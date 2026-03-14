Sorry, Gravel Patios Might Seem Easy, but They're Not Always a Good Idea — Landscapers Weigh Up the Pros and the Cons for This Hardscape Option

There's something very appealing about a gravel patio, to me at least. It has a laid-back, desert-chic feel to it, and it feels more intriguing when compared with the countless paved patios all around us.

But, as I've learnt, when it comes to gravel landscaping ideas, looks aren't everything. The landscaping materials you choose can affect the amount of upkeep you have to do, how your patio will respond to your local ecosystem, and even the types of plants you should incorporate. It's the foundation of your outdoor area, so careful consideration should be taken when making this decision.

To help you decide, I asked the experts to share the pros and cons of gravel patios, so that you can have a fully rounded view before choosing it for your space — here's what they had to say.

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The Benefits of A Gravel Patio

Gravel can suit a plethora of styles, from Mediterranean to Japanese-inspired gardens. (Image credit: ORCA)

Gravel is a popular choice for stylish patio designs, and it's easy to see why. Made up of various rock fragments, this material has a tactility and texture that few other landscaping materials offer, making it a particularly unique choice.

But it's not just the visual appeal that has made it so popular. As landscape architect Liz Pulver says, "They are generally low cost compared to fully paving a space, and easy to install". Unlike many other patio flooring options, gravel requires pretty minimal processing, and it's a relatively abundant natural material, too, helping to keep costs down. It also doesn't require any complicated tools or professional installation, helping you save any additional costs here, too.

As stone pavers and tiles require professional installation and can only exist within strict boundaries, you will end up losing a lot of freedom over your final patio design. Gravel, on the other hand, can be coaxed and manipulated into any manner of shapes and sizes, all without professional help. This is particularly useful in awkwardly shaped, small gardens, where traditional landscaping materials may not be appropriate. Though, as Kat Aul Cervoni, founder and principal of Staghorn NYC Landscape Design and The Cultivation by Kat, points out, the low price-point also makes the material "great for larger square footage or for a high-performance but low-cost patio."

Another benefit of gravel is how easy it is to repair and update over the years. Even the most durable outdoor tiles are likely to crack or warp after years of use, an issue that can only be solved by a full reinstallation. While gravel is just as likely to deplete over time, the remedy couldn't be easier. So long as you always have a spare bag in your garden shed, your patio can always look as fresh as it did on day one.

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And when it comes to the health of your plants, it all comes down to good drainage, and, as Molly Sedlacek, founder of ORCA, explains, "Crushed rock is inherently permeable, allowing rainwater to pass through to the earth beneath it to replenish the land's natural aquifers. This allows water and oxygen to reach roots, supports trees and plant life, and reduces the heat island effect."

Molly Sedlacek Founder and Principal at ORCA ORCA is a female-founded landscape design and outdoor product studio based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. They use plants and natural materials in their rawest forms to re/connect humans with the earth. ORCA is part Oregon (OR): reflecting the roots of its founder, Molly Sedlacek, a second-generation female landscape designer whose mother was a trailblazer in a primarily male-dominated construction industry. The other half reflects California (CA) where ORCA is based and draws on its aesthetic: relaxed, substantial, raw, and local.

...and the Drawbacks

"'Peagravel' pebbles are typically all round, and can be harder to walk on. A mix of gravel shapes and sizes is best for avoiding that "sinking feeling" of walking on sand," explains Liz. (Image credit: Joe Fletcher. Design: Feldman Architecture, Ground Studio Landscape Architecture)

Now, before you set your heart on a new gravel garden, let's spend some time discussing the potential drawbacks of this material.

While gravel is celebrated for its easy installation process, it's important to note that this is not a case of set-it-and-forget-it — it requires plenty of upkeep to maintain that initial, full look.

"Over time, it can shift underfoot, migrate into planting beds, or scatter outside the intended area if the patio isn’t properly edged," explains Kat. Because it's a loose material, frequent footfall and constant weather exposure can leave your gravel scattered, making your garden appear messy and unkempt. This isn't hard to remedy, but it is a commitment, and if you were searching for a low-maintenance garden idea, this may not be the one for you.

Beyond the problem of errant pebbles, gravel is also prone to weed growth, leaving you with another maintenance task to add to your list. And, as Kat mentions, "in spaces with a low level of tree cover, gravel can become extremely high maintenance and cumbersome to maintain as picking fallen leaves and debris out of it is tedious and time-consuming."

If you're a fan of morning grounding sessions in the garden, gravel may not be the best option for you. As Kat mentions, "It’s also not the most comfortable surface for bare feet," especially when compared to natural stone pavers, which have a pleasant, smooth underfoot feel.

And it's not just bare feet that don't react well to this material — "Gravel can also be less comfortable for certain types of outdoor furniture or for anyone who prefers a more stable surface," says Kat. Gravel is an inherently uneven surface, so it isn't the best base for an outdoor living room or dining area.

This sensation, however, is dependent on the type of gravel you use in your garden and how you install it. Molly explains, "It is important that you install it properly with a compacted base to avoid 'quick sand' feeling when you walk on it. Also, the right specification is key: size and crushed versus pebble. Larger is more stable, as it is crushed, whereas a pebble is more barefoot-friendly."

Perhaps more surprisingly, though, Liz says, "Though perceived as eco-friendly, gravel is not without impact on the environment." She explains that because gravel is typically taken from rivers and quarries, "it does take removal of natural resources and impacts waterbodies and local ecologies. An alternative option would be to use recycled building materials like brick and concrete pieces that have been crushed and tumbled down to a small, gravel-like size."

Is Gravel Right For Your Garden?

Using a combination of pavers and gravel can help you bring the best of both worlds to your garden design. (Image credit: Yardzen)

Whether gravel is right for your garden or not will come down to the unique specifications of your space — it's a personal decision, and one that will be dictated by various aspects.

For example, Kat says, "The potential for fallen leaves and plant debris is one of the biggest deciding factors for me when opting for pea gravel in one of my clients' gardens." Because of this, if the patio area is particularly close to any large, deciduous trees, Kat says she'd recommend larger pavers instead, as they'll be easier to maintain.

The other thing to consider is the primary functions of your outdoor area. If you intend to use your patio as an entertaining area or for dining, you may run into some more issues. "I find that dining furniture tends to be the most challenging to use comfortably on a pea gravel patio, so I’ll opt for a firmer and smoother patio surface such as brick, porcelain, or bluestone for a space that’s designated for dining," suggests Kat.

However, even if gravel won't be the right fit for your primary patio, there are still plenty of ways to incorporate it into your design. For example, Molly says, "We recommend gravel anywhere that you want an informal pathway or a space to gather at that doesn’t want to be barefoot."

Even when used for smaller details, it can still bring a touch of texture and interest to your garden. Molly suggests, "It looks beautiful at the base of trees and plants as an alternative to mulch if the planting zone isn’t in full sun."

If you love the look of a gravel patio, opt for an affordable brand like Westland and keep a few spare bags of their Gravel Potting Mix on Amazon to hand for top-ups. Pro-Kleen's Ultimate Gravel Grab Glue on Amazon will also cut down on extra maintenance work, keeping your gravel in place even in windy conditions.

Alternatively, you could opt for Mandarin Stone's Mandalay Buff Riven Outdoor Limestone Tile for a more rustic look and a low-maintenance finish.

As important as this decision is, your patio is far more than the material on the floor. So, for more patio design advice, check out these patio layout tricks; they're particularly helpful if you're looking to maximize your space.

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