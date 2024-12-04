Micro Christmas Trees Are Having a Major Moment Right Now — These Are the 9 Best Table-Toppers to Shop

Because why have one big tree when you can have an entire forest of small Christmas trees?

A two-by-four checkerboard background with eight images of different miniature Christmas tree products in each box.
(Image credit: West Elm, Amazon, Anthropologie, Target, Pottery Barn)
Jump to category:
Olivia Wolfe
By
published
in Ideas

It's not really Christmas until you have put up the tree. But for some people, that can mean relinquishing a lot of floor space, so they put it off. Well, this year, less seems to be more when it comes to decorating, with smaller 'micro trees' taking over. From table toppers to mantel displays, miniature trees may just be the secret to building a magical winter wonderland in your home.

Not only are they a stylish and subtle way to tap into the latest and greatest Christmas decorating trends, but they're also a simple solution if you're keen to try out the twin tree trend, sprinkling two (or a few) trees around your home this year. You could create a whole winter forest of trees if you wanted, without having to spend too much. But even one small Christmas tree is perfect for anyone looking to decorate a smaller space without sacrificing square-meters or festive-factor.

If you're someone who likes to embrace Christmas crafts, Instagram is full of five-minute mini tree DIYs. Whether that's gluing green fabric scraps (or leftover wrapping paper?) together, or decorating a craft cone with fuzzy green pipe cleaners, there are plenty of creative ways to recreate the mini tree look.

A post shared by Geneva Vanderzeil (@genevavanderzeil)

A photo posted by on

However, not everyone is a dedicated DIYer, and that doesn't mean you can't embrace the micro tree trend, this year. Below are my top picks for stylish miniature Christmas trees — the only thing left to do is decide how many of them will make it into your Christmas decorating ideas.

Shop the Mini Tree Trend

Mylar Shine Tabletop Trees40% Off
Mylar Shine Tabletop Trees

Price: $15, Was: $25

Color: Champagne

Silver and gold for Christmas is classic. This 10" tabletop tree has a mylar shine that makes a statement on any surface. Plus it has that crafty-chic look that will add a personalized and warm touch to any tablescape or mantel decor moment.

Tonal Glass Tabletop Trees40% Off
Tonal Glass Tabletop Trees

Price: $17.40, Was: $29

Color: Cranberry

Tortoiseshell decor is all the rage this year, and I love the subtle design in these trees. And tortoiseshell is such a unique pattern to include amongst your traditional holiday decor. These mouth-blown soda lime glasses made in India are 6" in height and come in two different sizes so you can mix and match.

Mini Christmas Tree Tabletop Pe Premium Full Tree Burlap Base,22in
Mini Christmas Tree Tabletop

Price: $27.99

Size: 22" H

This mini tabletop tree is an 'Amazon's Choice' product with 4.4/ 5-stars from 59 reviews. This style obviously leans a bit more classic Christmas tree, but you can decorate it with mini ornaments to give it some character. It is made with durable and realistic PE, you can bend the branch at will and make it into the shape you want. It comes with 30 LED string lights and a burlap base.

Mercury Glass Tree Cloches
Mercury Glass Tree Cloches

Price: $55, Was: $69

Size: Large ( 22" H)

This is the tabletop tree for all of you who dream of white Christmas ideas. You can tuck flameless tea lights or string lights inside for a shine that will mesmorize your holiday guests. The hollow glass tree is blown glass with a Mercury finish on the interior.

Cut Glass Holiday Tree
Cut Glass Holiday Tree

Price: $88

These bejeweled trees from Anthropologie (there are multiple colorways) are the colorful diamonds of the season. Top-rated and holding 4.6/5-stars with 11 reviews, this is the glass-cut Christmas tree we all dream of. One review says "These cut glass candle holders are stunning. They all came in perfect condition too. Setting them out during Christmas but could stay out all year!"

Warm Acacia Tannenbaum Christmas Ornament Tree
Warm Acacia Tannenbaum Christmas Ornament Tree

Price: $79.95

Size: 17" H

Crafted by artisans, the Scandinavian-inspired evergreen is made of acacia wood branches on a black iron. It has 321 five-star reviews on Crate & Barrel with one reviewer noting "A 'must have' for all Christmas lovers especially those who love the German motifs! I have a large and bought 5 medium for gifts!" Plus, these products are made with sustainable wood from forests certified to be responsibly managed, environmentally sound, and socially beneficial.

Christmas Small Faceted Ceramic Tree Green
Christmas Small Faceted Ceramic Tree Green

Price: $5

Size: 11.4" H

This Target tree is a chic take on the classic Christmas tree form. On their site, Target says that the tree is designed in a green hue and stands at 11.4-inch-high. The tree can be placed on your tabletop or shelf alone or with other holiday decor for festive fun. And if minimalist Christmas decor is more your style, it also comes in white.

Wondrous' Deco Wooden Christmas Tree Figurine, Tabletop White Tree Figurine, Set of 2 Desk Centerpieces for Christmas Decor
Wooden Tabletop White Tree Figurine

Price: $30.99 (Set of Two)

Color: Vintage White

This Amazon find is rated 4.7/5-stars with over 250 reviews. The set comes with two wooden Christmas trees are in different different sizes - 13.25"H, and 9.5"H. These unique tabletop ornaments are coated in a vintage-inspired paint color, an ideal selection for a rustic Christmas decoration or adding a touch of elegance.

Gold Trees, Set of 2
Gold Trees

Price: $39/set of 2, Was: $79

These iron trees with give your tablescape and holiday decor the texture it is missing. The folded metal pieces are artfully layered like leaves, lending dimension to the tonal beauty. Plus everything is better when it comes in a pair! These twin trees are sure to give your holiday table a shimmering vintage look.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸