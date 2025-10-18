It might seem counterintuitive for me to suggest that you pull the blinds closed during autumn and winter to make your home feel brighter — 'but don't you want as much natural light as possible?' I hear you ask. The answer is, of course, yes, but there's also a clever styling trick that will instantly make your home look and feel a whole lot warmer, and it's using yellow curtains.

It's as simple as it sounds: when natural light shines through yellow fabrics, it mimics the look of warm, summer sunlight, helping to create a cozier atmosphere throughout the cooler months. There are a few things to consider, though, when it comes to how to hang curtains for this sunshine effect. Your choice of fabric, for one. You don't want it to be solid enough that it completely blocks out the light (this is where layering curtains can help, as you still need the warmth of blackouts), so make sure you choose something light-filtering like a linen, cotton, or poly-blend.

Your room orientation is another, with south-facing spaces typically getting the warmest sun throughout the day in the UK, which definitely helps when it comes to how impactful this curtain hanging trick will be in your space.

In a social post by interiors expert Marco Zamora, he shared how he's been wanting to experiment with colored curtains (a big curtain trend right now), as a way of adding color to his space without painting. He chose Nordic Knot's new Grand curtains in the Pale Green shade, and found that "when the light hits them, they give off a golden yellow glow."

Livingetc's renovations editor, Faiza Saqib, also has yellow curtains, and completely agrees, adding that, "Yellow, in general, is a great color when it comes to reflecting light, and adding it to soft furnishings could just be what you need to enhance and illuminate your home. The more natural light bounces off of this bold and characterful tone, the airier and lighter your surroundings will feel. Trust me, I speak from experience."

You can find how to buy them below, along with a few other yellow curtain options to consider, depending on your interior aesthetic.

And while yellow curtains can help make your house feel warmer during winter, you don't want them to get too warm (literally), so it's important to know whether or not curtains should cover radiators — and, don't worry, Livingetc has looked into it for you.

