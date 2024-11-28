How to Clean a Crock Pot — 6 Trouble-Free Steps You Can Take to Wash Away Dirt From Your Slow Cooker

It's that time of the year when crock pots are rinsed up for it's truly their time to shine. With Thanksgiving feasts to cook, Christmas lunch to plan, and plenty of festivities in need of a delicious meal, your crock pot is bound to be among the utensils that are most reached for.

But when the bit of food is taken from the crock pot and served on a plate, there seems to be an instant trigger of dread that swells in whoever is on cleaning duty. And whether it's your turn right then or not, you know your time is soon approaching to tackle cleaning this cookware.

I don't mean to make it sound so grim but crock pots are definitely the most intimidating of the lot. And while I find cleaning up to be quite therapeutic, these slow cookers are just as irksome. However, our cleaning experts tell us that cleaning them isn't meant to be as tough as it tends to be.

So we have collected their gems of advice to help us make it through the festive season without giving up on our sink-side crock pots. And the hope is that you'll no longer put off washing up your crock pot ever again.

What You'll Need

(Image credit: Nune)

While this may not be a part of your pre-holiday cleaning list, it'll definitely require your attention once the festivities wrap up. But before we get into the process of properly cleaning a crock pot, it's best to get your tools in order. Here's what you'll need.

TOOLS

• Baking soda, like this Arm & Hammer Baking Soda Shaker from Walmart.

• White vinegar - we recommend this Dealworthy Cleaning Vinegar from Target.

• A soft sponge or dishcloth, like this Harlier Premium Coral Sponge from Walmart.

• A plastic scraper, this is optional in case of tough residue, but if you'd like to have one on hand, you can't go wrong with this Sturdy Aqua Pan Scraper from Amazon.

• Warm water

Step-By-Step Guide

(Image credit: deVOL)

According to Vanessa Terra Bossart, owner of Green Terra Cleaning, washing your crock pot is fairly straightforward, as long as you have the correct steps to clean your utensil without damaging it. Here is her trusted, go-to method.

Step 1 - Unplug and Cool: She tells us that it's always best to begin by unplugging the crock pot and letting it cool completely before cleaning to avoid damaging the components and burning yourself.

Step 2 - Soak the Stoneware: "Remove the removable stoneware insert and fill it with warm water and a tablespoon of baking soda," she advises. "Let it soak for 15-20 minutes to loosen food residue."

Step 3 - Scrub Gently: "Next, use a soft sponge or dishcloth to scrub the interior," she says. "For stubborn spots, sprinkle a little extra baking soda directly onto the residue and scrub in a circular motion."

Step 4 - Rinse Thoroughly: Then, she recommends rinsing the stoneware insert with warm water and letting it air dry or wiping it with a clean cloth.

Step 5 - Wipe the Lid: "Don't forget to clean the lid with warm water and mild soap, ensuring no food particles are trapped around the edges," she says.

Step 6 - Polish with Vinegar: Lastly, if there are lingering odors or stains, she suggests wiping the stoneware and lid with a cloth dampened in equal parts white vinegar and water.

And there you have it, a clean crock pot and less apprehensions about using this brilliant piece of cookware as and when you need it.

Crock pots are one of those stylish countertop kitchen appliances that don't always need to be hidden away behind opaque cabinet doors. Especially if your crock pot is stunningly made and draped in an eye-catching color.

These beautiful pieces of cookware should have their time to shine and by keeping them in sight, they will be in mind as well. Hence, you'll be able to make the most of your cooking investment by reaching for it more.

But if you find them tough to clean, you'll probably leave them relegated to the cupboard containing cookware that's seldom used. Our hope is that this guide has convinced you to use your crock pot more for cleaning them after is not all bad.

Sure it may need a touch more elbow grease than your regular pots and pans but we assure you that it isn't as difficult as it may seem either. So the next time you're whipping up a feast and need a reliable utensil by your side, don't be afraid to call on your crock pot.

FAQs

Can You Clean the Metal Part of a Crock Pot?

(Image credit: Marlborough Tiles)

Steven Ip, owner of Cleanzen, tells us that the metal base, which houses the heating element, should only be cleaned externally. He explains that it's important to make sure it’s unplugged and cool before wiping it down with a damp cloth and a little dish soap.

"For stains caused by spills or overflows, use a damp sponge with a small amount of baking soda for gentle scrubbing," he advises. "Be careful not to let water get into the electrical components, and always dry the base completely after cleaning to avoid damage."