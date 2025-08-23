I Always Close My Curtains Before I Go on Holiday, But These Security Experts Just Gave Me a Good Reason Why It’s a Bad Idea

Before going on holiday, it can be pretty tricky figuring out how to keep your home safe. For me, I thought closing curtains (amongst other things) would be the best option, but boy, was I wrong. According to the experts, closing curtains while on vacation is not exactly the smartest thing to do.

Modern window treatments are ideal for privacy, of course, but if you're away for a week and you're like me, and you like to shut your curtains completely, it's not quite what you should be doing.

But why exactly is it a bad idea to keep the curtain shut while you're away on vacation? To get to the bottom of this, I spoke to a few home security experts to learn about the ins and outs of closing curtains while jetting off to another part of the world.

Here's what they had to say about it.

Should You Close Your Curtains When You're Away on Vacation?

In short, no — you should not close your curtains and here's why. (Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Carter Williamson Architects)

If you've got curtains for your large windows, closing them all week long might not be the best idea, according to the experts. But why exactly is that the case?

"Closing your curtains for an entire week can actually make it obvious you’re not home," says Sara Harshbarger, a home security expert at Brinks Home. "Instead, it’s smarter to make your home look lived-in with smart home automation. Just like smart lights that turn on and off at set times, shade control devices can open and close shades throughout the day."

She adds, "That movement keeps your home looking natural and occupied, even while you’re away."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But it's not just a security issue; closing your curtains completely could actually damage your curtains and your beloved indoor garden. Tom Yates, designer and founder of Wreaths UK, tells me, "Besides the more obvious reason of not closing curtains when you go on holiday to avoid burglars noticing the house is empty, it is also not advisable due to the following: Light bleaching fabrics, sun damage can take place quickly, and especially to delicate fabrics that may usually be drawn open during daylight hours. Having curtains closed for prolonged periods can cause fading and even perishing of textiles, even more so during the summer months."

Tom continues and says it also reduces light to plants, "removing light will quickly harm any plants you have around the house, even hardy ones that don’t require too much care and attention. To prevent returning from holiday to wilted plants, ensure they still receive at least partial daylight."

Karl Woolley, a home security expert from Yale, tells me that it's best to avoid closing curtains completely, too. "A house with drawn curtains day and night may look suspicious to an opportunistic intruder," he explains. "Instead, aim to create the impression of normal activity at home. You can do this by having lights on a timer or using smart lighting and your phone to change up the timings while you're away."

But how exactly can you do this? Well, one option would be to use a smart plug, such as Amazon's Smart Plug, that is compatible with Alexa. It's easy to use and set up; all you need is the Echo Dot — this device can have set routines for temperature-based actions, and your voice can also control it.

My personal favorite, however, is the Google Nest Hub 2; it's easy to use and comes with smart home control. You can even control your home's lighting through Google's smart lighting control. Pretty handy, right?

But if you're not much of a tech geek and want something simple, then this Status 7 Day Digital Plug-In Timer from Dunelm will do the job. This handy tool will switch on outdoor lights or even lamps in your home. It's been designed with a timer function, so you can be at ease while you're away on a holiday.

Or as Karl says, "A family member or friend could also check in on the home to ensure mail isn’t piling up to further give that impression."

Sara Harshbarger Social Links Navigation Home Security Expert Sara Harshbarger joined Brinks Home™ in May 2020 with over 15 years of experience in organizational design, strategy, revenue design, and the customer journey. As the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Direct-to-Consumer business unit, Sara oversees the inside sales and marketing organizations that drive B2C channel revenue. Sara has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from the University of Texas. She also holds numerous certifications for project and supply chain management, and Six Sigma.

Karl Woolley Social Links Navigation Home security expert Karl Woolley is the Head of Product Security for Yale UKI, leading the product innovation, strategy and go-to-market execution for one of the UK’s leading security brands. With a wealth of experience in product management and a deep understanding of the evolving home security landscape, Karl is dedicated to delivering compelling, market-driven solutions that meet evolving customer demands.

What's the Better Option, Open or Closed?

To close or not to close... that is the question. (Image credit: Brandon Shigeta. Design: Dan Brunn)

So, what's the verdict? Well, whether it's curtains or blinds you're dealing with — keeping them shut is a no-go.

In conclusion, Karl says, "it’s better to have the curtains open — along with other precautions to make the home seem occupied. For ease of mind, you can also use a smart video doorbell and external/internal cameras to keep an eye on your property from your smartphone."

Secure Your Home With These Smart Finds

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) £35 at ring.com This ring indoor cam is quite the little charmer. Along with the standard black and white color, you can now choose starlight, charcoal or blush to brighten up your home. It features a realtime 1080p HD video and is easy to install, and use inside the home. SimpliSafe The Foundation £157 at simplisafe.co.uk The Foundation, by SimpliSafe, comes with a base station, keypad, entry sensor, and wired indoor camera. It's easy to use and also features an HD video with night vision. The best part? It has smart motion detectors that will alert you instantly. Lusso Stone Alabastro Alabaster Led Wall Sconce £397 at lussostone.com Light up your home with these stylish living room lighting LED wall sconces from Lusso. This striking piece has been handcrafted to perfection and comes in three stunning colors. I mean, what's not to love? It's bold, beautiful, and it makes a statement.

FAQs

Will Keeping Curtains Open Keep My Home Safe?

"Not by itself," explains Sara. "If your shades are wide open, people can sometimes see valuables from outside. The best approach is balance — avoid putting expensive items in plain sight, but don’t make your house look closed off either."

She continues: "Shade control devices and smart bulbs work together to create that lived-in feel. And when you pair those with visible security cameras, signage, and a monitored alarm system, you get real protection, not just the appearance of it."

Now, if you're heading on vacation and want to keep the rest of your house in check, including your beloved popular houseplants — you'll want to make sure they're properly hydrated. Knowing how to water houseplants while on vacation is key, and we've got all the advice you need on just that.