I’m Convinced the Minimalist Design of Habitat’s Kota Sofa Bed is What Ensures Its Enduring Appeal — Hundreds of Reviewers Have Rated It Nearly 5 Stars for 10 Years
Plus, at under £400, it's one of the most affordable, quality sofa beds on the market that delivers on both style and functionality
I see numerous sofa beds every day as part of my job — from the super lavish (and expensive) to the amazingly clever, budget-friendly styles — but there's one design that I keep coming back to: the ever-popular Habitat Kota 3-Seater Sofa Bed. The first iteration of this sofa bed design arrived on the scene in early 2016 and has been reinvented in new colorways and fabrics ever since, proving to be one of the best sofa beds on the market. Why? Its minimalist style is a key factor in its enduring appeal.
It prioritizes function without compromising on style — the simple click-clack mechanism makes it incredibly easy to swap from sofa to bed; it's space-saving, available in a range of colorways to suit your aesthetic, and to round it all off, it's one of the most affordable, quality 3-seater sofa beds you're likely to find, retailing for less than £400.
It's not hard to see why hundreds of reviewers have rated it just shy of five stars for the past ten years. And it's the more recent burnt orange colorway that has my heart — as well as the hearts of those who have already purchased it, based on the reviews. Its vibrant color pops, but in an understated way, and its timeless design will ensure it never goes out of style.
Size: H88, W189, D102cm
Size of sleeping area: W120, L189cm
Floor to seat height: 46cm
Depth of seat: 58cm
Height of seat back: 58cm
Every time I look at any Habitat Kota Sofa Bed in the range, a message pops up telling me how many people have viewed the product in the past hour, and it's always a lot — but it doesn't surprise me. A stylish, good-quality 3-Seater sofa that turns into a small double bed for £375 ticks a lot of major boxes, plus the super simple click-clack function allows for next to no faffing between transitions.
Filled with supportive foam and upholstered in 100% velvet, the Kota Sofa Bed is also available in other fabrics and colorways, but I am particularly fond of this red-orange hue, which also happens to be one of this year's biggest color trends.
"A very nice piece of furniture," one customer notes. "Love the color and how easy it is to change from sofa to bed. Feels sturdy and well put together." And while I haven't slept on the bed myself, those who have have commented on how comfortable it is.
The one downside to this design? It doesn't have the most aesthetic rear profile. Not many sofas do, to be fair, but this one is not designed to be viewed from the back; plus, you can see what then turns into the base of the bed in its side profile, too. But, depending on your placement plans, this may not be an issue, but one to be aware of. All in all, though, I'd say it nicely fits the bill of 'does what it says on the tin' with added style points to boot.
Alternative Kota Sofa Bed Colors
If burnt orange isn't your vibe, there are plenty of other colorways to choose from, and what's more, some are even on sale at 20% off with code RESET20, making this incredibly affordable sofa bed an absolute steal at just £300.
More Stylish Habitat Sofa Beds & Chair Beds
Size: H88, W182, D89cm
With an even more minimalist design, the Matteo Velvet 2-Seater Sofa Bed is another incredibly affordable yet stylish option with rave reviews. Also available in Champagne, it's smaller than the Kota Sofa Bed if you're working with a tighter footprint, but still folds out to a small double bed with a click-clack mechanism.
Size: H82, W90, D87cm
One of Habitat's bestselling products in its sofa beds category, the Roma Chairbed is ideal for small spaces if you're looking for an extra bed without wanting or needing a sofa, too. An armchair bed marries the practicality of a sofa bed without sacrificing on space (though, of course, it will only sleep one). Also available in orange and charcoal.
Size: H82, W100, D87cm (Depth as bed 190cm)
A slightly larger version of the Roma Chairbed for a happy medium, this style turns into a small double bed and is also available in a teal colorway. Perfect as a statement accent chair that can easily be turned into a sleeping space for last-minute guests — win win.
If style is big on your agenda when it comes to a sofa bed (as it should be), it's also worth knowing how to style a sofa bed so that it looks as chic as it is comfortable.
