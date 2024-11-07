How to Clean a Mattress — 5 Simple Steps to Set You Up For a Much-Needed Holiday Refresh

A home refresh does not always entail a design-focused revamp. Sometimes, it includes daunting yet essential tasks like giving your entire home a deep clean. Now, typically, you'll likely think of dusting surfaces, laundering fabrics, and vacuuming floors, but there are a couple of other chores that are left forgotten.

Cleaning your mattress is definitely one of those tasks that tends to get overlooked, which is unfortunate since it's a space meant to be tidy and restful. Since we spend a considerable amount of time under covers, it makes perfect sense that mattresses need to be cleaned, too.

And from the information we gathered from industry experts, the process isn't as time-consuming or tasking as we once thought. In fact, all it takes is five simple steps, and you'll be left with a mattress that is spick and span. Without further ado, let's get into it.

What You'll Need

(Image credit: Getty Images / alvarez)

While learning how to clean your bedroom, it's just as important to master the process of cleaning a mattress. And the first step is figuring out the tools you need.

TOOLS

. Vacuum with an upholstery attachment, like this Ionvac Stain Lifter Portable Cleaner from Walmart

. Water

. White vinegar - this HARRIS All-Purpose Vinegar from Amazon is well-rated and orange-scented too

. Baking soda, like this Nutricost Baking Soda for Cleaning from Walmart

Step-By-Step Guide

(Image credit: Studio Nishita Kamdar)

Vanessa Terra Bossart, owner of Green Terra Cleaning has given us a detailed breakdown to take your mattress from tired to tidy. Here are the steps to follow.

Step 1 - Remove Bedding: First, she suggests stripping the mattress and washing your bed linen according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Step 2 - Vacuum: "Next, use a vacuum with an upholstery attachment to remove dust, dirt, and allergens from all surfaces," she advises.

Step 3 - Spot Clean Stains: "Create a natural stain remover using equal parts water and white vinegar," she says. "Then, blot the affected area gently with a cloth."

Step 4 - Deodorize: "Sprinkle baking soda evenly over the mattress," she says. Her advice is to let it sit for at least 15 minutes to absorb odors, then vacuum it up.

Step 5 - Drying: "Finally, allow the mattress to air out, preferably in sunlight," she says. "This will help eliminate both bacteria and dust mites."

Care Tips

(Image credit: Photography Credit: Ryan McDonald / Stylist Credit: Kimberly Swedelius)

According to Marla Mock, president at Molly Maid, following a regular care schedule is the key to maintaining mattress quality.

Use a Mattress Protector: "This is the most effective way to keep away dirt and spills from the mattress surface," she notes. In the spirit of proper mattress upkeep, we recommend adding this Mainstays NexGen Zippered Mattress Protector from Walmart to your cart.

Regularly Wash Bedding: Marla encourages washing sheets and blankets weekly to minimize dirt transfer.

Rotate & Flip: "This helps to even out wear and reduces the buildup of dirt and dust mites in one area," she advises.

FAQs

How Often Should You Clean Your Mattress?

(Image credit: K Interiors)

We find that the key to keeping your mattress tidy year-round is scheduled cleaning and proper care.

For regular maintenance, Marla tells us it's best to clean your mattress at least once a year to remove dirt, skin cells, and bacteria. "If you use a mattress pad and wash it regularly, this can help keep the mattress cleaner," she says. "Deep professional cleaning can be more infrequent but should be considered if there are spills or stains."

With hosting season already upon us, now's the best time to give your mattresses the refresh they need. Make a cleaning day of it and tackle the mattresses around your home, from your primary bedroom to your guestroom and your kids' rooms too.

Trust us, it may seem like just another chore on your to-do list but it is well worth the effort. Aside from feeling the absolute sense of accomplishment once done, you'll also feel more comfortable getting into a bed that's gloriously clean from top to bottom.