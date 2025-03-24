Stop Hiding Your Clutter — These 9 Patterned Trays Will Instantly Elevate the Mess

We all have that one drawer, that one box — where the beautiful, the sentimental, and the slightly useless coexist in chaotic limbo. A knickknack from a summer in Florence, a ring you’re not wearing right now (but maybe one day), a trinket too charming to toss yet too random to place.

At Livingetc, we’re not immune to clutter — we just know how to disguise it. And few home organization ideas do the job better than patterned trays — a simple storage-meets-decor fix that turns everyday mess into a curated moment.

And we don’t discriminate. Wooden, ceramic, minimalist, maximalist — whatever speaks to you. Think of it as an open-air treasure box where forgotten objects become the finishing touch.

Within sight, but somehow out of mind…

Patterned trays turn eyesores into accents.

