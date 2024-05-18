This Gardener's Viral Jasmine Trellis is Such a Pretty Way to Cover a Fence or Wall — And Totally Replicable
If you're looking for a fragrant, flowering vine to embellish the outside of your house, look no further — this star jasmine DIY could be the answer to your landscaping prayers
Allow me to introduce you to your new favorite plant — star jasmine, for the uninitiated, is a fragrant, flowering vine that thrives in both partial sunlight and heavy shade. It is resultingly rather easy to care for, though you'd do best to plant it in a sunny spot (for more blooms) with soil that is both moist but well-drained.
Given it's low-maintenance profile, it's also one of the best plants to cover a fence and quite easy to train on a trellis, where it can then flower into a dense foliage-filled privacy screen, should you wish. Plus it's evergreen, which means it's functional all year long, as well as 'relatively cold-hardy,' says Shannon Searcy (@homebodyshan), an interiors content creator whose stunning jasmine trellis is the anchor of this piece. 'It goes dormant in the winter and comes back nice and happy in the spring' she adds, before warning to use frost protection if you're expecting a cold winter: 'Jasmine does not like to be frozen!'
With help from a professional landscaper, Shannon trained multiple star jasmine plants to bloom in a diamond pattern across the exterior brick wall of her house, forming a quilt of flowers that likely smells as gorgeous as it looks. She used star jasmine for the reasons outlined above: its 'beautiful, fragrant blooms,' its resistance to the Texas sun, and its comfort in the shade. The overall result is one of the best trellis ideas I've ever seen.
What You'll Need
- Star jasmine: You might need a few plants depending on the size of your wall
- Plastic-coated landscape wire: This will form the trellis and give the jasmine something to climb
- Eye-bolt screws: Use these to secure the landscape wire in place
Step 1: Pick a Pattern
'For the longest time I wanted to have a "Granny Garden" with a cozy, cottage feel,' Shannon tells me. 'I had a vision and I saved tons of pictures for inspiration. I was always enamored by charming homes with vines climbing up the side of the house, so I knew I wanted to recreate that look in my own 1980's home.' And when it came time to build the pattern, she selected one she has always loved: harlequin.
Of course, with a bit garden wire you can draw up whatever pattern you'd like. Just make sure to ...
Step 2: Plan, Plan, Plan
Before you get started, be sure to 'plan ahead and measure, measure, measure,' Shannon says. 'Map out the height & width of your wall or fence, and then decide what size your pattern will be.' The more you do ahead of time, the less of a headache you'll have when it comes time to install.
Step 3: Build out The Pattern
It's now time to build out your pattern. Shannon went with a professional for this, but you could certainly DIY it with a bit of patience.
If it were me, I would first draw my design on the wall in chalk; that way I'd have a template to work with, but the lines would easily wash off with a bit of water. Next, I'd mark where to add my eye-bolt screws before later drilling them in place. And finally, I'd thread through the garden wire, taking care to secure it with the screws.
Step 4: Tend to your jasmine and watch it bloom
'Each of my walls has three star jasmine planted directly into the ground, evenly spaced along the wall,' Shannon tells me. 'They are relatively low maintenance, but in the summer I do like to make sure they are getting plenty of water.' Otherwise, she says, the most important step after building the trellis and planting the jasmine is 'training your vines up the trellis,' which means you 'wrap the new growth around the wire to teach it which direction to grow.'
To keep things tidy, Shannon goes 'outside every couple of weeks to tend to my jasmine and tame and tuck the new vines.' To shelter the plant from the cold, try wrapping frost cloth at the base to 'protect the root systems.'
And there you have it! This certainly isn't a DIY you can finish overnight, and you might even choose to call in some professional help should that sound more enticing. Otherwise, though, it's a relatively affordable (and beautiful!) upgrade that keeps your house looking and smelling fresh for years to come.
'We have had our trellis walls for 3 years now and they have held up great,' Shannon says. 'Despite what some may think, they have not caused any damage to the exterior of my home because I maintain them and keep them tidy.'
What's more, neighbors are 'constantly' driving by to admire the flowers because the pattern is 'so beautiful and eye-catching,' she adds, noting, however, that 'nothing beats the smell. The fragrant white blooms are both inviting and comforting. I love that I can smell them every time we come home.'
Now, as enticing as this DIY looks, it isn't your only option for a wall full of jasmine. Below, you'll find a few extra options for anyone looking to cash in on the fun, only with half the work.
6 trellises to try
Price: $129
This black iron trellis does all the hardwork for you. Simply mount it on the wall and train your flowers to climb — no landscape wire or hooks needed. Of course, it doesn't offer that same all-encompassing look, but for smaller spaces or nooks, perhaps that's just what you'd prefer. And finally, the frame is enveloped in a powder-coated finish to ensure durability for years to come.
Price: $37.48
You really can't go wrong with a brown wooden trellis. This one in particular is the perfect size for small gardens and nurseries, and is even a customer fave among Lowe's consumers; 60 were purchased in the last week! And at $37.48, it's the perfect steal. If you're looking to use star jasmine to build a privacy screen, this could be the perfect base.
Price: From $69.99
Or, you could try this wire trellis kit with pieces designed to be mounted on walls of varying materials: concrete, stucco, brick, siding, and wood are all fair game. Its suitable for most climbing plants and comes with step-by-step instructions and pattern design tutorials so you'll never feel alone while crafting your botanical paradise.
Price: $11.48
This tall and thin trellis is even more popular among Lowe's customers. As of this writing, 86% of its 351 reviews are 5-star and 9% are 4-star. And not only that, but over 200 were purchased last week. Talk about the garden accessory of the season.
Price: $20.98
Made of sustainable willow, this expandable trellis can be used to train plants in the garden, as a privacy screen between yards, or both. The choice is yours! Just note: while overall reviews were positive, some customers noted dissatisfaction with the overall quality. At the very least, it's good for a season, though after that it might need a refresh.
Price: $100
Perhaps you'd like to replicate this exact DIY, but, for comfort reasons, would prefer to follow the instructions that accompany some sort of fully-formed kit. I present to you — this $100 Amazon buy that, according to the product description and customer reviews, has everything you need to build your own wall-sized trellis, harlequin or otherwise.
