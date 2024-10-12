This Traditional Korean Patchwork Technique is the Secret to Bringing Subtle Color Into Your Home This Fall
"Pojagi" plays with light just like stained glass, is steeped in history, and I've already scoped out where to buy the best designs online — you're welcome
As the days get shorter, and light and color become more precious commodities, finding ways to thoughtfully bring bright elements into your home is a design must. And while adding color usually makes us think of bold courses of action, like pulling out a paint can or hitting order on a statement piece of furniture, I've just found an easier (and more interesting) way.
"Pojagi" is a sheer tapestry with Korean heritage, that offers a more subtle and thoughtful way into color. Reminiscent of sheets of stained glass, they float elegantly, add artistic flair, and will, I think, keep you smiling through the colder months.
It's a different take on current interior design trends, one steeped in rich history and significance. Sometimes it's easier to commit to small, visually interesting moments of color, and pojagis are the perfect pieces for just that. With that in mind, I've done some digging to unearth a little bit more about them, some affordable options to shop, and guidance from the experts when it comes to styling them in your space.
What is a "pojagi"?
Pojagis are traditional Korean patchwork cloths that have been around for centuries, but are starting to find their way into more contemporary home settings. Studio principal Ju Young Oh of StudiOH, a New York-based design firm, explained to me that "Pojagi, the ancient Korean art of cloth wrapping, transcends mere functionality to become a significant cultural statement. Each carefully stitched fabric piece forms a harmonious whole, creating a visual story that speaks of heritage, connection, and artistry."
Typically, pojagis are made of semi-transparent fabrics like silk or linen that can be hung over windows to diffuse the light, or directly on the wall (the perfect living room art idea). Interior designer Kristin Fine, co-founder of The 1818 Collective, says that no matter how you style a pojagi, she sees them as works of art. The patchwork design of these Korean cloths emulates a modern stained glass window effect, but with a charming touch of artistry that keeps it feeling airy and elegant.
"Like any artwork, it brings beauty and an artist's point of view into the space," says Kristin. "I particularly love how the light interacts with the works, and the undeniable ability to see the hand of the maker in these pieces — no two are alike."
Shop Pojagi Patchwork Designs
Price: $343.13
Designed in France, this Pojagi-inspired piece is available in two sizes. They're made-to-order so you can even consult with the designer on your choice of color and size.
Price: from $640
While expensive, this curtain has been made using traditional Korean patchwork skills, but has adopted a more contemporary style. There are four sizes to choose from, and it's currently 20% off.
Price: $171.57
Made from pure linen, the colors in this pojagi-style curtain have been created and eco-printed naturally using alder cones and onion skins. It's smaller than some of the other examples, and would make for a great piece of wall art.
Price: $27.63, Was: $57.99
A bit of a further interpretation of a traditional pojagi, this curtain from Wayfair captures its essence, but is one that the more minimalist amongst us can get on board with. And it's on sale!
Price: $49
Available in three different colors — honey (shown), green multi, and ivory — this pojagi-inspired curtain from Urban Outfitters is a very affordable option for those waiting to try out this style.
How to Style a Pojagis in Your Home
When it comes to styling, I would consider this piece as an interchangeable decorative item. During the day, when the light is the strongest, having a pojagi in your window will fill the room with colorful, divided light. When using them as window coverings, "the translucent fabric becomes living artwork, creating different expressions, depth, and dimension on the walls as sunlight moves throughout the day" adds Ju.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Because of their likeness to stained glass and their delicate sheerness, pojagis are also a great living room curtain idea. If you already have a curtain you cannot part with — don't worry, there options for incorporating a pojagi into your home are endless.
"I would love to see these on windows, in between spaces in passages, and of course on any wall," says Kristin. I can see these working incredibly well as a funky room divider idea. Similarly, placing a pojagi across your dining table as a runner is a stunning way to incorporate texture and geometric patterns into your tablescape.
As for using a pojagi as a room diver, if you have an open-concept floor plan, you can hang a pojagi to add a splash of color while still keeping that airy, open feel in the room. There's nothing like giving your favorite art pieces a functional purpose.
Ju says "incorporating pojagi into your interiors isn't just about design; it's about infusing a space with stories, history, and subtle elegance that invites both contemplation and admiration."
It is a timeless, refined touch that effortlessly bridges the past and present. Adding a pojagi into your home is an invitation for both light and color. As we enter the fall season, there is no better way to add a chic bit of soul to your space.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
7 Plants to Prune in October — Do This Now for Double the Blooms in Spring
It's time to cut back on these precious blooms (now) to see a bountiful bloom next year, according to a gardening expert
By Matilda Bourne Published
-
Pleated Lampshades are Popping Up Everywhere Right Now — Here's Why I Think They're the Perfect Piece for a Guest Bedroom
The textured silhouette subtly introduces a touch of that cozy 'lived-in' look to a room that, realistically, isn't often lived in
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
5 Interior Design Trends Experts Are Predicting Will be Out of Style in 2025
Is your house starting to look tired and dated? Designers share the elements that may be causing this, and what to replace them with
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
A "Fainting Sofa" is the Latest Trending Furniture Piece That's Got Us Falling Head Over Heels
'Oh my' — we're all swooning over this Victorian-era seating choice that's making a chic, modern-day comeback. Here's what you need to know
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
From Now On, We're Exclusively Stealing Our Kitchen Lighting Inspiration From Fancy Restaurants
Pendant lighting is the chic way to bring the luxurious glamour of a night out into your home — here's how to do it
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
You'll See "Slab Showers" in All My Favorite Bathroom Remodels — Here's Why They're *the* Big Trend
6 reasons why this trend for stone-clad showers just makes so much sense
By Portia Carroll Published
-
"Round Chaise Sofas" Are the Shape of the Season, and the Answer to Your Small Living Room Woes
Sculptural yet still comfortable, spacious without being too bulky — this style of sofa seems to tick all the boxes right now
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Our Interiors Editor is Obsessed With This Textured Trim, but is Fringe Furniture Really Cool Again?
It's got a touch of bohemian spirit, but has been reimagined for stylish modern interiors — welcome back, fringe furniture
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
"Bathroom Lounges" are Trending, but are They a Terrible Idea?
It's certainly serving 'Bridgeton' and is a way to prioritize wellness in your bathroom, but we've asked the experts whether it's really worth it
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
The "Wood Drenching" Trend Layers Millwork and Wooden Furniture for a Sophisticated Feel
Brown tones always feel elegantly timeless, and wrapping your space with wooden features is the best way to bring that sophisticated feel into your space
By Olivia Wolfe Published