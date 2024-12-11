Gold Embossed Christmas Ornaments Add a Timeless Touch to Festive Decor — And Here's How You Can Replicate It

With only a couple of weeks before Christmas, you may be well into decorating your home for the festive season. The trees may be trimmed, and the stockings may be hung, but it is never too late to sprinkle in more holiday embellishments. As the family and friends roll in, having a craft on hand that doubles as last-minute decor is the kind of activity planning I am all for.

This golden ornament DIY moment from expert and content creator Duygu Turgut is bringing some serious last-minute style to elevate your Christmas decorating ideas. In her Instagram post, Duygu explains that she was inspired by trying to create holiday decor that didn't need to be put away after the festivities ended. The expert wanted to make something that would embrace the festive feel all year round. And, well, we're a little obsessed with this clever little idea.

The craved moon, star, and bird shapes are the perfect moment of holiday sparkle, but their folky look feels timeless enough to keep it up throughout the year — no matter the season. If you want to embrace a bit of kitsch decorations for Christmas, or have a home that loves a folksy interiors details, this is the holiday DIY for you.

Below is everything you will need to try the trend in the upcoming weeks.

Shop the DIY

Hygloss Products Metallic Foil Board Sheets View at Amazon Price: $12.66, 12 Pack Size: 12" x 12" Gold is always a chic touch for the holidays. This pack comes with ten sheets so you can get a few friends or family members involved in the Christmas crafting. If you are like me and prefer a silver moment, this same Amazon set comes in silver (as well as a few other colors). Bendable Metal Craft Wire View at Amazon Price: $5.99 Quantity: 32.8 Feet To get that shimmering gold effect, you can hang the finished ornaments with some gold aluminum wire. In the Instagram video, the DIYer attaches the ornaments to the mobile with this wire, but you can also use it to secure the ornaments to your tree, mantel, or even doorways and windows! 36% Off Dindosal Burgundy Velvet Ribbon View at Amazon Price: $8.99, Was: $13.99 Quantity: 25 Yards The DIYer in the Instagram reel made a mobile out of her embossed ornaments — so clever. I would love to see the same idea but with a gorgeous ribbon tying everything together. No decor idea is too small to sneak the chic holiday bow decor trend in.

What drew me to this festive craft is just how simple it really is. All you need are some aluminum sheets in your choice of color, a wire or ribbon to hang them, and a tool of some sort (like these EK Tools Embossing Stylus Set from Amazon) to indent the designs onto your sheet. You can even get creative with tools you already have around your home.

In Duygu's video, she transforms the ornaments into a beautiful hanging mobile that could be used as a hanging table centerpiece. An intimate holiday dinner feels even more cozy when you can gaze up at the sentimental decor that you and your friends have created.

Nothing gets friends and family in the holiday spirit like an easy Christmas craft idea. Add the timeless craft to your Christmas fireplace decor so the glow of the fire and candlelight with glisten off of the metallic surface.

This DIY is like the warm and cozy sister of the chrome Christmas decor trend, and a piece that you can attach a festive memory to to enjoy for all the years to come.

Now, all that is left is to invite your guests over to get decorating!