The 'Nearly Naked' Christmas Tree is This Year's Celeb-Approved Trend We're Totally Into — Here's How to Steal the Style
Victoria Beckham, Michelle Pfeiffer... when it comes to trimming the tree this year, celebrities and designers are embracing the 'less is more' approach
So, you've been holding in a secret, right? A really big one. You're not actually a fan of ornaments come Christmastime. It's not a problem. There's a new trend we're noticing when it comes to decorating your tree this year, and it's actually quite chic. We're calling it the 'nearly naked' look, and it's all about focussing on lights, neutral colors, a few feature decorations that enhance the natural beauty of the Frazier fur.
Don't get me wrong, I typically love to decorate with red, green, and lots of colors at Christmas, but sometimes less is more; a subtle moment can sometimes light up a room in an otherwise completely unattainable way. And it seems celebrities and interior designers agree, with many adopting the Christmas decorating trend this year.
Renowned interior designer Rose Uniacke just installed a beautifully bare tree in Victoria Beckham's flagship store in London, that still oozes festive style though it's flaunting just lights and rugged foliage. (Michelle Pfeiffer's Christmas tree also rocks the trend.) Much like the barely-there tree trend, a 'nearly naked' tree adds warmth and verdant life to a room without overpowering it. It's the antithesis of what we might expect at this time of the year — a small sprinkle of lights, a sneaky ornament, a pared-back tree skirt, and that's all.
So why not flick the fuss this year, and really invest in the small details that count when it comes to your Christmas tree this year. Below, we've shared some of the most stylish ways to shop the look (many of which are part of the Black Friday home deals, right now).
Shop the 'Nearly Naked' Christmas Tree Look
Price: $11.91, Was: $15.99
Size: 33ft, 100 LED Lights
A best-seller on Amazon and on sale for Black Friday? It doesn't get any better than that. If you are shopping for a larger size tree, the strand are connectable so you can have a harmonious glowing light throughout your tree.
Price: $33.91, Was: $45.21
Size: Approx. 20ft
These gorgeous lights not only have a neutral string base, but they also come in a warm twinkling light. You’ll get two sets of 150 lights that hang down from the main wire in clusters to give the look of icicles and can connect up to three strings end to end. These dripping string lights are a stunning way to add some fun to a minimalist tree and they play perfectly with the teardrop ornament trend.
Price: $69
Size: Approx. 11ft
Although these cafe-style lights are more typically used for brightening outdoor spaces, I love the idea of using them as a subtle way to dress up your tree. If you want to keep your decor down to just lights, the brass finish will add a simple shiny touch. The light garland has a plug-in cord and is made from stainless steel and wire.
18% Off
Price: $135.20, Was: $169
Size: 30", Color: Asparagus
This chic linen tree skirt has over 200 reviews on Etsy with many customers rating it five-stars for its beautiful quality. The little bow-tie detail is a subtle nod to the holiday bow decor trend. Though I love this "asparagus" color, it comes in a variety of other shades and sizes (mostly all on sale!), so you can pick the skirt that best fits your tree.
20% Off
Price: $46.99, Was: $58.99
Color: Natural
"This tree skirt features a simple design that catches those pesky pine needles during the holidays. It's crafted from a polyester and linen blend with a crisp cream hue that complements your coastal farmhouse decor," says the listing. This style is in a natural color, and is 72". Dress it up with some well-wrapped presents and glittering lights, and you will have the warm, natural tree of your holiday dreams.
Price: $103, Was: $129
Color: Ivory
This velvet, hand-quilted tree skirt secures with self-tie ribbons, and can be personalized for a small extra fee. Nothing is more chic than neutral winter theme at Christmas time, but incorporating some texture elevates the look that much more. After the tree comes down, this skirt can be machine-washed, tumble-dried, and ironed in prep for next year.
20% Off
Price: $23.20, Was: $29
This stunning, handmade tree topper made in India fits on any standard tree, both real and faux. The cotton mache is crafted in a plaster-look white finish — the perfect choice for anyone on the hunt for chic minimalist Christmas decor.
Price: $9.99, Was: $11.99
Quantity: 18pcs
Adding faux branches to your tree is the perfect way to stay minimal, but still add some color and texture. Eucalyptus stems are my foliage of choice because the light green color will stand out from the pine tree green. With over 2,500 five-star ratings, and 3,000 purchases in the past month on Amazon, these stems are a stylish hit.
Price: $17.50, Was: $24.99
Size: 8ft
To have a 'nearly naked' tree, you want to stay away from ornaments. However, if you want a little something to spice things up, a simple garland like this paper pendant strand from H&M Home is the perfect way to go. It adds a little visual aesthetic and texture without going over the top. It has all five-star reviews too.
