his creative style.

5. Narrow Plank Floorboards

DO INSTEAD: Choose wide planks for a contemporary air, and the added benefit of making your room feel more spacious. (Image credit: Ted Todd)

When choosing wood flooring, we tend to prioritize the type of timber or the color. What we often fail to overlook (and what's arguably far more important) is the size of the planks, and in 2026, designers are staunchly against narrow cut styles.

"Narrow planks can make a floor feel busy and quite traditional, with all those repeating lines drawing the eye and visually shrinking a room," says Aris. Wider boards are the easy upgrade and guarantee a more perennial appeal. "Fewer joins mean cleaner lines, a calmer surface and a genuine sense of space, even in smaller rooms."

Simon agrees. "A wide board in smoked oak will still read well in ten years, long after this year’s more fashionable floors have started to date," he says. For an even more monolithic feel that makes a home feel more spacious, keep the floor continuous from room to room, with no breaks at the threshold.

6. Busy Patterned Tiles

DO INSTEAD: If you do want to incorporate a pattern, dedicate it to one zone only. (Image credit: Karndean)

If you were planning geometric patterned vinyl or busy, small-scale mosaics across an entire floor, designers urge you to think again. These busy patterns are not only visually overwhelming, but like any type of pattern, they're bound to age quickly.

"Pattern is wonderful, but covering every floor in a bold, busy tile is the quickest way to date a home," says Aris. "It overwhelms a space and ties you to a very of-the-moment look you'll tire of." And if you're on the hunt for flooring that makes a room look bigger (and let's face it, so many of us are), small-scale prints will be your worst enemy.

Instead, he recommends "treating a strong pattern as a guest, rather than the host. A subtle stone or a soft-pattern tile gives you a timeless base that's far easier to style around and live with," he says. You could also consider a pattern inlay, like the one pictured above, where the print becomes the main attraction, complementing the surrounding colors rather than competing for the eye.

B&Q Wide Invisible Oiled Brown Plank £95 at B&Q Warm and wide, this engineered wooden plank will look just as inviting today as it will in 10 years time. Stonehouse Studio Chequers Blush Patterned Wall and Floor Tiles View at Victorian Plumbing Instead of the stark, jarring contrast of black and white checkered tiles, choose a softer, more livable tone like blush or sage in 2026. Claybrook Studio Georgetown Square Porcelain Tile View at claybrookstudio.co.uk This terracotta effect tile looks so natural, and the warm, unhoned tone promises to make your kitchen feel far more inviting.

When it comes to flooring, the most stylish choice isn’t always the one making the biggest statement right now — it’s the one that continues to feel right long after the trend cycle has moved on. So, if you want a floor that won’t feel dated before you’ve even finished paying off your renovation, steer clear of the styles above.

Just as important as choosing the right look is getting the practical details right. Knowing which flooring mistakes to avoid during the planning and installation process will ensure your investment looks its best for years to come.

And for more design ideas for your home, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.