These 'Barely-There Trees' Are Trending for Christmas 2024 — Magical and Minimalist in Equal Measure

Christmas is not complete with out a beautiful tree to ring in the season, but whether you're short on space, or just prefer a more minimalist approach to festive decor, hauntingly pretty Christmas twig trees are emerging as one of the big trends with retailers this year.

These 'barely-there' trees aren't like your usual Christmas tree idea, but what they lack in lush foliage compared to a real or artificial fir tree, they make up for in sculptural, pared back beauty — a cozy yet chic take on the classic decor. We're seeing these trees everywhere this year, but some of our favorite twig trees are on Pottery Barn this year.

Whether you are searching for small space tree alternatives, or looking for more Christmas accent pieces to dot around the house, the twig Christmas tree trend delivers an instant hit of festive joy, without having to spend hours unpacking baubles or untangling lights.

I've been searching the internet for all the best of the bare tree styles, and as it turns out Pottery Barn is offering a whole selection of this trending yet timeless look, as well as a handful of our other favorite stores. Here are all the Christmas twig trees you need to get the best of the 'barely there' look.

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

Christmas Twig Trees from Pottery Barn

Lit Twinkling Twig Berry Tree View at Pottery Barn Price: $199

Size: 5'H This Twinkling Twig tree is the large or small (sizes range from 2' to 7') detail that subtly brings Christmas to any room of the house. The small red berries next to the white lights dots the room with a Christmas-themed glow. Lit Snowy Crystal Trees View at Pottery Barn Price: $59

Size: Small - 18"H Pottery Barn's Lit Snowy Crystal Tree not only is a best seller, but it comes in multiple sizes (18" to 48") so you can incorporate this winter wonderland detail all throughout your home. The burlap base give the frosty tree a warm edge, that cozies up your home while bringing all the winter magic. Gold Shimmer Fairy Light Trees with LED Lights View at Pottery Barn Price: $99

Size: 4'H The Shimmer Fairy Light tree is a barely there style that would look good both indoor and outdoor to create an ethereal festive glow. Layer potted plants or vases below, or add in a few trees of staggering heights and you will have yourself a shimmering Christmas forest that feels so chic. Lit Snowy Twiggy Tree View at Pottery Barn Price: $99

Size: 4' H I love the natural yet elegant look of this Snowy Twiggy Tree, it is perfect for any cozy living room idea or to dress up a Christmas dining room. The neutrality of the design allows for plenty of creative freedom when it comes to adding ornaments or even some chic decorative bows. Lit LED White Pine Tree View at Pottery Barn Price: $79

Size: Approx. 5' H Just like a snowy artificial Christmas tree is a classic choice, so is a this White Pine version of the bare there tree. If you like to go a bit more winter wonderland with your decorations, merry silhouette will spark just as much joy. Lit LED Wrapped Birch Tree View at Pottery Barn Price: $199

Size: 66.75" H This tree's funky shape makes it a stunning style statement in your holiday decor. And the detailing in the Birch tree bark brings a touch of nature and serenity into your home as well. I am imagining some olive or evergreen details surrounding this tree for the perfect classy Christmas look.

Other Places to Shop for Christmas Twig Trees

LED Lighted Trees & Branches View at Wayfair Price: $67.99 Size: 72" The brown branches and warm white lights bring natural beauty for the holidays. This is a tree that can be used both indoors and outdoors for a magical sense of Christmas spirit. Solar Led Winter Tree View at Anthropologie Price: $138 Size: Large (72" H) Anthropologie's LED Winter tree is the even more chic, and more minimalistic variation of the barely there style. The black base and warm lights will go perfectly with many different color arrangements, and it comes in a smaller size as well. Eambrite Tabletop Birch Tree View at Amazon Price: $18.99 Size: 24" H Of course we need a tabletop option to incorporate in all the Christmas table centerpiece ideas. You can get this mini birch tree from Amazon as a single item or a four pack to pose across your holiday tablescape or mantel.

How to style Christmas twig trees

We have already spotted the twin tree trend for Christmas this year, and the Christmas twig tree style is the perfect way to create this look. Pop a couple twinkling twig trees in varying heights in you living room, and you will have tackled two trends in one look.

In our opinion, these Christmas tree alternatives look best undressed, but if you do want to add something to the branches, consider subtle glass ornaments, such as raindrops or icicles, or using simple styles in one cohesive color.

All of this to say, I am immediately adding this Christmas decorating trend into my seasonal plans.