The Benefits of Decluttering — 5 Ways This Practice Can Free Your Home and Your Mind

The benefits of decluttering are many, and I, for one, absolutely love that it frees my mind and my living space. Although it can be easy to look at your home and decide that it needs a complete design overhaul — this doesn’t have to be the case. The magic of decluttering is that you can completely transform the look and feel of a room without having to redesign it. It simply just needs a little bit of tidying up.

If you’re looking for decluttering tips as well as the benefits of it, then look no further. We spoke to industry experts who let us know what decluttering brings into the home and why it's worth taking the time to do so.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the benefits of decluttering and why you should start your clutter-free journey.

1. Enhanced Visual Appeal

(Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design credit: Joshua Smith)

There are many benefits to decluttering room by room but probably the most obvious has to be that it will make your home look and feel more aesthetically pleasing.

"A clutter-free home radiates beauty and simplicity. Removing excess items opens up space, highlights key design elements, and creates a sense of balance. Imagine walking into a room where every piece of furniture serves a purpose, every surface is clear, and natural light flows freely," explains Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta’s Housekeeping.

2. Overall Well-Being

(Image credit: Future)

It has been proven that decluttering our homes can create a sense of peace and calm, which will naturally improve our overall mental and emotional state.

Ben Soreff, professional organizer at. H2H Organizing says "one feeling that our clients often mention when we are done decluttering and setting up organized systems in their space, is freedom. A true sense of being free. People have anxiety when they are not in control, so having an organized home can cure this worry."

Feeling anxious about decluttering? Learning how to declutter when you are overwhelmed will allow you to find a sense of calm during the busiest of times in your life.

3. Boosts Creativity

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: NICOLEHOLLIS)

If you've taken the time to declutter your living room, just remember there's lots of reward for your efforts. One of those rewards is an open and creative mind.

"When your space is clear, your mind is too. Decluttering can supercharge your ability to focus, whether you’re working from home, pursuing a hobby, or simply planning your day. An organized environment reduces distractions and helps you get more done in less time," explains Muffetta.

This also applies to decluttering a kitchen too as you'll want a clean and clutter-free space in order to cook some of the finest dishes during hosting season.

4. New Found Appreciation

(Image credit: Sam Donnelly)

Decluttering can help you find a new found love for your home and the things that are in it. "Throwing things out isn’t organizing. Purging is a natural part of the organizing process but not the end goal. Instead, we want to focus on what we are keeping and why and where it should live in your space," claims Ben.

Due to our busy lives, it can be hard to sit back and appreciate all the lovely things in our homes, which is why learning how to declutter when you have a busy schedule is key.

Decluttering forces you to strip back the unnecessary items and focus on the stuff that you really love and have an emotional connection to.

5. Easy to Maintain

(Image credit: Chad Mellon. Design: Lindye Galloway)

A very practical benefit of decluttering has to be that it makes your home easier to clean and maintain. "A clutter-free home is significantly easier to clean and organize. Fewer items means less dust, fewer surfaces to wipe down, and more time to enjoy your space. Decluttering simplifies your cleaning routine and keeps your home looking its best."

"A quick win is to start with frequently used spaces like the kitchen or bathroom to see immediate results," says Muffetta. And that's where knowing how to declutter a bathroom comes in. This is a great way to remove and let go of things that no longer benefit you or your space.

How Often Should I Declutter My Home?

(Image credit: Jesse Preza. Design credit: Arianna Bellizaire)

The frequency of decluttering depends on your lifestyle, the size of your space, and how quickly clutter accumulates. Here are some general guidelines from Mufetta.

Daily: Perform quick checks to put away items and keep surfaces clear.

Monthly: Tackle specific zones like closets, drawers, or countertops.

Seasonally: Deep declutter before major seasons to refresh your space. For example, clear out winter gear before spring arrives.

Annually: Consider a comprehensive declutter of your entire home once a year.

FAQs

Does Decluttering Really Improve Your Life?

"Yes, absolutely! Decluttering improves your life in tangible and intangible ways," claims Muffetta.

It has so many benefits that have been outlined above including the obvious ones, which includes the visual improvement of your space but the more significant improvements have to be the affect it has on our physical and mental well-being.