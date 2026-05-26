Curtains are one of those things people often leave until last, but honestly, they are the detail that makes a room finally feel finished. When I lived in Jersey City, my bedroom had tall, slim Victorian windows with top-down, bottom-up blinds. They were practical, but the room always felt slightly exposed. It was only when I added curtains that I realised how much they changed the space. Suddenly, the room felt much softer and even taller. The right curtains soften the edges, add that quiet sense of height and movement, and beautifully frame the light coming through the windows.

Think of them as part of the architecture of the room. A linen-look panel like the Private Washed Linen by La Redoute can make a living room feel relaxed and airy, a heavier fabric like the Chenille Velvet by Marks & Spencers can not only add softness but weight to a bedroom, and a subtle stripe or texture can introduce interest in a more understated way. It also helps to understand the different styles of curtains to know, because the heading, pleat, length, and fabric all change how polished the final look feels. For this collection, I have focused on curtains under £100 that still do the work of a much more expensive pair.

The right pair does not need to feel overly designed or expensive. Sometimes it is simply about choosing one of the best curtain fabrics for the feeling you want to create, whether that is a softer drape, a lighter filter, softening the wall or if you want to achieve little more visual weight.



If you need help finding the right pieces for your home, let's connect. Design Lab by Livingetc offers a free product sourcing service called Find. You simply send me your brief via our Find form, and we will curate a shoppable edit tailored to your style and what you are looking for.



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