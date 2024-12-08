Esty Has Deemed it a Chrome Christmas This Year, and I'm Obsessed - Here's All the Decor I'm Currently Shopping
Holiday decorating has a shiny new look this season
This year has been a big one for chrome. From the iconic chrome mushroom lamps to bold chrome kitchen backsplashes, our interiors have seen a full embrace of these futuristic flourishes. And, with the holidays in full swing, it looks like chrome is bringing its cool, shimmery touch to Christmas decor, too.
According to Etsy's Holiday Trend Guide, the look can be described as a "natural evolution of summer's playful and rebellious 'Brat Girl' vibe but with a festive twist." Now, I'm dreaming of a very merry Chrome-mas.
"Think reflective home decor that channels 'space girl chic' and accessories that give you an out-of-this-word aura," Etsy says. You may not be ready to turn your holiday home into a full-on space shuttle, and that is okay—it is the little chrome metallic accents that make the look pop amongst your other Christmas decorating ideas. Whether you opt for ornaments, micro Christmas trees, or cocktail glasses, these shiny finishes will create the most inviting glow against those sparkling Christmas lights.
Here are a few ways to shop the cool chrome-mas decor trend.
Shop the Look
Price: $30 (Set of Three), Was: $40
Size: 8"
Baubles are the best way to tap into holiday trends. A home adorned in chrome ornaments will make a statement in your home while remaining subtly stylish. These baubles are meant to sit in decorative trays, and they also come in larger sizes to display either indoors or outdoors.
Price: $38.44, Was: $64
Quantity: Set of Four
No Christmas dinner party ticklist is complete without some stylish champagne flutes. I love the subtly of these chrome flutes from Anthropologie. With just the base being a shiny silver, you get to show off your trendy side without being too committal. Plus, they make a great addition to your glassware any time of year.
Price: $23.97, Was: $39.95
Size: 10"
Micro Christmas trees are the decorating trend of the season! And these stainless steel figures from CB2 are a nod to minimalist Christmas decor and classic elegance. They will pair perfectly with more traditional Christmas colors as well.
Price: $159, Was: $199
Size: 9.5"H x 26.5" Diam.
Classic Christmas tree skirts are so last year. Tree collars are the look to go for this Christmas! And why not start with this chic stainless steel option from CB2. This option is ideal for both maximalist decor and even as a small way to dress up the nearly naked tree trend.
40% Off
Price: $23.40, Was: $39
Size: Medium, 10" H
This mercury glass tabletop tree from West Elm is a slightly more classic shape of the micro tree. It comes in both a medium and a large size, so you can fill your tablescape or Christmas mantel with little trees. Or buy both sizes and try out a chrome-inspired version of the twin tree trend!
Price: $59
Finish: Chrome
Candles for cozy decor are an absolute must — the glow of candlelight lights up a room like nothing else. When I spotted this 3-wick chrome candle on West Elm it immediately went in my cart. Christmas decor is even better when it can be used year-round, and this polished metal candle will make a cool chrome statement any season.
Price: $15, Was: $30
Size: Small, 8" H
Maybe you already have enough candles, and just need a few ideas on how to style them. These textured candle holders will look stunning in any area of the home. Line them on the stairs next to miniature trees, place them along your Christmas mantelpiece, or even on your home bar!
Price: $59.95
Size: 16"
Who says wreaths have to be classic Frazier fur? Add an unexpected twist to your Christmas decor by opting for a chrome jingle bell wreath like this one from Williams Sonoma instead. Change the bow out for whatever color matches your palette, and you will instantly elevate your decor.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
