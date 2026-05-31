If you do not know where to spend more in a room, start with the pieces doing the most work. I know how overwhelming it can feel when everything seems to need attention: the sofa, the rug, the lighting, the storage, the smaller details. But as a stylist, my answer is never to spend more on everything. That is not realistic, and honestly, it is not how thoughtful interiors are built.

We often talk about where to spend and save in your kitchen, but I think the same logic applies to a living room. Start with the pieces you use every day and the ones that visually carry the space. A sofa matters because it shapes how comfortable the room feels and how naturally you want to spend time there. A good rug anchors everything, while a considered media console or sideboard gives structure, especially when the TV wall feels like an afterthought. And lighting, of course, can completely shift the atmosphere.

Once those key pieces are working, the smaller details become much easier to layer in. Lamps, side tables, cushions, trays, and objects bring texture and personality, but they do not all need to be expensive. They just need to feel intentional. And to make that part even easier, our buying guides are a helpful place to start when you want a little more direction before making a decision.

The Sofa Is Where I’d Start

We always understand why a good mattress is worth the spend because we spend so much of our lives in bed, and sofas should be thought of in the same way. In a living room, it is the piece you use the most. It is where you unwind, watch your favourite show, host friends, sit with your thoughts, and actually live in the space. So, of course, it needs to look good, but more than that, it needs to serve you well for a long time. I would always look for a sofa with a timeless silhouette, good proportions, and fabric that can evolve with your home rather than date quickly.

The Rug Pulls It Together

A good rug can make your life easier too. Yes, visually it pulls the room together, but the right pile, proportion, material, and design also change how the space works day to day, from how comfortable it feels underfoot to how well it sits with the furniture around it.

PS. if you need a good starting point, Design Lab by Livingetc offers a free product sourcing service called Find. Send us your brief, and we can help curate an edit with good suggestions.

Media Consoles That Add Structure

I see this a lot: many living rooms start to fall apart around the TV wall. We have almost been programmed to centre everything around the television, so it naturally becomes the focal point in many homes. And while that makes sense practically, because it is where your eye turns most of the time, the media console underneath is often treated as an afterthought.



These are the kinds of pieces that can work in so many homes because they do both jobs well: they bring in beautiful design, but they are practical too.

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Before you spend on another piece, look at what is already carrying the room. The sofa, the rug, and the media console might not be the smallest decisions, but they are often the ones that make everything else feel easier. When those pieces work, the room will feel more grounded and then much easier to build around.

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