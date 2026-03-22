Easter, for me, has never been about overly themed decor. It’s more about that transition into spring. The light changes, everything feels softer, and suddenly you want your space to reflect that sense of ease. It’s interesting how many different Easter decor rituals exist around the world, each one bringing its own meaning and atmosphere, but what I always come back to is creating something that feels effortless and personal.

This is exactly how I approach seasonal styling, focusing on pieces that feel considered, versatile, and easy to live with beyond just one moment. If you need help finding the right product for your Easter table decor, you can send us a message at Design Lab by Livingetc with what you’re looking for, and we’ll source it for you, completely free of charge.

A charming egg plater like this adds just enough character to make the setting feel intentional without trying too hard. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

When I’m styling for this time of year, I always start with the table. It’s the focal point, even if you’re not hosting, and it sets the tone for the entire space. I tend to build it in layers, starting with a soft base and then adding warmer accents. Pastel yellows work beautifully here, but I like grounding them with terracotta or clay tones so it doesn’t feel too sweet. Floral prints are key, but the trick is choosing ones that feel slightly undone, more relaxed and less obviously occasion-based.

From there, it’s about adding height and softness through vases and flowers. Loose tulips, daffodils, or even a few simple stems instantly bring movement and life. I often mix materials, pairing ceramic with glass, something sculptural with something minimal, because that contrast is what makes a space feel natural rather than styled.

Then it naturally extends into the rest of the room. A cushion in a soft spring tone, a new ceramic object, a subtle shift in texture. It’s never about changing everything, just introducing a few pieces that quietly refresh how the space feels.

What I love about this edit is that nothing feels too “Easter”. These are pieces you’ll keep long after, the tableware you’ll reach for all season, the vases that always have something in them, the soft colors that make your home feel lighter without trying too hard.

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