There's no shortage of beautiful, inspiring colors out there; it feels like a new trend emerges every week, and yet, so many of us return to gray. And not without reason — gray is a true, neutral classic. When all else fails, go for gray.

However, just because it's a classic doesn't mean it's without its problems. In fact, when it comes to gray kitchens, the problems are plentiful — they just don't get discussed much. While gray is often thought of as a safe shade, this doesn't always translate in the home, and what you thought would look effortlessly chic may end up looking sterile and cold.

In the name of transparency, we invited experts to share the biggest issues with gray kitchens, and they didn't hold back — these are the three main problems they see time and again, and what they recommend instead.

1. They Can Feel Dull

DO INSTEAD: Opt for a soft, dusty pink shade instead; it will feel far warmer, while still keeping your kitchen nice and neutral. (Image credit: deVOL)

No one is jumping for joy when they look up at a gray sky, and unfortunately, the same can often apply to your gray kitchen cabinets. Gray as a shade can be cold and uninviting, and unless you consciously bring in as many warm elements as possible, chances are, you'll be left with a kitchen that feels unwelcoming.

For the most part, this will come down to the tone of paint you use. As Fiona Ginnett from HØLTE explains, "Many kitchen grays are quite cool or blue-based, which can read as clinical under artificial kitchen lighting or on darker days." This will become particularly problematic in cooler climates, like in the UK, when the weather can often lean towards gloomier gray days.

"Gray has been popular in kitchens because it feels safe and versatile," says Fiona, "but it can also risk making a space feel flat or slightly gloomy."

In warmer climates or south-facing kitchens, where the room is consistently bathed in warm sunlight, this may be less of an issue, but it will mean the natural light will have to work overtime to balance out the naturally cool tones of your paint shade.

Fiona Ginnett Co-Founder of HØLTE

2. No Contrast, Or Depth

DO INSTEAD: Build contrast and depth by using various shades throughout your kitchen. (Image credit: Jeffreys Interiors)

When used sparingly, gray can be a beautiful addition to your kitchen. The real issues begin to occur, however, when you take a 'more the merrier' approach with the shade, leaving your kitchen looking like a one-note cloud of 'meh'.

"Gray kitchens are not problematic in themselves," says Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport, "and when used with restraint, they can still provide a refined backdrop, yet difficulties tend to arise when the entire kitchen is built around the same tonal register." An issue that arises more than you may expect.

Many people imagine that sticking with one tone or paint will give their kitchen that cohesive, modern kitchen look, but, in reality, you can build much more depth and complexity in your space when working with a more diverse kitchen color scheme.

In order for a room to feel comfortable and inviting, we need some level of contrast within the design. "When cabinetry, worktops, backsplashes, and surrounding finishes all sit within a very similar gray spectrum, the eye begins to lose contrast across the room, and in practical terms, that can make the kitchen feel colder or more restrained than the homeowner first intended," explains Charlotte Butler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven.

While color drenching is a trend that can bring a lot of coziness and depth to your room, it works best when used with richer, warmer tones. In cooler tones like gray, it can end up flattening your space.

Even when you try to create contrast through materials, if the shade remains consistent across these finishes, the result will still appear more flattened. For example, Grazzie Wilson, from Ca' Pietra, says, "When gray tiles are used extensively within a kitchen, they can create a backdrop that feels slightly static, particularly when the shade sits at the cooler end of the spectrum, and the surface itself is very uniform in tone."

She also notes that this will become "most noticeable when gray floor tiles are paired with gray cabinetry, because the relationship between the vertical and horizontal planes begins to blur and the room loses some of the depth that comes from tonal contrast."

3. 2010 Trends In 2026 Homes

DO INSTEAD: Off-white has become the go-to neutral as of late, and it offers a far softer, warmer look than gray. (Image credit: Nick Glimenakis. Design: The Brownstone Boys)

Aptly coined 'millennial gray', this shade is emblematic of the interior design trends of the 2010s. It was absolutely everywhere, and has remained in the spotlight since, even if opinion has wavered over time. As Charlotte notes, "Gray kitchens have dominated the design conversation for well over a decade."

However, ten years on from the initial gray boom, this color can now look slightly... outdated. As with many of the most obvious outdated colors, this comes about after a period of extreme popularity, which can only lead to an inevitable decline, leaving it feeling overdone and expected.

"This pattern developed largely because gray was seen as a dependable neutral during the rise of open-plan living," explains Richard. However, "As design preferences evolve, many homeowners are now looking for kitchens that feel more grounded within the wider character of the house, and that often means introducing colors that carry greater warmth or draw more directly from natural materials."

For the past few years, homeowners and designers alike have favored warmer, earthy color palettes, which leaves gray tones looking particularly harsh in contrast.

Gray Alternatives We Love

As the experts noted, the primary problems with gray kitchens are that they feel too cold, too flat, and too dated. So, when decorating with gray in your kitchen, you'll have to actively work against these issues.

An easy way of doing this is by introducing some contrast through color. Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball, says, "All gray kitchens can feel terribly chic and clean; by introducing pops of color, they can add character and another level of interest."

Ultimately, as Fiona explains, "Gray itself isn’t the problem; there are, after all, more than fifty shades of it." What's most important is the type of gray paint you choose. "If people do want to use gray, I’d suggest opting for warmer, softer versions with earthy undertones. Otherwise, colors like soft greens, warm neutrals, and natural wood tend to bring more warmth and life to a kitchen."

If you're now on a mission to change up your gray walls, these are some of our favorite kitchen color trends of the year. And for even more of the newest trends, subscribe to our newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.