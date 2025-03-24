Stop Hiding Your Clutter — These 9 Patterned Trays Will Instantly Elevate the Mess

Give odds and ends a new, artistic address

Chic patterned trays pictured against a colorful checkered background
Patterned trays make a strong case for clearing out your clunky jewelry box — and finally ditching the junk drawer.
We all have that one drawer, that one box — where the beautiful, the sentimental, and the slightly useless coexist in chaotic limbo. A knickknack from a summer in Florence, a ring you’re not wearing right now (but maybe one day), a trinket too charming to toss yet too random to place.

At Livingetc, we’re not immune to clutter — we just know how to disguise it. And few home organization ideas do the job better than patterned trays — a simple storage-meets-decor fix that turns everyday mess into a curated moment.

And we don’t discriminate. Wooden, ceramic, minimalist, maximalist — whatever speaks to you. Think of it as an open-air treasure box where forgotten objects become the finishing touch.

Within sight, but somehow out of mind…

Tuscan Villa Lucite Tray
Tuscan Villa Lucite Tray

Price: $98

The thing about Katie Kime? Any idyllic scene you can imagine — from Chicago’s city streets to Hamptons lounge spots — also exists in tray form. But with spring (which means summer) on the horizon, we’re reaching for the Tuscan Villa print: a taste of European summer, just ahead of schedule.

Temp-Tations X Alberti 16" Mango Wood Tray With Handles
Temp-Tations x Alberti Mango Wood Tray

Price: $40

Natural patterns — like the smoky striations in marble — also make the cut. This mixed-material organizer balances cool, veined stone with warm mango wood, creating the perfect landing spot for circular treasures: perfume bottles, candles, or even a breakfast-in-bed spread.

+ Jonathan Adler Porcelain Jewelry Tray
Suzanne Kalan + Jonathan Adler Porcelain Jewelry Tray

Price: $290

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but diamonds and colorful sapphire baguettes? Now we’re talking. At about five by seven inches, this porcelain tray won’t hold magazines, but it’s the perfect size for your most treasured possessions — jewelry in the center, jewelry at the border, just how we like it.

Adley Two-Tone Marble Tray
Soho Home Adley Two-Tone Marble Tray

Price: $475

For the minimalist, few do patterns better than Soho Home. This strategically two-toned tray leans on subtlety — zoom in too close, and you might miss the pattern entirely (precisely the point). Notice its thick beveled edges, which give way to a sculptural space for jewelry, keys, matchboxes, and more.

Casa Leopard Rectangular Tray
Dolce & Gabbana Casa Leopard Rectangular Tray

Price: $575

Building a coffee table book collection? Dolce & Gabbana’s generously sized tray is the ultimate stage. Cloaked in the House’s signature leopard print — “Leopardo” — and framed in glossy lacquered wood, it’s glamorous, bold, and a little subversive. Pair with primary-colored accents for extra punch (not that it needs it).

Spotted Catchall
Edie Parker Spotted Catchall

Price: $195

Neither circular nor rectangular nor square, Edie Parker’s organizers follow their own rules. This oval-shaped piece split into two shallow compartments, is ideal for giving the most mundane objects — remotes, lighters, wick trimmers — a moment of unexpected elegance. It's an organizer that no home should go without.

Faux Tortoise Tray
Addison Ross Faux Tortoise Tray

Price: $290

High-gloss, high-impact: Addison Ross’ tortoise shell tray doesn’t stop at one coat of lacquer — it has twenty. Suffice it to say, its lustrous finish will last just as long as tortoise print remains in style (so, forever).

Zebra Lacquer Tray
Jonathan Adler Zebra Lacquer Tray

Price: $250

Animal print is everywhere, and thanks to Jonathan Adler, zebra motifs are doubling down. This couture-leaning tray brings a touch of playfulness to spare glassware, room sprays, or that oddly specific set of gifted cocktail napkins (why do people always gift in twos?). Lost objects, meet your twin guides.

Vanity Tray
St. Frank Vanity Tray

Price: $255

With modern boho in full swing, reinforcements are in order — like this St. Frank tray, handmade by artisans using suzani embroidery, a classic Central Asian textile known for its floral and vine motifs. Mostly neutral, though the strategically placed purple stroke makes for a striking addition.

Patterned trays turn eyesores into accents.

Explore 10 more hidden storage ideas for a cleaner, calmer home — consider it spring cleaning, disguised.

