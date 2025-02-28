Vegetable-Inspired Home Decor Is the Catwalk-to-Table Trend You'll Want More Than 5 a Day of

Embrace some healthy habits for the year ahead and follow the runway trend by indulging in organic motifs of fresh produce

A fashion model wearing a radish print outfit surrounded by home decor cut outs
Loewe’s show featured veg-themed looks.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Interiors always draw inspiration from the runway, so in our Off the Catwalk series, we take the latest looks and see how designers and brands are interpreting them for the home.

The winter season always brings back memories of cold walks, warm fires and the smell of a roast strolling through the house. What better way to combat the frosty weather than to bring a bit of this allotment nostalgia into your home?

Forget about awaiting Sunday dinner, the trend for produce is one to nurture all year round. Take Balmain's glamorous vegetable-border-turned-dress, which makes a statement by pairing natural images with sophisticated fun.

Similarly, as an interior design trend, our love for all things homegrown is coming through in printed fabrics, playful decor items, and statement furniture. From sugar snap peas to Mediterranean fruit trees, we're hungry for more.

Balmain catwalk dress

Balmain offered a glitzy take on the fruit bowl.

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images. Design: Balmain)

Artichokes and mushrooms have been on the design circuit for a while so there's no shortage of options to choose from, whether you're fully committed to vegetation or want to incorporate it more subtly. Fruit prints can introduce a fresh, summery feel, whereas vegetable fabrics bring with them a sense of calming nostalgia.

Here's our round up of the best 'homegrown decor' to make sure you get your five a day, whatever form that takes.

Omaha Artichoke Bowl in Green 
Omaha Artichoke Bowl - Green 

Price: £75

The humble artichoke used to flank the entranceway to large estates, announcing the owner's wealth to their visitors. Bring some of this same grandeur to your home with Omaha's decorative bowl.

David Hunt Botany Table Lamp Base Strawberry Red
David Hunt Botany Table Lamp Base Strawberry Red

Price: Base: £246, Shade: from £177

Add a little bit of picnic glam to your living room with this understated lamp that marries traditional pattern with fruit-inspired whimsy. David Hunt is a great place to buy table lamps, and this one delivers.

Carrots Linen NapkinMaison Flâneur
Carrots Linen Napkin

Price: £27

Hand-painted linen is the final word in luxury. This carrot print pairs well with the linen's natural grain for an earthy yet luxurious complement to your table.

Banana Tree Leaves Ceramic Pouf With Fretworks
Banana Tree Leaves Ceramic Pouf With Fretworks

Price: £765

Invite the holiday home with this ceramic pouf that stands as a work of art in its own right. Add interest to a sparse corner by introducing texture and colour, or repurpose this seat into a chic side table as a quiet companion to your favourite reading nook. What better way to beat the winter blues?

Josef Frank Armchair
Josef Frank Armchair 568 in Vegetable tree

Price: €5,280

This armchair introduce a cacophony of colour to a classic shape, embracing its sitter with boughs of replenishing fruit. It would be challenging to find a colour scheme this accent chair didn't improve.

Botanist Mushroom Field Beaded Pillow
Botanist Mushroom Field Beaded Pillow

Price: £295

Mushrooms have been everywhere in design of late, but this cushion brings back their natural charm, adding glamour to their beautiful natural hues with shining threads and a constellation of golden beads.

Purple lemon tile
Petra Palumbo Delft Lemon Tile

Price: £27.50

Available in six colour variations, this simple lemon sketch avoids cliché, instead channelling cosy memories of your grandmother's lemon drizzle cake fresh from the oven.

Giant Pea Candle Holder
Minnie-Mae Studio Giant Pea Candle Holder

Price: £145

Snap this candle holder up as soon as you can! This classic pea-green glaze will seamlessly blend into your home, nestling onto a statement shelf or as the piece standout in a natural tablescape.

Denim Check Mushroom Seat
Denim Checkmate Mushroom Stool

Price: £675

Live like Alice in Wonderland, perched atop your very own mushroom, with Assieds-Toil's mushroom stool that adds a touch of the natural world, while sacrificing nothing on style.

It's the sort of trend you might not want to go overboard on — or risk your home looking more like a farm shop than you intend to. But, the odd sprinkle of a fruit or vegetable motif can bring just the right touch of whimsy and fun that can set off a decorating scheme perfectly.

