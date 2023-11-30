'I found the most surprisingly design-forward bedding on Amazon' - 12 picks for modern, expressive bedrooms

Sleep’s impact on our well-being is undeniable, and it's clear that bedding is integral to cultivating the ideal sleep environment — can you guess where we're heading with this? Selecting the perfect bedding is not merely about aesthetics; it's an act of self-care (at least that's our story, and we're sticking to it).

That's precisely why we combed through Amazon with a mission: to unearth the ideal bedding sets. From chic minimalist linen duvets to TikTok viral pleated comforters, this compilation features our best bedding picks from Amazon. Your sweetest dreams are just a scroll away.

Best pleated bedding on Amazon

On sale now Modern heirloom Emily 3-piece comforter set View at Amazon Price: $49.31 - $64.48

Was: $69.99 - $74.99 Pleated bedding with ruching, like this one, has been trending of late. Exuding a chic, carefree vibe, you'll probably encounter more of this gathering technique, so we're staying ahead of the trend. This Amazon set comes at a fraction of the cost compared to other styles, yet maintains a similarly luxe appearance. Three Geese pinch pleat feather down comforter View at Amazon Price: $129 - $159 Soft, plush, and warm, this feather-down comforter embodies everything that bedding should be. Combining contemporary pinch pleats with a filling of 75% feathers and 25% down, it achieves that perfectly puffy, hotel-like feel. On sale now Lush Decor Bella comforter set View at Amazon Price: $87.54 - $92.64

Was: $297.99 - $340 Seemingly plucked out of a distant French chateau, this ruched ivory bedding set is incredibly charming. It's not overly stuffed, enhancing its ruching and giving it a nonchalant yet elegant feel. Usually priced at $300 or higher, this current discount is unreal.

Best minimalist bedding on Amazon

CozyLux seersucker 7-piece comforter set View at Amazon Price: $62.99 - $70.99 Comprising one comforter, two pillow shams, two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, this minimalist seersucker set boasts tremendous value. Crafted from 100% microfiber, its slightly wrinkled appearance is not only visually appealing but also exceptionally cozy. Luxlovery minimalist comforter set View at Amazon Price: $74.99 - $89.99 This bedding by Luxlovery proves that less is more. Adopting Japanese sanding technology, this set is so super fluffy and soft, you may never leave your bed. Our favorite shade is cream coffee, but it's also available in muted oranges, blues, reds, and more. TOSMO 100% linen cover set View at Amazon Price: $119.99 - $149.99 With its sole form of adornment being small buttons lining its bottom, this linen bedding set is brilliantly understated. The sage green, in particular, emanates a serene, down-to-earth feeling, as do its other shades, including natural linen and taupe.

Best printed bedding on Amazon

JELLYMONI natural cotton striped duvet set View at Amazon Price: $34.99 - $74.99 Earning nearly 20,000 rave reviews, this stands out as one of Amazon's most beloved bedding sets. Crafted from breathable cotton, it showcases tasteful gray stripes, although it's available in other colors as well. Notably, this set incorporates ingenious corner ties to ensure your comforter stays in place while you sleep. Mixinni floral bird duvet cover View at Amazon Price: $59.99 - $85.99 This picturesque duvet cover showcases elegant imagery of flowers and birds. Whether adorning a garden-style room or paired with other prints for a maximalist vibe, this unique set is just what the doctor ordered. Melange Home cotton navy toile duvet set View at Amazon Price: $81.44 Toile du Jouy or "toile" for short, is a French decorating pattern that depicts a scene. Its been synonymous with timeless elegance since the 1700's. Due to its intricacies, this sort of print tends to run a bit pricey, but this Amazon option is a good alternative. Note, though, that its only available in a full/queen size.

best textured bedding on Amazon

Bedsure cotton duvet cover View at Amazon Price: $85.99 - $96.99 You can never go wrong with a waffle knit. This breathable cotton duvet cover by Bedsure is ideal for warmer months, and its touchably plush quality makes it great for cooler ones, too. Plus, it comes with a reusable fabric tote. RECYCO luxury velvet quilt set View at Amazon Price: $64.99 - $89.99 Sleep in sophistication with this stunning quilted comforter set. Enveloped in velvet all throughout, the set boasts an ultra-soft, cozy feel. While we've opted for the navy option, it's also offered in colors like gold caramel, aqua green, and dusty mauve pink. On sale now Bedsure shabby chic bedding set View at Amazon Price: $47.99 - $62.99

Was: $47.99 - $69.99 Add playfully chic vibe to your bedroom with this boho bedding set. Featuring texture on texture while boasting a generous amount of fluff, this is the perfect combination of style and function.

What is the best way to wash bedding?

Given their bulk, washing bedding can be a challenge. Generally, unless the label says otherwise, you can wash your bedding on a delicate cycle with either cool or warm water and a mild laundry detergent. Depending on how dirty it is, you might want to consider a double-wash. Then, tumble dry on low. Be sure to spot clean smaller stains.

But the real question is, how often do we really need to wash our bedding? Assuming no out of the ordinary mishaps, you are good to clean it every one to two months — which is great considering cleaning them is such an ordeal. Sheets on the other hand, with their closer proximity to the body, should be washed every two weeks at least.