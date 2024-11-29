The 'Nearly Naked' Christmas Tree is This Year's Celeb-Approved Trend We're Totally Into — Here's How to Steal the Style

Victoria Beckham, Michelle Pfeiffer... when it comes to trimming the tree this year, celebrities and designers are embracing the 'less is more' approach

Christmas tree in the bay window of a stylish living room scene from Soho Home. There is a deep red couch, a modern white, fluffy accent chair and beige walls
(Image credit: Soho Home)
Jump to category:
Olivia Wolfe
By
published
in Ideas

So, you've been holding in a secret, right? A really big one. You're not actually a fan of ornaments come Christmastime. It's not a problem. There's a new trend we're noticing when it comes to decorating your tree this year, and it's actually quite chic. We're calling it the 'nearly naked' look, and it's all about focussing on lights, neutral colors, a few feature decorations that enhance the natural beauty of the Frazier fur.

Don't get me wrong, I typically love to decorate with red, green, and lots of colors at Christmas, but sometimes less is more; a subtle moment can sometimes light up a room in an otherwise completely unattainable way. And it seems celebrities and interior designers agree, with many adopting the Christmas decorating trend this year.

Renowned interior designer Rose Uniacke just installed a beautifully bare tree in Victoria Beckham's flagship store in London, that still oozes festive style though it's flaunting just lights and rugged foliage. (Michelle Pfeiffer's Christmas tree also rocks the trend.) Much like the barely-there tree trend, a 'nearly naked' tree adds warmth and verdant life to a room without overpowering it. It's the antithesis of what we might expect at this time of the year — a small sprinkle of lights, a sneaky ornament, a pared-back tree skirt, and that's all.

So why not flick the fuss this year, and really invest in the small details that count when it comes to your Christmas tree this year. Below, we've shared some of the most stylish ways to shop the look (many of which are part of the Black Friday home deals, right now).

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

A photo posted by on

Shop the 'Nearly Naked' Christmas Tree Look

Jmexsuss Connectable Warm White Christmas Lights Indoor, 8 Modes Christmas Tree Lights Plug in Twinkle Fairy String Lights for Bedroom, 33ft 100 Led Christmas Lights Outdoor for Christmas Tree Decor
Warm White Christmas Lights Indoor

Price: $11.91, Was: $15.99

Size: 33ft, 100 LED Lights

A best-seller on Amazon and on sale for Black Friday? It doesn't get any better than that. If you are shopping for a larger size tree, the strand are connectable so you can have a harmonious glowing light throughout your tree.

300ct Incandescent Mini Christmas Icicle Lights Clear Twinkle With White Wire - Wondershop™: Indoor/outdoor Use, Electric Powered
Incandescent Mini Christmas Icicle Lights

Price: $33.91, Was: $45.21

Size: Approx. 20ft

These gorgeous lights not only have a neutral string base, but they also come in a warm twinkling light. You’ll get two sets of 150 lights that hang down from the main wire in clusters to give the look of icicles and can connect up to three strings end to end. These dripping string lights are a stunning way to add some fun to a minimalist tree and they play perfectly with the teardrop ornament trend.

Simple String Lights
Simple String Lights

Price: $69

Size: Approx. 11ft

Although these cafe-style lights are more typically used for brightening outdoor spaces, I love the idea of using them as a subtle way to dress up your tree. If you want to keep your decor down to just lights, the brass finish will add a simple shiny touch. The light garland has a plug-in cord and is made from stainless steel and wire.

Linen Tree Skirt With Ties, Christmas Tree Skirt, Tree Skirt for Xmas Tree, Holiday Party Decorations, Christmas Gifts, Farmhouse Christmas18% Off
Linen Tree Skirt With Ties, Christmas Tree Skirt, Tree Skirt for Xmas Tree, Holiday Party Decorations, Christmas Gifts, Farmhouse Christmas

Price: $135.20, Was: $169

Size: 30", Color: Asparagus

This chic linen tree skirt has over 200 reviews on Etsy with many customers rating it five-stars for its beautiful quality. The little bow-tie detail is a subtle nod to the holiday bow decor trend. Though I love this "asparagus" color, it comes in a variety of other shades and sizes (mostly all on sale!), so you can pick the skirt that best fits your tree.

Sand & Stable™ Nylah Tree Skirt20% Off
Sand & Stable™ Nylah Tree Skirt

Price: $46.99, Was: $58.99

Color: Natural

"This tree skirt features a simple design that catches those pesky pine needles during the holidays. It's crafted from a polyester and linen blend with a crisp cream hue that complements your coastal farmhouse decor," says the listing. This style is in a natural color, and is 72". Dress it up with some well-wrapped presents and glittering lights, and you will have the warm, natural tree of your holiday dreams.

Channel Quilted Velvet Tree Skirt
Channel Quilted Velvet Tree Skirt

Price: $103, Was: $129

Color: Ivory

This velvet, hand-quilted tree skirt secures with self-tie ribbons, and can be personalized for a small extra fee. Nothing is more chic than neutral winter theme at Christmas time, but incorporating some texture elevates the look that much more. After the tree comes down, this skirt can be machine-washed, tumble-dried, and ironed in prep for next year.

Cotton Mache Star Tree Topper20% Off
Cotton Mache Star Tree Topper

Price: $23.20, Was: $29

This stunning, handmade tree topper made in India fits on any standard tree, both real and faux. The cotton mache is crafted in a plaster-look white finish — the perfect choice for anyone on the hunt for chic minimalist Christmas decor.

Tiyard 18pcs Eucalyptus Stems Artificial Eucalyptus Leaves Stems Artificial Fake Flowers for Home Office Flowers Bouquet Centerpiece Wedding Decoration Christmas Decor 2024
Artificial Eucalyptus Leaves Stems

Price: $9.99, Was: $11.99

Quantity: 18pcs

Adding faux branches to your tree is the perfect way to stay minimal, but still add some color and texture. Eucalyptus stems are my foliage of choice because the light green color will stand out from the pine tree green. With over 2,500 five-star ratings, and 3,000 purchases in the past month on Amazon, these stems are a stylish hit.

Glittery Pennant Garland
Glittery Pennant Garland

Price: $17.50, Was: $24.99

Size: 8ft

To have a 'nearly naked' tree, you want to stay away from ornaments. However, if you want a little something to spice things up, a simple garland like this paper pendant strand from H&M Home is the perfect way to go. It adds a little visual aesthetic and texture without going over the top. It has all five-star reviews too.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸