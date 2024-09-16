Everyone's Talking About Organic Bedding Brand "Coyuchi", and We're Convinced It's the Answer to a Better Night's Sleep

There's no better feeling than snuggling up in a bed that swaddles you in its chic satin sheets. When I dream of hopping into my bed at night, I envision a crisp, cold cotton top sheet with a fluffy duvet that I can cozy up in. Whatever it is you dream of for your nighttime routine, the promise of a luxurious night's sleep is an enticing offer that's hard to refuse.

Coyuchi is the stand-out luxury bedding brand in everyone's conversations right now (and on everyone's beds). That said, the price range manages to keep a lot of people stuck at the 'add to cart' button, unsure of whether to commit to making the big purchase.

So what is it that makes Coyuchi the most sought-after sheets of the season? Is it really one of the best bedding brands , and does the quality promise live up to the hype? I spoke to sleep experts to see what it is about luxury bedding appeals to everyone's wish lists, and what to look for in your bed linens. Maybe it's time to head to the checkout and invest in the sleep of your dreams.

Organic Sateen Sheet Set View on Coyuchi Price: $228

Size: Twin

First thing is first: what defines luxurious bedding? When I think luxe bedding, I imagine a five-star hotel room with an enormous bed that when you lay down on it, you can not help but audibly "ahhh" at its comfort. That is the grand dream. Coyuchi's Design Director, Whitney Thornburg, describes luxury bedding as products "that prioritize textiles, aesthetic, and quality and comfort that will last through generations", all of which elevate function and create an environment to sleep better.

"At Coyuchi, we prioritize organic, sustainable materials (like cotton, linen, and wool) for a result that is incredibly soft, breathable, and durable," says Whitney. "The goal of our bedding is to elevate the sleeping experience and create a sanctuary that is both inviting and sophisticated."

Their design caters to a timeless design style that feels connected to the natural world and how we interact with our spaces. The brand also offers a selection of bedding colors and materials all designed to enhance sleep and create a space that embraces a refined style and sense of serenity. Out of all the qualities of luxury bedding, however, breathability is the main goal. Whether you choose cotton or linen sheets depends on your personal resting patterns, but both are great at helping to regulate temperature through the night.

(Image credit: Coyuchi)

Before you buy, you'll need to assess your personal sleep habits. "Having bedding that aligns with your sleep preferences can greatly improve your sleep quality," says Nichole Mondshein, Sleep Product expert at Sleepopolis. "Being comfortable in bed and staying comfortable throughout your whole night's sleep can reduce the likelihood of waking up in the middle of the night and help you stay in a deep sleep for longer," adds certified sleep science coach at Mattress Clarity, Marten Carlson. Choosing to go for a high-end bedding choice like Coyuchi certainly boosts your chances of adopting a more well-rested state, but you'll need to take your personal sleep habits into account, too.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Luxury Bedroom Buys

Improving your bedtime rituals does not just stop at good bedding, updating your sleep accessories can give your bedroom the revamp it needs as well. Upgrading your pillows, mattress topper, or even entire mattresses are some of the big ticket items to consider. "Accessories like different lighting, curtains to block our light at night, sound machines, and aromatherapy can also be beneficial to your sleeping space," adds Marten.

Want to dabble in the luxury bedding world, but not quite ready to make the jump to an entire new bedding set? Playing with different bedding textures and throw blankets is a great way to start, or get into spa mode with your bedside table embellishments. There are plenty of routes you can go to explore your sleep style, but it all starts with the right bedding.