Soft Celeste has completely won me over this month. There’s something about this shade; it’s not just another pale blue. The more I see it, the more it surprises me with how soft and inviting it feels.



What makes Soft Celeste different? It has this hint of violet that gently warms up the room. Instead of feeling chilly (like some blues can), it actually creates a space that feels calm and welcoming. It’s the kind of colour that shifts with the light. Sometimes airy, sometimes cosy, always soothing.



I also love how versatile it is. Soft Celeste Color Crush looks gorgeous next to warm woods, rich burgundies, and deeper neutral tones. It never tries too hard, but it always makes the whole room feel more put together.

Soft celeste blue living room with low sofa, marble platform, sculptural shelves, and a small blue table lamp by sheer curtains. (Image credit: @___.dpt @varvara__top 3)

For this edit, I’ve curated pieces across living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms that show how effortlessly it can move through a home — uplifting a living space with lightness, settling a bedroom into calm, and bringing a fresh, almost luminous quality into a bathroom.

Living Room

Bedrooms

Kitchens

Bathrooms

Soft Celeste not only settles into a space, it softens it and quietly brings everything into balance. And once you notice that shift, it’s hard to unsee it.

If you’re looking to introduce it, whether through one piece or something more layered, that’s exactly where our Find product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc comes in. Share your space, budget, and what you’re looking for, and we’ll narrow it down to a few options that feel right, straight to your inbox.





If this is your kind of colour, you’ll want to keep an eye on what’s next — our Color Crush changes monthly, and the Livingetc newsletter is where we share it first.

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