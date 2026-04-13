How to Shop the 'Soft Celeste' Color Trend and Bring a Softer Kind of Blue Into Your Home
Soft Celeste is the calming blue everyone’s using right now. Discover curated pieces for living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms.
Soft Celeste has completely won me over this month. There’s something about this shade; it’s not just another pale blue. The more I see it, the more it surprises me with how soft and inviting it feels.
What makes Soft Celeste different? It has this hint of violet that gently warms up the room. Instead of feeling chilly (like some blues can), it actually creates a space that feels calm and welcoming. It’s the kind of colour that shifts with the light. Sometimes airy, sometimes cosy, always soothing.
I also love how versatile it is. Soft Celeste Color Crush looks gorgeous next to warm woods, rich burgundies, and deeper neutral tones. It never tries too hard, but it always makes the whole room feel more put together.
For this edit, I’ve curated pieces across living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms that show how effortlessly it can move through a home — uplifting a living space with lightness, settling a bedroom into calm, and bringing a fresh, almost luminous quality into a bathroom.
Living Room
Bedrooms
Kitchens
Bathrooms
Soft Celeste not only settles into a space, it softens it and quietly brings everything into balance. And once you notice that shift, it’s hard to unsee it.
If you’re looking to introduce it, whether through one piece or something more layered, that’s exactly where our Find product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc comes in. Share your space, budget, and what you’re looking for, and we’ll narrow it down to a few options that feel right, straight to your inbox.
If this is your kind of colour, you’ll want to keep an eye on what’s next — our Color Crush changes monthly, and the Livingetc newsletter is where we share it first.
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Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.