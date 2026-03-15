5 Easter Decor Rituals From Around the World to Inspire Your Spring Season

When you think of Easter, spring pastels, egg hunts, pretty tables, and bunny motifs probably come to mind. And while these are much-awaited aspects of the Sunday holiday, there's a lot more to it, depending on where in the world you're celebrating.

And while there are so many beautiful ways to celebrate this auspicious day, I've come across five pretty ideas that will no doubt inspire your Easter table decor, but will also move beyond this hosting space, too.

So, without further ado, here are some amazing traditions that add to the way you can decorate your home this Easter.

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1. Greece: Floral Epitaphios and Red Eggs

These beautiful red eggs are the main character in a Greek Easter Sunday table. (Image credit: Anthologist)

Growing up in Athens, Design Lab by Livingetc stylist Iokasti Sotirakopoulou tells me that Greek Easter creates a very atmospheric sense of occasion through simple but meaningful rituals and decorations.

"On Holy Saturday, families bring home the light from the midnight lambada candle, with its warm glow often becoming part of the home’s decor for the evening, and use its smoke to mark a small cross above the front door," she explains.

"During Holy Week, churches and homes are filled with spring flowers, especially around the flower-covered Epitaphios, and by Easter Sunday, the table becomes the decorative centrepiece, styled with candles, red eggs, tsoureki bread, herbs, and seasonal greenery, creating a warm, celebratory setting that feels deeply tied to tradition and spring."

Maison Flâneur Glass Easter Egg £179.01 at maisonflaneur.com Color: Red / Gold Shipped straight from Greece, these red eggs would make a lovely heirloom for future Easters to come. ThesKordelaki Lambada Greek Easter Candle £34.61 at Etsy UK & I Color: Blue This Lambada Greek Easter Candle from Etsy will allow you to carry out the tradition no matter where you are. Next Two Tier Flower Cake Stand £24 at Next UK Color: Pink Since the red eggs tend to be the star of the show, you can showcase them on a cake stand like this.

2. Sweden: Påskris

Although a more muted take on the påskris, this is another way to tap into Scandi minimalism. (Image credit: nkuku)

As Easter nears, Scandinavian living room decor takes on a new look. And aside from the shift to brighter colors and more traditional motifs in the decor, the star of most side tables or even dinner tables is the påskris.

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Literally translating to Easter branches, påskris manifests itself in the form of a vase of fresh branches that are adorned with vibrant feathers, ribbons, and spring ornaments like pastel eggs and ducks.

This traditional decorative accent is used to symbolize the passing of winter, the onset of spring, and a sense of renewal as Easter Sunday nears.

Anthropologie Lilac Glass Vase £54 at Anthropologie Material: 100% Glass This Lilac Glass Vase from Anthropologie is a great home for some light stems for your DIY påskris. Amazon 22 Yards Easter Ribbon £6.98 at Amazon UK Colors: Pink, Blue, Yellow, Green Get your family to craft dainty little ribbons with these pastel rolls from Amazon. Amazon 350 Pcs Feathers for Crafts View at Amazon UK Color: Macaron Finish off by adding some of these fluffy, colorful feathers to your Easter centrepiece.

3. Germany, Austria, England: Easter Trees

If you're missing a fun Easter element, a festive tree like this is worth decorating with. (Image credit: Dunelm)

A similar tradition is carried out in Germany, Austria, parts of Switzerland, and even England. The twig tree, or Easter tree, is a popular decor ritual in these places. And while it bears some resemblance to påskris, it ends up feeling slightly more minimalist.

Firstly, in place of foraged branches, there are special mini faux trees that typically serve as the base of this Easter ritual. And rather than feathers, you might find more classic ornaments draped across each stem.

"I have three girls, and we always decorate an easter tree at home every year," says Debbie Black, deputy editor at Livingetc. "We have something similar to this White Easter Tree Centerpiece from Amazon, from which we hang Easter decorations that we have collected or made together over the years."

Dunelm 70 cm Twig Tree £20 at Dunelm Color: White This Twig Tree from Dunlem is another great choice for your Easter decor base. H&M 2-Pack Stoneware Easter Bunnies £3.99 at H&M (US) Color: Yellow How darling are these stoneware Easter bunnies from H&M's latest collection? Cox & Cox Textured Glass Hanging Eggs £12.50 at Cox and Cox Quantity: Set of 6 You can also add some of these Textured Glass Hanging Eggs from Cox & Cox for extra personality.

4. Southern America: Deviled Eggs, Bunny Decor, and Florals

A devilled eggs platter like this is commonly dipped into at an Easter feast in Southern America. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

"In Southern American culture, deviled eggs are an essential part of Easter dinner. I just can't imagine a table without them," Olivia Wolfe, design writer at Livingetc, tells me matter-of-factly.

"So, a chic deviled egg platter is top of my list for Easter dinner party decor. Beyond that, I always remember Easter growing up as soft, delicate, and rooted in tradition — which translates to the decor we had."

To take it to the next level, she suggests chic but playful baskets for egg hunts, silver bunnies around the house, vegetable motifs on the table, lots of pink and green, and Easter florals. "Specifically lilies, lenten roses, and azaleas — anything that's growing in the spring garden, as my mom says."

Anthropologie Louise Stoneware Deviled Egg Platter £30 at Anthropologie Capacity: 12 Eggs This Louise Stoneware Deviled Egg Platter features a tulip design that feels perfect for Easter. Harrods Raffia Easter Egg Basket £29.95 at Harrods Size: H 15 cm x W 21 cm x D 20 cm This Raffia Easter Egg Basket from Harrods is so chic, it'll make your hunt so much more exciting. Casa by JJ Garden Harvest Radish Salt £95 at Casa by JJ Quantity: Set of 2 Crafted from pewter, this set of shakers from Casa by JJ might be one of my favorite last-minute additions.

5. Ukraine: Pysanky and Krashanky

Here's a glimpse of the pretty pysanky eggs used to decorate a table on Easter. (Image credit: HunnmingRe)

And last but certainly not least, we have Ukraine's intricately creative Easter decor ritual — pysanky (wax-resist dyed eggs) and krashanky (solid-colored eggs).

Originating from the word pysaty, meaning 'to write', pysanky eggs are designed using the batik method. This involves using wax and a fine stylus to adorn eggs with borders and motifs. The waxed egg is then dropped into a bowl of dyed water to stain the shell.

Then the egg is removed, and a candle or a blow-dryer warms the wax so it's easy to peel off. This will then reveal the designs on the egg surface. And if you don't have as much time, then you can simply dye the eggs without wax designs for krashanky.

These colorful eggs are often placed as a table centerpiece, alongside embroidered textiles and fresh Paska bread to symbolize celebration, resurrection, and fertility. Plus, there are more modern iterations, like malyovanky (painted eggs) and biserky (beaded eggs).

Ukrainisches Kunsthandwerk Hand-Painted Wooden Small Easter Eggs £19.10 at Amazon UK Quantity: Pack of 15 If you don't have the time to make psankys, this set from Amazon will do just as nicely. Mrs. Alice Easter Basket with Blue Liner £42 at mrsalice.com Material: Willow, Cotton, Polyester You can pile your decorated eggs into this sweet Easter basket from Mrs. Alice. TOAST English Beeswax Dinner Candles £12 at Toast UK Burn Time: 8 Hours Since Ukrainian Easter candles are typically crafted from beeswax, I found this pair that will lend a soft glow to your meal.

More Easter Decor to Shop

H&M 2-Pack Glass Easter Decorations £9.99 at H&M (US) Color: Green Regardless of where you're celebrating from, this set of decorations from H&M is a cute flourish. Anthropologie Lucy Ruffle Glass Vase £37 at Anthropologie Color: Blue / Pink To me, this Lucy Ruffle Glass Vase from Anthropologie is just the vibe for Easter and the rest of spring, too. Ichendorf Handmade Borosilicate Champagne Coupe Botanica £24.99 at Westwing Color: Transparent / White / Green Tell me this champagne coupe from Ichendorf doesn't feel like something a forest fairy would sip out of. I dare you!

Bringing these ideas into your home with a sense of respect and gratitude for the culture it comes from is a beautiful way to make your Easter a little extra special. But might I suggest taking a scroll through our guide to Easter table styling mistakes, too? It'll help you strike a chic balance that feels traditional and elevated.

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