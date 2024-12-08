Esty Has Deemed it a Chrome Christmas This Year, and I'm Obsessed - Here's All the Decor I'm Currently Shopping

This year has been a big one for chrome. From the iconic chrome mushroom lamps to bold chrome kitchen backsplashes, our interiors have seen a full embrace of these futuristic flourishes. And, with the holidays in full swing, it looks like chrome is bringing its cool, shimmery touch to Christmas decor, too.

According to Etsy's Holiday Trend Guide, the look can be described as a "natural evolution of summer's playful and rebellious 'Brat Girl' vibe but with a festive twist." Now, I'm dreaming of a very merry Chrome-mas.

"Think reflective home decor that channels 'space girl chic' and accessories that give you an out-of-this-word aura," Etsy says. You may not be ready to turn your holiday home into a full-on space shuttle, and that is okay—it is the little chrome metallic accents that make the look pop amongst your other Christmas decorating ideas. Whether you opt for ornaments, micro Christmas trees, or cocktail glasses, these shiny finishes will create the most inviting glow against those sparkling Christmas lights.

Here are a few ways to shop the cool chrome-mas decor trend.

(Image credit: West Elm)

Shop the Look