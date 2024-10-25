Courteney Cox's Christmas Candle Sold Out Last Year Before I Got One — I Won't Make The Same Mistake Again
After flying off the shelves consecutively for the last couple of years, now's your chance to get your hands on this collection
Whether you know her as Monica Geller or if you're tapped into the spooky season and are familiar with her iconic work as Gale Weathers from Scream, there's no way you've escaped Courteney Cox's enveloping work on screen.
However, aside from being an A-lister, she's also one of my favorite home care specialists. We love her brand Homecourt that is all about keeping a home aromatic and clean — not to mention the chic yet sustainable packaging. So, if you're looking for tips on how to make your home smell good, then Cox's brand should definitely be one of your bookmarked tabs.
With the calendar counting down to the festive season, I've been on the hunt for transitional scents to mark the beginning of the festive season and I came across Homecourt's Balsam Fireplace collection. While it may seem like I'm jumping the gun on this one, I must bring up that this fragrance has been flying off the shelves since its inception. And missing out on this warming Christmas scent is simply not on my 2024 bingo card.
Homecourt's Balsam Fireplace Collection
As the seasons shift, it's only right that you indulge in a little festive scentscaping and there's plenty you can aside from a trusty scented candle. After its popularity the past few years, Courteney's not only doing 'Balsam Fireplace' fragrance as a candle, but in the full range of hand wash, hand cream, surface cleaner, dish soap, and room deodorant.
"With its soul-soothing, revitalizing 'Balsam Fireplace' scent, blending juniper spice, salted amber, and echoes of fresh evergreen woods, reinterpreted in a variety of beauty and home products, Courteney Cox's Homecourt launch cannot not be the collection of the season," says Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor Gilda Bruno.
"Think of the olfactory memories you have long associated with the Christmas period, of how the mixture of conviviality, moreish cuisine, and the absorbing atmosphere of family time grant us unforgettable moments every December," she notes. "Well, Cox's new line, inspired by the magic of that time of the year, will enhance those moments and revive them once they have come to an end so that you can continue to indulge in their spiritedness just for a little bit longer (or until next year?)"
Fragrances play a key role in tying the vibe together and while making your home smell like Christmas may not make a visual difference, it has all the makings of a decorative touch in fragrance.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
"I believe that Christmas scents play such an important role in creating a warm and inviting ambiance for the holidays, especially when I'm hosting," says Livingetc's Social Media Assistant Abby Keenan.
"Christmas is a time for gatherings, and I find that certain scents enhance the festive atmosphere, while also creating a sense of nostalgia and tradition," she explains. "I find myself going back to the same scents that I love. I particularly like the more woody type of scents, especially when first entering a room as it evokes a cozy comfort unlike any other."
And Homecourt's Balsam Fireplace collection has been created to do just that. Featuring a handwash. dish soap, surface cleaner, candle, room deodorant, and a few mix-and-match bundles, this scented line will inject your home with that hearty Christmas fragrance minus the overwhelm of overboard fragrance concoctions.
Price: $32
Quantity: 12 fl oz
Infused with argan oil to moisturize, Australian hibiscus flower extract to hydrate and protect, and coconut-derived surfactants to remove dirt and debris without the risk of skin irritation, the Balsam Fireplace handwash is a stand-out product.
Price: $28
Quantity: 16 fl oz
The typically arduous chore of washing up your dishes will be a breeze when using Homecourt's Balsam Fireplace dish soap. Aside from being formulated with plant-derived surfactants, this detergent is also scented with sustainably sourced scents.
Price: $25
Quantity: 16 fl oz
Featuring degreasing surfactants sourced from coconuts and Meditteranean cypress oil for purifying purposes, this surface cleaner doesn't just smell amazing but does its job just as well. Safe to say it's our ideal cleaning time companion.
Price: $65
Burn Time: 60 hours
There are no nasties with this Balsam Fireplace candle. With an organic cotton wick to burn and a soy wax blend for extended burn time, you can enjoy this candle in peace. Just trim a quarter of an inch prior to each lighting and you're good to go.
Price: $98
Includes: Candle + Room Deodorant
A prized aircare duo that's beloved by fans of the Homecourt brand, this candle and room deodorant set will keep your home smelling like Christmas year-round. Spritz in your living room, bedroom, and powder rooms before guests arrive for compliments galore.
Price: $75
Includes: Surface Cleaner + Dish Soap + Hand Wash
This Balsam Fireplace Kitchen Trio is all you need to care for your culinary space and scent it with that nostalgic Christmas fragrance. It'll cover all your bases and make tidying your home a joy. That may seem like a far fetch but the line is quick to sell out for a reason.
Personally, I'm obsessed with Courteney Cox's foray into the world of home care and I love that she's consistently launched elegant products in both form and fragrance.
Plus, the fact that they use sustainable, plant-derived, upcycled ingredients in 100% post-consumer recycled packaging makes the brand all the more favorable for today's era of conscious consumption.
This way you can enjoy the mesmerizing Christmassy scent without having to worry about the consequence of your purchase. And if you wait until December to add a piece of Homecourt to your home care arsenal only to find it's all sold out, you can't say we didn't warn you.
Alternative Christmas-scented home care
Price: $16
Quantity: 5 oz
Aromatique 'The Smell of Christmas' Room Spray comes in a nifty travel-size bottle so you can carry the seasonal vibes with you and take it everywhere you go.
Price: $150
Burn Time: 10 hours
Yes, the carol does go 'chestnuts roasting on an open fire' but we're more than happy to embrace Loewe's hazelnut rendition and remix our home fragrance.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
Short on Space? IKEA's Soon-to-Sell-Out $20 Wall-Hung Christmas Tree is What You Need
Getting a giant tree into some people's spaces would be, well...a Christmas miracle. But that doesn't mean you have to go without — here's IKEA's solution
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
What is a Davenport Sofa? How This Historic Seating Style Actually Differs From a Typical Sofa
Did your grandma used to refer to her sofa as a "Davenport" and you never knew why? Well, you soon will — here's a short history
By Sarah Warwick Published
-
Short on Space? IKEA's Soon-to-Sell-Out $20 Wall-Hung Christmas Tree is What You Need
Getting a giant tree into some people's spaces would be, well...a Christmas miracle. But that doesn't mean you have to go without — here's IKEA's solution
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I’m Only Buying Half a Christmas Tree This Year — Meet the “Flatback” Fir That's Perfect for My Tiny Apartment
The people have spoken — this is the faux tree to get for small spaces. With so many Balsam Hill Christmas trees on sale right now, I have a hunch this one will soon be, too
By Julia Demer Published
-
We're Predicting "Twin Trees" Will Be the Biggest Trend This Christmas — And They're 50% Off on Amazon Right Now
Get ahead of the curve on this holiday trend and snag two Christmas trees for the price of one
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Viral Gift Wrapping Hack is About to Make Your Life a Lot Easier — How Did We Manage Without It?!
Gift wrapping is harder than it looks and not the most fun of tasks, but this simple hack could be a total game-changer this festive season
By Katie Baxter Published
-
Jonathan Adler's Gifting Tips Will Improve How You Give Presents This Christmas
Shopping for those hard-to-buy individuals just became a lot easier with this advice from expert Jonathan Adler, the king of color and funky designs
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I'm an Expert Amazon Shopper—These 36 Under-$30 Ideas Will Help You Finish Off Your Holiday Gift List
I've spent hours searching through Amazon for the best gifts, so you don't have to. Here are the 36 most stylish finds I found that cost less than $30
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
The Only Glass Good Hosts Use For Holiday Parties - You Might Have It But Are You Using It Right?
If your bar cart or cabinet is currently lacking proper drinkware, this classic glass is the one you need to get through the holiday hosting season
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
42 Minimalist Gifts That Will Convince Everyone You Know You’ve Got Amazing Taste
If you’re never quite sure what to get your design loving friends, here are plenty of minimalist gifts that will convince everyone you’ve got amazing taste
By Raluca Racasan Published