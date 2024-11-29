The 'Nearly Naked' Christmas Tree is This Year's Celeb-Approved Trend We're Totally Into — Here's How to Steal the Style

So, you've been holding in a secret, right? A really big one. You're not actually a fan of ornaments come Christmastime. It's not a problem. There's a new trend we're noticing when it comes to decorating your tree this year, and it's actually quite chic. We're calling it the 'nearly naked' look, and it's all about focussing on lights, neutral colors, a few feature decorations that enhance the natural beauty of the Frazier fur.

Don't get me wrong, I typically love to decorate with red, green, and lots of colors at Christmas, but sometimes less is more; a subtle moment can sometimes light up a room in an otherwise completely unattainable way. And it seems celebrities and interior designers agree, with many adopting the Christmas decorating trend this year.

Renowned interior designer Rose Uniacke just installed a beautifully bare tree in Victoria Beckham's flagship store in London, that still oozes festive style though it's flaunting just lights and rugged foliage. (Michelle Pfeiffer's Christmas tree also rocks the trend.) Much like the barely-there tree trend, a 'nearly naked' tree adds warmth and verdant life to a room without overpowering it. It's the antithesis of what we might expect at this time of the year — a small sprinkle of lights, a sneaky ornament, a pared-back tree skirt, and that's all.

So why not flick the fuss this year, and really invest in the small details that count when it comes to your Christmas tree this year. Below, we've shared some of the most stylish ways to shop the look (many of which are part of the Black Friday home deals, right now).

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on