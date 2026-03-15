5 Easter Decor Rituals From Around the World to Inspire Your Spring Season
These traditions will inspire your home's design over the upcoming holiday (and perhaps even after)
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When you think of Easter, spring pastels, egg hunts, pretty tables, and bunny motifs probably come to mind. And while these are much-awaited aspects of the Sunday holiday, there's a lot more to it, depending on where in the world you're celebrating.
And while there are so many beautiful ways to celebrate this auspicious day, I've come across five pretty ideas that will no doubt inspire your Easter table decor, but will also move beyond this hosting space, too.
So, without further ado, here are some amazing traditions that add to the way you can decorate your home this Easter.Article continues below
1. Greece: Floral Epitaphios and Red Eggs
Growing up in Athens, Design Lab by Livingetc stylist Iokasti Sotirakopoulou tells me that Greek Easter creates a very atmospheric sense of occasion through simple but meaningful rituals and decorations.
"On Holy Saturday, families bring home the light from the midnight lambada candle, with its warm glow often becoming part of the home’s decor for the evening, and use its smoke to mark a small cross above the front door," she explains.
"During Holy Week, churches and homes are filled with spring flowers, especially around the flower-covered Epitaphios, and by Easter Sunday, the table becomes the decorative centrepiece, styled with candles, red eggs, tsoureki bread, herbs, and seasonal greenery, creating a warm, celebratory setting that feels deeply tied to tradition and spring."
2. Sweden: Påskris
As Easter nears, Scandinavian living room decor takes on a new look. And aside from the shift to brighter colors and more traditional motifs in the decor, the star of most side tables or even dinner tables is the påskris.
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Literally translating to Easter branches, påskris manifests itself in the form of a vase of fresh branches that are adorned with vibrant feathers, ribbons, and spring ornaments like pastel eggs and ducks.
This traditional decorative accent is used to symbolize the passing of winter, the onset of spring, and a sense of renewal as Easter Sunday nears.
3. Germany, Austria, England: Easter Trees
A similar tradition is carried out in Germany, Austria, parts of Switzerland, and even England. The twig tree, or Easter tree, is a popular decor ritual in these places. And while it bears some resemblance to påskris, it ends up feeling slightly more minimalist.
Firstly, in place of foraged branches, there are special mini faux trees that typically serve as the base of this Easter ritual. And rather than feathers, you might find more classic ornaments draped across each stem.
"I have three girls, and we always decorate an easter tree at home every year," says Debbie Black, deputy editor at Livingetc. "We have something similar to this White Easter Tree Centerpiece from Amazon, from which we hang Easter decorations that we have collected or made together over the years."
4. Southern America: Deviled Eggs, Bunny Decor, and Florals
"In Southern American culture, deviled eggs are an essential part of Easter dinner. I just can't imagine a table without them," Olivia Wolfe, design writer at Livingetc, tells me matter-of-factly.
"So, a chic deviled egg platter is top of my list for Easter dinner party decor. Beyond that, I always remember Easter growing up as soft, delicate, and rooted in tradition — which translates to the decor we had."
To take it to the next level, she suggests chic but playful baskets for egg hunts, silver bunnies around the house, vegetable motifs on the table, lots of pink and green, and Easter florals. "Specifically lilies, lenten roses, and azaleas — anything that's growing in the spring garden, as my mom says."
5. Ukraine: Pysanky and Krashanky
And last but certainly not least, we have Ukraine's intricately creative Easter decor ritual — pysanky (wax-resist dyed eggs) and krashanky (solid-colored eggs).
Originating from the word pysaty, meaning 'to write', pysanky eggs are designed using the batik method. This involves using wax and a fine stylus to adorn eggs with borders and motifs. The waxed egg is then dropped into a bowl of dyed water to stain the shell.
Then the egg is removed, and a candle or a blow-dryer warms the wax so it's easy to peel off. This will then reveal the designs on the egg surface. And if you don't have as much time, then you can simply dye the eggs without wax designs for krashanky.
These colorful eggs are often placed as a table centerpiece, alongside embroidered textiles and fresh Paska bread to symbolize celebration, resurrection, and fertility. Plus, there are more modern iterations, like malyovanky (painted eggs) and biserky (beaded eggs).
More Easter Decor to Shop
Bringing these ideas into your home with a sense of respect and gratitude for the culture it comes from is a beautiful way to make your Easter a little extra special. But might I suggest taking a scroll through our guide to Easter table styling mistakes, too? It'll help you strike a chic balance that feels traditional and elevated.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.