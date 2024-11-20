Tinsel Is So Last Year — All the Most Stylish Trees Right Now Are Dripping in Teardrop Ornaments

Every year I have big plans when it comes to decorating my Christmas trees (yes, plural), but every year I also seem to get completely overwhelmed with the latest trend and just end up using the same old ornaments. Not this year, though. This year, the teardrop ornament trend has inspired me to give my Christmas decor the chic glow-up it deserves. And with gorgeous (and affordable) options from Wayfair and Amazon, how could I not?

When it comes to decorating the home, I see a lot, so for a Christmas decor trend to stand out to me, it has to be good. Teardrop ornaments feel instantly timeless. And whether you plan to mix them in with your existing decor, or drench your tree in this delicate icy detail (I've seen videos of people hanging hundreds of individual pieces), the end result is well worth the effort.

And glass ornaments aren't the only way to embrace the trend either. Below is everything I know about the trend and, most importantly, the best places to shop the look.

(Image credit: Val Turmalaj)

Interior designer and digital creator, Val Turmalaj, added glass teardrop ornaments to her tree for a major minimalist Christmas decor moment. Like a lot of people this year, she says she was searching for a new look for her tree. "I wanted to bring that sense of winter magic inside by drenching the Christmas tree in melted ornaments and icicles," she tells me.

"My inspiration for the teardrops came from nature," she continues. "I was thinking about what I truly love about the holiday season and it brought me to what I love most about the feeling of Christmas: when evergreens have melted and then refrozen with icicles lining all the tips."

For her finished look (shown above), Val incorporated 3/4 different variations of icicles and then droplets through the tips and bottom of the tree. "It’s timeless and nostalgic to me, and can always be incorporated into next season's decor," she says.

And while this approach may take up a lot of time, it doesn't have to cost a lot, meaning it's one of the easiest ways to make a Christmas tree look more expensive. Here are some of my favorite teardrop ornaments to shop.

Shop Teardrop Ornaments

(Image credit: Val Turmalaj)

Teardrop ornaments and decor can even act as a sneaky trick to transition your home back to cozy winter mode after Christmas. Just move a few of the glass baubles over to a more neutral strand of garland, or hang them off of candle holders for a details that will give an elegant winter sparkle.

Other parts of your holiday decor can also take on this chic shape for a subtle, but stylish refresh to the classic decor options. Teardrop-shaped wreaths are one of my favorite ways I have seen the trend manifest in other areas of the home. And remember, find ways to decorate with wreaths does not have to be limited to just the door. Teardrop-shaped wreaths can hang from the back of kitchen bar stools or on cabinet doors, too. Or for a fun Christmas fireplace idea, hang a row of tear-drop wreaths the same way you would garland or stockings (add bows on or between the wreaths for an even more on-trend look).

Shop Teardrop-Shaped Christmas Wreaths

Christmas Teardrop Wreath View at Amazon Price: $39.99/set of 2 At just 20" in size, these twin teardrop wreaths are perfect to hang on the backs of chairs and along the mantel. They could even be styled as a play on the twin tree trend. Whatever you choose to do with them, their Christmassy feel is the perfect way to decorate for the season. Aleena Artificial Juniper View at Wayfair Price: $49.99 Size: 30" This option from Wayfair is a bit larger, and may be better suited on doors and windows, but the subtle blue details is such a stunning look for winter. Plus, it can be a piece that stays up into the new year. Christmas Teardrop with Warm White Lights View at Target Price: $35.19 Size: 36" This Colorado Spruce wreath from Target is not only on sale, but is the perfect way to subtly embrace the barely there tree trend.

Though it may be trending this year, the teardrop shape is something I predict is here to stay. A tree full of sparkling glass droplets? There is no detail better to make your home feel like a shimmeringly chic winter wonderland.