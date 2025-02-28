Vegetable-Inspired Home Decor Is the Catwalk-to-Table Trend You'll Want More Than 5 a Day of

Interiors always draw inspiration from the runway, so in our Off the Catwalk series, we take the latest looks and see how designers and brands are interpreting them for the home.

The winter season always brings back memories of cold walks, warm fires and the smell of a roast strolling through the house. What better way to combat the frosty weather than to bring a bit of this allotment nostalgia into your home?

Forget about awaiting Sunday dinner, the trend for produce is one to nurture all year round. Take Balmain's glamorous vegetable-border-turned-dress, which makes a statement by pairing natural images with sophisticated fun.

Similarly, as an interior design trend, our love for all things homegrown is coming through in printed fabrics, playful decor items, and statement furniture. From sugar snap peas to Mediterranean fruit trees, we're hungry for more.

Balmain offered a glitzy take on the fruit bowl. (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images. Design: Balmain)

Artichokes and mushrooms have been on the design circuit for a while so there's no shortage of options to choose from, whether you're fully committed to vegetation or want to incorporate it more subtly. Fruit prints can introduce a fresh, summery feel, whereas vegetable fabrics bring with them a sense of calming nostalgia.

Here's our round up of the best 'homegrown decor' to make sure you get your five a day, whatever form that takes.

It's the sort of trend you might not want to go overboard on — or risk your home looking more like a farm shop than you intend to. But, the odd sprinkle of a fruit or vegetable motif can bring just the right touch of whimsy and fun that can set off a decorating scheme perfectly.