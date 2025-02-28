Vegetable-Inspired Home Decor Is the Catwalk-to-Table Trend You'll Want More Than 5 a Day of
Embrace some healthy habits for the year ahead and follow the runway trend by indulging in organic motifs of fresh produce
Interiors always draw inspiration from the runway, so in our Off the Catwalk series, we take the latest looks and see how designers and brands are interpreting them for the home.
The winter season always brings back memories of cold walks, warm fires and the smell of a roast strolling through the house. What better way to combat the frosty weather than to bring a bit of this allotment nostalgia into your home?
Forget about awaiting Sunday dinner, the trend for produce is one to nurture all year round. Take Balmain's glamorous vegetable-border-turned-dress, which makes a statement by pairing natural images with sophisticated fun.
Similarly, as an interior design trend, our love for all things homegrown is coming through in printed fabrics, playful decor items, and statement furniture. From sugar snap peas to Mediterranean fruit trees, we're hungry for more.
Artichokes and mushrooms have been on the design circuit for a while so there's no shortage of options to choose from, whether you're fully committed to vegetation or want to incorporate it more subtly. Fruit prints can introduce a fresh, summery feel, whereas vegetable fabrics bring with them a sense of calming nostalgia.
Here's our round up of the best 'homegrown decor' to make sure you get your five a day, whatever form that takes.
Price: £75
The humble artichoke used to flank the entranceway to large estates, announcing the owner's wealth to their visitors. Bring some of this same grandeur to your home with Omaha's decorative bowl.
Price: Base: £246, Shade: from £177
Add a little bit of picnic glam to your living room with this understated lamp that marries traditional pattern with fruit-inspired whimsy. David Hunt is a great place to buy table lamps, and this one delivers.
Maison Flâneur
Price: £27
Hand-painted linen is the final word in luxury. This carrot print pairs well with the linen's natural grain for an earthy yet luxurious complement to your table.
Price: £765
Invite the holiday home with this ceramic pouf that stands as a work of art in its own right. Add interest to a sparse corner by introducing texture and colour, or repurpose this seat into a chic side table as a quiet companion to your favourite reading nook. What better way to beat the winter blues?
Price: €5,280
This armchair introduce a cacophony of colour to a classic shape, embracing its sitter with boughs of replenishing fruit. It would be challenging to find a colour scheme this accent chair didn't improve.
Price: £295
Mushrooms have been everywhere in design of late, but this cushion brings back their natural charm, adding glamour to their beautiful natural hues with shining threads and a constellation of golden beads.
Price: £27.50
Available in six colour variations, this simple lemon sketch avoids cliché, instead channelling cosy memories of your grandmother's lemon drizzle cake fresh from the oven.
Price: £145
Snap this candle holder up as soon as you can! This classic pea-green glaze will seamlessly blend into your home, nestling onto a statement shelf or as the piece standout in a natural tablescape.
It's the sort of trend you might not want to go overboard on — or risk your home looking more like a farm shop than you intend to. But, the odd sprinkle of a fruit or vegetable motif can bring just the right touch of whimsy and fun that can set off a decorating scheme perfectly.
After completing her Bachelor's in Art History and Maths at The University of Exeter, Daisy moved to London to study MA Magazine Journalism at City St George's. Alongside her studies, she works as a freelance writer, with a particular interest in interiors, art, and lifestyle.
