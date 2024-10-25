Courteney Cox's Christmas Candle Sold Out Last Year Before I Got One — I Won't Make The Same Mistake Again

Whether you know her as Monica Geller or if you're tapped into the spooky season and are familiar with her iconic work as Gale Weathers from Scream, there's no way you've escaped Courteney Cox's enveloping work on screen.

However, aside from being an A-lister, she's also one of my favorite home care specialists. We love her brand Homecourt that is all about keeping a home aromatic and clean — not to mention the chic yet sustainable packaging. So, if you're looking for tips on how to make your home smell good, then Cox's brand should definitely be one of your bookmarked tabs.

With the calendar counting down to the festive season, I've been on the hunt for transitional scents to mark the beginning of the festive season and I came across Homecourt's Balsam Fireplace collection. While it may seem like I'm jumping the gun on this one, I must bring up that this fragrance has been flying off the shelves since its inception. And missing out on this warming Christmas scent is simply not on my 2024 bingo card.

Homecourt's Balsam Fireplace Collection

As the seasons shift, it's only right that you indulge in a little festive scentscaping and there's plenty you can aside from a trusty scented candle. After its popularity the past few years, Courteney's not only doing 'Balsam Fireplace' fragrance as a candle, but in the full range of hand wash, hand cream, surface cleaner, dish soap, and room deodorant.

"With its soul-soothing, revitalizing 'Balsam Fireplace' scent, blending juniper spice, salted amber, and echoes of fresh evergreen woods, reinterpreted in a variety of beauty and home products, Courteney Cox's Homecourt launch cannot not be the collection of the season," says Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor Gilda Bruno.

"Think of the olfactory memories you have long associated with the Christmas period, of how the mixture of conviviality, moreish cuisine, and the absorbing atmosphere of family time grant us unforgettable moments every December," she notes. "Well, Cox's new line, inspired by the magic of that time of the year, will enhance those moments and revive them once they have come to an end so that you can continue to indulge in their spiritedness just for a little bit longer (or until next year?)"

Fragrances play a key role in tying the vibe together and while making your home smell like Christmas may not make a visual difference, it has all the makings of a decorative touch in fragrance.

"I believe that Christmas scents play such an important role in creating a warm and inviting ambiance for the holidays, especially when I'm hosting," says Livingetc's Social Media Assistant Abby Keenan.

"Christmas is a time for gatherings, and I find that certain scents enhance the festive atmosphere, while also creating a sense of nostalgia and tradition," she explains. "I find myself going back to the same scents that I love. I particularly like the more woody type of scents, especially when first entering a room as it evokes a cozy comfort unlike any other."

And Homecourt's Balsam Fireplace collection has been created to do just that. Featuring a handwash. dish soap, surface cleaner, candle, room deodorant, and a few mix-and-match bundles, this scented line will inject your home with that hearty Christmas fragrance minus the overwhelm of overboard fragrance concoctions.

Hand Wash View at Homecourt Price: $32

Quantity: 12 fl oz Infused with argan oil to moisturize, Australian hibiscus flower extract to hydrate and protect, and coconut-derived surfactants to remove dirt and debris without the risk of skin irritation, the Balsam Fireplace handwash is a stand-out product. Dish Soap View at Homecourt Price: $28

Quantity: 16 fl oz The typically arduous chore of washing up your dishes will be a breeze when using Homecourt's Balsam Fireplace dish soap. Aside from being formulated with plant-derived surfactants, this detergent is also scented with sustainably sourced scents. Surface Cleaner View at Homecourt Price: $25

Quantity: 16 fl oz Featuring degreasing surfactants sourced from coconuts and Meditteranean cypress oil for purifying purposes, this surface cleaner doesn't just smell amazing but does its job just as well. Safe to say it's our ideal cleaning time companion. Candle $21.30 at Amazon Price: $65

Burn Time: 60 hours There are no nasties with this Balsam Fireplace candle. With an organic cotton wick to burn and a soy wax blend for extended burn time, you can enjoy this candle in peace. Just trim a quarter of an inch prior to each lighting and you're good to go. Aircare Duo View at Homecourt Price: $98

Includes: Candle + Room Deodorant A prized aircare duo that's beloved by fans of the Homecourt brand, this candle and room deodorant set will keep your home smelling like Christmas year-round. Spritz in your living room, bedroom, and powder rooms before guests arrive for compliments galore. Kitchen Trio View at Homecourt Price: $75

Includes: Surface Cleaner + Dish Soap + Hand Wash This Balsam Fireplace Kitchen Trio is all you need to care for your culinary space and scent it with that nostalgic Christmas fragrance. It'll cover all your bases and make tidying your home a joy. That may seem like a far fetch but the line is quick to sell out for a reason.

Personally, I'm obsessed with Courteney Cox's foray into the world of home care and I love that she's consistently launched elegant products in both form and fragrance.

Plus, the fact that they use sustainable, plant-derived, upcycled ingredients in 100% post-consumer recycled packaging makes the brand all the more favorable for today's era of conscious consumption.

This way you can enjoy the mesmerizing Christmassy scent without having to worry about the consequence of your purchase. And if you wait until December to add a piece of Homecourt to your home care arsenal only to find it's all sold out, you can't say we didn't warn you.

