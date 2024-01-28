The Best Anthropologie Bedding Helps Create the Most Sumptuous Bedroom — Our Style Editor Chooses Her Favorites

I love to change up my bedscape. My friends often make fun of me because I order a new duvet seemingly every few weeks, catalyzed by the thought of refreshing and renewing my space as fast as I can tie a new cover onto my crummy white comforter. I can admit it's excessive — I don't need multiple spare duvets sitting in the back of my closet — but it's just such an enticing thought. The look of your bedding completely uplevels or downgrades your room, and I can't stand the idea of settling for a mediocre sleep experience.

Which is why I've created this Anthropologie editor's choice of the brand's bedding. This is where I turn to for pretty, patterned and soft sheeting — I love the brand's selection. It can make a big difference to your space. 'Bedding is such a great way to update your room without a huge investment,' said Kathryn Humphreys of Kathryn Murphy Interiors. 'Some new sheets, a new quilt, and suddenly the space feels cozy and interesting.'

A great place to shop for said pieces? Anthropologie, one of the best home decor brands out there and one I'm constantly trawling for bedding buys of all kinds: quilts, shams, fabulously patterned duvets, you name it. And lucky for you, I've actually spent some time highlighting some of my favorites of those scroll sessions here for you today, perfectly presented in a highly shoppable edit below. You're going to want to jump in bed for this one.

Best Anthropologie Duvet Covers

Plush Crushed Velvet Duvet Cover View at Anthropologie Price: From $178 This crushed velvet duvet is available in three colorways, but I'm positively smitten with this blush option, the perfect dusty pink for a bit of understated color. Shyla Ruffled Duvet Cover View at Anthropologie Price: From $278 Ruffled duvet covers like this are huge right now, so this baby blue piece totally capitalizes on the trend. A great tactile touch for your bed. Erin Fetherston Dulcette Organic Percale Duvet Cover View at Anthopologie Price: From $258 If you couldn't already tell, I have a thing for textured duvets and comforters — even in neutral colorways, they're that much more interesting and act as a simple way of adding contrast to your room. These from Erin Fetherstone are embroidered with botanical imagery and crafted from organic cotton percale.

Best Anthropologie Sheets

Maeve by Anthropologie Organic Sateen Printed Sheet Set View at Anthropologie Price: From $178 When I see a playful and unexpected pattern like this, especially on bed sheets (which I find to be an excellent way of sneaking surprising patterns into your room), I have immediate tunnel vision. There are plenty of print options with this sateen set from Anthro's Maeve line, but I challenge you to be brave and pick this one, which I confidently believe to be the best and most exciting. Embroidered Solid Sheet Set View at Anthropologie Price: From $168 Simple, luxurious, and hotel-like, this Tencel bedding option gets softer as you wash it. The subtle embroidery here is also perfect for clear-cut design lovers in need of a little funky touch, but nothing too strong. St. Frank Sheet Set View at Anthropologie Price: From $295 Curated by global artisan-led brand St. Frank, this 520 tread count set is made of 100% soft wash cotton percale and features a geometric pattern that plays into the brand's international focus and footprint.

Best Anthropologie Pillows

Harlowe Pillow View at Anthropologie Price: $78 We're betting big time on yellow + burgundy this year, so I was pleased to see both featured prominently in this elegant pillow with a tiny bit of fringe. Nalini Pillow View at Anthropologie Price: $68 I will never tire of a delicate, antique-looking pillow like this, with a ruffled, often contrastingly-patterned trim and a variety of blue hues. Stunning! Cozy Bouclé Pillow View at Anthropologie Price: From $58 Listen ... bouclé is sticking around. If a bouclé sofa isn't in your future, you can still get in on the trend with this cream-colored pillow, so textured and cozy.

Best Anthropologie Throws

Floral Faux Fur Throw View at Anthropologie Price: $128 What I love most about this faux fur throw is that it's reminiscent of Anthro's viral Cassia Rug, which, in its smallest size available now, is still over $100 more expensive than this blanket version. Serena Throw Blanket View at Anthropologie Price: $88 Sweet, simple, and lightweight, this is the perfect everyday blanket to leave in your living room day in and day out. Leopard Faux Fur Throw Blanket View at Anthropologie Price: $138 It's so whimsical and showstopping, and plays into trending leopard print without the print itself looking cheap or tacky (an easy mistake to make).

Best Anthropologie Quilts

Rivulets Quilt View at Anthropologie (US) Price: $288 My eyes light up when I saw this (incredibly well-reviewed and top-rated) quilt featuring a plethora of romantic ruffles. This must be what it feels like to sleep surrounded by a cloud. Coyuchi Rippled Stripe Organic Duvet Cover View at Anthropologie Price: $348 It's versatile, but the dobby-woven stripes across this cotton duvet add differentiation that wouldn't exist without them. Prewashed organic cotton, self-backed, and inside ties? What's not to like? Constance Cloud Jersey Quilt View at Anthropologie Price: $308 We can all agree that a green like this comforts and calms, so it's only fitting this piece is for the bedroom. If that weren't enough, the cotton jersey material is meant to feel as worn in and loved (respectfully) as you favorite t-shirt.

What should I consider before buying new bedding?

If you are buying a more expensive bedding set, you'll probably be far more thoughtful about your choice than you would have been otherwise. Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D, suggests thinking through three specific categories before making your purchase: texture preferences, allergen considerations, and care and maintenance.

Assessing your texture preference is a 'highly personal aspect of bedding selection,' Alice said. Do you like crisp cotton sheets? Or do you prefer something silkier and smooth? You should also take a look at whether your 'chosen bedding materials have the potential to trigger allergies,' she advised. 'Certain natural fibers may attract dust mites more than others, so in that case, it's beneficial to opt for materials that are hypoallergenic and minimize the risk of allergen-related issues during sleep.'

And of course, 'the longevity of your bedding is also influenced by the care requirements,' she went on. 'Before making a decision, consider the ease of maintenance and durability — I for one, know I will not be handwashing anything.' If that sounds like you as well, you might consider choosing a low-maintenance option like bamboo or cotton.

How do I know my bedding is high quality?

'Premium materials, such as 100% cotton, bamboo silks, and sateens are often indicative of better quality,' Alice told me. Thread counts also come into play here; 'anything below 150 may feel a bit rough, while counts exceeding 500 tend to offer a warmer and softer experience.'

For that perfect Goldilocks in-between, 'a thread count of around 300 strikes a great balance, providing a lux feel without compromising on breathability and overall quality,' she said.

Why should I invest in quality bedding?

Investing in high-quality bedding 'proves to be a less wasteful choice in the long run, which is a good thing to think about in our world of constant consumption,' Alice explained. If your bedding is durable, it will last longer, which means you needn't spend unnecessary money replacing it every few months.

Plus, the 'aesthetic appeal of higher-quality bedding adds significant value to your overall sleep experience — you’re enhancing your bedtime routine!'