I’m Convinced the Minimalist Design of Habitat’s Kota Sofa Bed is What Ensures Its Enduring Appeal — Hundreds of Reviewers Have Rated It Nearly 5 Stars for 10 Years

Plus, at under £400, it's one of the most affordable, quality sofa beds on the market that delivers on both style and functionality

Habitat Kota 3-Seater Sofa Bed in Burnt Orange set up as a bed with a pillow and bedding folded on top ready to be made in a minimalist space with layered lighting and a plant
I see numerous sofa beds every day as part of my job — from the super lavish (and expensive) to the amazingly clever, budget-friendly styles — but there's one design that I keep coming back to: the ever-popular Habitat Kota 3-Seater Sofa Bed. The first iteration of this sofa bed design arrived on the scene in early 2016 and has been reinvented in new colorways and fabrics ever since, proving to be one of the best sofa beds on the market. Why? Its minimalist style is a key factor in its enduring appeal.

It prioritizes function without compromising on style — the simple click-clack mechanism makes it incredibly easy to swap from sofa to bed; it's space-saving, available in a range of colorways to suit your aesthetic, and to round it all off, it's one of the most affordable, quality 3-seater sofa beds you're likely to find, retailing for less than £400.

It's not hard to see why hundreds of reviewers have rated it just shy of five stars for the past ten years. And it's the more recent burnt orange colorway that has my heart — as well as the hearts of those who have already purchased it, based on the reviews. Its vibrant color pops, but in an understated way, and its timeless design will ensure it never goes out of style.

Alternative Kota Sofa Bed Colors

If burnt orange isn't your vibe, there are plenty of other colorways to choose from, and what's more, some are even on sale at 20% off with code RESET20, making this incredibly affordable sofa bed an absolute steal at just £300.

More Stylish Habitat Sofa Beds & Chair Beds

If style is big on your agenda when it comes to a sofa bed (as it should be), it's also worth knowing how to style a sofa bed so that it looks as chic as it is comfortable.

