Micro Christmas Trees Are Having a Major Moment Right Now — These Are the 9 Best Table-Toppers to Shop

It's not really Christmas until you have put up the tree. But for some people, that can mean relinquishing a lot of floor space, so they put it off. Well, this year, less seems to be more when it comes to decorating, with smaller 'micro trees' taking over. From table toppers to mantel displays, miniature trees may just be the secret to building a magical winter wonderland in your home.

Not only are they a stylish and subtle way to tap into the latest and greatest Christmas decorating trends, but they're also a simple solution if you're keen to try out the twin tree trend, sprinkling two (or a few) trees around your home this year. You could create a whole winter forest of trees if you wanted, without having to spend too much. But even one small Christmas tree is perfect for anyone looking to decorate a smaller space without sacrificing square-meters or festive-factor.

If you're someone who likes to embrace Christmas crafts, Instagram is full of five-minute mini tree DIYs. Whether that's gluing green fabric scraps (or leftover wrapping paper?) together, or decorating a craft cone with fuzzy green pipe cleaners, there are plenty of creative ways to recreate the mini tree look.

However, not everyone is a dedicated DIYer, and that doesn't mean you can't embrace the micro tree trend, this year. Below are my top picks for stylish miniature Christmas trees — the only thing left to do is decide how many of them will make it into your Christmas decorating ideas.