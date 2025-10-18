Are Anthracite Windows and Doors Out of Fashion? What Architects Are Choosing for 2026 Projects

In design, anthracite windows and doors refers to frames finished in a dark gray color, often giving a modern feel to the exterior and interior of the home. At one point, it was the color for these architectural features, pervasive in design, but are homeowners gravitating to something else now?

As we dive into this architecture trend, it's important to take note of what designers are choosing for homes and if anthracite windows and doors are still making rounds in the world of design, or if they've officially lost their flair. "Defined by its deep charcoal hue, anthracite carries an industrial edge with a refined quality, delivering depth and drama while remaining softer and more nuanced than black," says Roselind Wilson, creative director of Roselind Wilson Design.

But the question remains, has this design gone out of fashion? Or are we still seeing a rise and shift toward modern design? To better understand this, I spoke to a few designers and architects, and this is what they had to say about it.

Are Anthracite Windows and Doors Out of Fashion?

It seems architects are still loving this modern take on windows and doors.

A modern yet popular window treatment idea, it seems that anthracite windows are still in vogue among many designers and homeowners. As for anthracite doors, we've seen them across modern homes leading to patios and gardens. So, if you're really wondering if this design has gone out of trend, the answer is no, and here's why.

"The trend has been popular in residential and commercial design over the last decade or so," says Roselind Wilson, creative director of Roselind Wilson Design. "Though we are seeing clients expressing preferences for warmer, more neutral tones, off-whites, and heritage hues that feel more personal and slightly less ubiquitous."

It's clear that this design still meets the needs of many, though some still prefer calm color palettes in their homes.

Dan Staupe, co-owner of Compass Exteriors, tells me that anthracite windows and doors still have a place, but they're not as singular a choice as they once were. He notes, "I wouldn’t say they’re out of fashion at all; they’re just not as popular as a deeper black. But it still provides that darkness and that contrast we all love with this style. It’s elegant and sophisticated, and there’s no way people are going to stop choosing anthracite for their doors and windows. It’s classic."

Roselind Wilson
Creative director

Dan Staupe
Co-owner

What Architects Are Choosing for 2026 Projects

Although this style of window and door remains quite popular, people are also leaning towards softer tones in their homes. (Image credit: Roselind Wilson Design)

As we've established, anthracite windows and doors are still very much on trend in the world of design, but there are still a few other options and statements people are making throughout their homes. From bay windows for living rooms, to a more seamless indoor-outdoor living scheme with large interior doors that lead into the garden.

And Dan agrees, "Indoor-outdoor is still huge in design, so we’re seeing a ton of large windows and sliding doors for an increasingly blurred line between inside and outside."

He continues: "Let the outdoors in, let that natural light in, smell that nature and bring it in via plants and greenery. The windows and doors are minimal (you don’t want to block the natural light) and, when possible, made out of sustainable materials."

Peter Miles, principal, architect at The Drawing Board, says people are also leaning towards subtle colors and designs. "Subtle sophistication is in; monochromatic facades with different shades of white, brown, or gray," he says. "Classic white windows with mullions are always a winner, too. Color (sage, red, and more) is also very timeless."

Peter Miles
Principle architect

FAQs

Do Anthracite Windows Fade?

"Quality is key here," says Rosalind. "When manufactured with premium powder coatings, anthracite aluminium frames will retain their depth of color for decades against weathering and UV light, but inferior finishes could potentially chalk or fade over time, so as with any specialist finish, it is important to source a reputable supplier."

So, remember to invest in the right supplier if you want to keep your anthracite windows looking brand new.

What Are the Benefits of Anthracite Windows and Doors?

Well, aside from their modern charm, Rosalind says, "In the right setting, the charcoal tone brings with it a bold architectural edge while still feeling softer and more versatile than black, giving it a timeless quality."

All in all, anthracite windows and doors are still very much a thing in design, but if you are looking for inspiration to change up your window in a specific area in your home, you can find further inspo with these stunning and smart kitchen window ideas.