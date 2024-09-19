These Kitchen Pedestals Have Interior Designers' Seal of Approval (They're the Perfect Way to Elevate Your Countertop)

I love a decorative item. And I love a good decoration even more when I can justify my purchase knowing it serves a practical function as well as serving aesthetic purposes. This shoppers' delight especially applies when searching for items to elevate a place as well-loved as the kitchen.

The latest kitchen trend is one that's hidden right under our noses. It's no secret that countertop pedestals function well for holding produce and food items in the kitchen, but the current pedestal trend adds a stylish twist to a classic item. To spice up your kitchen decor, it's time to start embracing versatility. Pedestals can continue to be a gorgeous way to show off your lemons and limes, but they can also act as a chic catch-all for whatever it is you find yourself reaching for in your cooking space.

A countertop overrun with items is an unorganized countertop. Too much stuff crowding a kitchen makes the space feel disorganized and diminishes the visual aesthetic. Purposefully planning even the smallest details, like these, will curate a space that exudes elegance and a streamlined life. A well-placed riser is the on-trend detail to get you started.

(Image credit: Breck + Fox)

Travertine Stands Visit Site Price: $149.95

Size: 9 inches

What I love most about this trend, is truly how purposeful it makes each placement feel. Kitchen counter organizers are great for knocking out the problem of clutter, and adding pedestals into your organization process brings design back to the forefront. Cleaning up the kitchen is more fun when the end result is a space so stylish and meaningful that it could pass as Nara Smiths'.

Professional organizer Di Ter Avest recommends "freeing up space in your kitchen for the items you use daily." This way you can designate central spaces for the important items. Pedestals will make your placement of kitchen items like small appliances, candles, and herb plants feel more intentional, rather than randomly placed across your flat surfaces. Place your Keurig on a riser, and voila, you have a mini coffee bar.

(Image credit: McGee & CO)

Layers help create dimension, which is one of the main reasons this trend is so visually pleasing. "By introducing verticality, they draw the eye upward, creating a focal point and a sense of sophistication," says interior designer at Cheltenham Interiors, Isabel Jackson.

If you're someone who loves to decorate with and organize your cookbooks, throwing a stand in the mix can level up your decorating game. Place your cookbooks on a rustic wooden, or sleek marble stand to protect them from potential counter spills, or even top your cookbook with a stand that holds a candle. The styling options are limitless. Pedestals are one of those decorative items that can work anywhere around the house. So when it's time in the kitchen feels tired, they will work as perfectly for a bathroom vanity idea, too.

As versatile as they are, there are still some things to consider when adding risers to your space. When it comes to styling, Isabel recommends leaning into the pedestal's identity as a statement piece. "I would love to see unique uses of these platforms like seasonal displays, beverage stations, herb gardens, or any curated collections," she says. "Yes, it's important that your pedestals are low to the countertop (and without a drawer) so you could pull off the vases of flowers or whatever large decorative item that is on it, and place a hot pot on it momentarily."

Style one moment, and practicality the next. Don't let crowded counters overrule your kitchen space when decorating kitchen countertops; curating your nooks and corners with these pedestals will make your kitchen feel more organized and sophisticated.