When it comes to Easter decorating, my family in the US has always embraced eggs, bunnies, and pastel colors. It wasn't until I came to the UK that I learned about Easter trees, and even more recently, the Swedish tradition of making a Påskris for the holiday — a decorating idea that blends traditional floral and stem arrangements with seasonal motifs.

"Simply put, a Påskris is a bouquet of large twigs and branches, placed in a vase of water before Easter," explains Swedish interior creator Helena Lyth. The Påskris, or 'Easter tree', is decorated in different ways, honoring the season, and becomes a colorful moment in your home. Think egg ornaments, feathers, pastel colors, and even ribbons.

The Påskris is a Swedish Easter decorating ritual that can be appreciated and recreated throughout cultures and regions. And it makes for a lovely centerpiece idea or bouquet to bring life into the home during the spring season. Here's everything I've learned and what you need to know to create your own Påskris for Easter this year.

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What is a Påskris? A Short History

It can be as simple or as ornate as you want it to be, but it always makes for a lovely centerpiece. (Image credit: nkuku)

A Påskris begins as a vase full of twigs and branches (ones that will bloom), adorned with festive decor. "At first, only the decorations are visible, but as the twigs stand in water, the Easter tree will, preferably in time for Easter, sprout and turn green," explains Helena. It's a way to signal that spring has arrived and nature has awakened.

Like so much around Easter and Easter decorating, the Påskris is a religious symbol. "It began in the 17th century when, to remember Jesus' suffering on the cross on Good Friday, people would lightly whip family members with birch twigs," Helena explains. "It then developed further into a playful game in which children played pranks on each other."

However, today it's been reimagined. "Only in the 19th century did the birch twigs begin to be decorated," says Helena. "In the 1950s, it really took off when the Easter symbol of eggs and chickens became clear decorations."

That's why we now see feathers in joyful colors and painted empty eggs decorating the birch twigs on the Påskris. "Basically, it was decorated with whatever could be found at home, on the farms," adds Helena.

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How to Make and Style a Modern Påskris

This modern variation of the Påskris caters to more minimalist styles, yet still captures the spring beauty. (Image credit: The White Company)

Now the Påskris is a beautiful way to add color and natural elements to your Easter table decor or around the home. So, what do you need to create one?

The traditional Easter tree is made of birch, but today any type of branch can be a Påskris, and the twigs can be combined with spring flowers. like French tulips, too. "Cherry branches have become more and more common, probably because of the beautiful flowers, as well as faux feathers," says Helena.

These twigs show how you can still bring the lively spring colors, but with a more refined and contemporary style. (Image credit: H&M Home)

As for what to hang on the branches, anything beautiful works, but since it is meant to be a tribute to spring and nature, it should preferably stick to a colorful, spring color palette and seasonal aesthetics.

That said, eggs in different styles are a must — glass, ceramic, or paper, anything goes. "And the Easter trees get bigger and bigger every year," adds Helena. "From small birch bouquets in my childhood, and now it's more like giant installations."

Though traditional, there are really no strict rules when it comes to decorating with Påskrisen in the home. Maybe you want to have an Easter tree in every room and create different styles for each tree (much like how we decorate with Christmas trees).

"But the thing to keep in mind is that it can be difficult to get it ready in time for Easter. You want your blooms in time to welcome spring," says Helena.

It's always interesting to learn about different decorating traditions and how they translate across cultures. The Påskris is a beautiful way to celebrate the new life that comes with the arrival of the spring season — and it makes for the perfect spring table centerpiece.