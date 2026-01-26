Diptyque's Just-Launched Lunar New Year Scented Candle Is Nearly Sold Out Already — I Just Found the Last Place That Has It

In 2026, the Lunar New Year falls on 17th February. That means we have only a couple of weeks to go before the celebrations begin. And this year, Diptyque has launched the Lamei Candle in honor of the festival.

And since Diptyque's limited edition scented candles always sell out far too quickly, I'm willing to bet that this launch won't be any different. In fact, it's already sold out on the Diptyque website, but I found a few of the limited-edition candles left at Selfridges that you can still buy. If you have missed out by the time you read this, then maybe it's your sign to invest in Diptyque's (also limited edition) Valentine's range, instead.

Created in collaboration with urban artist Zinan Lam, the candle's facade gives us a hint at the scent lingering within — wintersweet flowers. These native Chinese blooms hold the promise of Spring as they dress the branches of wax plum trees, even amidst winter chills. Symbolizing hope and renewal, it feels like the perfect scent for a Lunar New Year candle marking the turn of the year. So here's what you can expect.

Diptyque Lamei (Wintersweet Flower) Classic Candle £60 at Selfridges Burn Time: 50 Hours Light this candle as you carry out your Lunar New Year celebrations to embed a signature scent into the seasonal memories you're soon to make with loved ones.

I was instantly taken in by this candle as soon as I spotted it. From the facade adorned in blossoming yellow blooms with a magpie perched to the side, Zinan Lam's special design beautifully emulates the vibe of the season.

Within lies a soft fragrance with smooth floral notes layered with ribbons of honey and matured by a subtle scent of wood. Aside from simply making your home smell good, this candle feels like an olfactory ode to a hopeful new beginning.

And since candles make rituals feel a little more meaningful, there's something about lighting this candle, created just for this moment, that feels glowingly significant.

Whether you're partaking in the ritual with your family or sitting on a celebration with loved ones, this is a thoughtful gift to wrap (along with a red envelope, of course). And if the Lamei candle is sold out by the time you're reading this, then here are some alternatives.

If you're looking for more design-led brands inspiring their new collections with the celebration of the season, IKEA's FOSSTA collection is worth checking out before the auspicious day arrives.