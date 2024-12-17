12 Astrology-Inspired Gifts for Every Zodiac Sign — Success Is Written in the Stars


I fancy myself an armchair astrology expert. I can tell you Tauruses love to live lavishly, that the loudest person in the room is probably an Aries (love them), and that I have my Aquarius sun and Virgo moon to thank for my “go with the flow — but not too much” tendencies. Growing up in LA, astrology has been a part of my cultural DNA since the dawn of CoStar.

All of this is to say: I am very qualified to make astrology-inspired gift recommendations. The best gifts for design lovers are personal ones, and nothing says “I see you” like Zodiac-inspired homewares that capture personality quirks and celestial charm.

How do you impress an already magnetic Scorpio? Or choose homeware fit for a balanced Libra? Step away from the generic “Sagittarius” emblazoned pillowcases in your cart, and give an astrology gift that feels as selective as the stars intended.

Wooden Pillar Pleated Table LampPrep for a Capricorn
Wooden Pillar Pleated Table Lamp

Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Price: $76.28

Capricorns are timeless. When in doubt, they revert to the classics. I quite literally could have chosen a Grecian bust for their refined taste, but this lamp felt like the perfect fit for their “loafers and a trench coat” brand of prep. Plus, Capricorns are notorious workaholics, and this stylish table lamp will help them burn the midnight oil in true Capricorn fashion.

Shell Mother-Of-Pearl Napkin RingsShells for an Aquarius
Gohar World Shell Mother-Of-Pearl Napkin Rings

Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Price: $89

As an Aquarius, I have major qualms with most astrological gifts. The ideas for my sign are often so quirky it’s almost insulting. And the blue? How cliché! We like to stand out, and no two Aquarians are the same, so I’ll admit we’re tricky to shop for. But here’s my attempt: no one is doing mother of pearl quite like Gohar World. Their shell napkin rings live in my mind rent-free — one of a kind, just like us.

Anwen VaseCurves for a Pisces
Anwen Stoneware Vase in Green

Pisces: February 19–March 20

Price: $78

Pisces are known for having their heads in the clouds, and this dreamy vase channels their elegantly ethereal energy. Its dynamic, tactile folds capture the natural fluidity of this creative water sign. It’s just as dramatic as they are (they’d admit it, too!) and comes in a smaller, ocean-inspired blue version as well.

Smeg Mini 50's Retro Style 3 Cup Electric Kettle With Double Wall Anti Slip Base and Water Level Indicator (red)Hot Red for an Aries
Smeg Mini 50's Retro Style Electric Kettle

Aries: March 21–April 19

Price: $149.95

Aries get straight to the point — fiery, passionate, and unapologetically bold. For a sign that doesn’t hold back, this red lacquered, retro-inspired electric kettle is a perfect match. Plus, who doesn’t love a Smeg?

Textured Faux Fur ThrowLuxury for a Taurus
Textured Faux Fur & Velvet Throw

Taurus: April 20–May 20

Price: $99.90

No one appreciates a splurge quite like a Taurus. With their sharp eye for quality and unrivaled love for comfort, this ultra-luxurious throw is a natural choice. Its lush, snuggly fabrication and elegant design cater perfectly to their preference for staying cozy at home in style.

Textured Faux Fur ThrowA Pair for a Gemini
Ambra Candleholders, Set of Two

Gemini: May 21–June 21

Price: $101, Was: $135

Some say two-faced, I call them versatile. This dual candleholder set from Soho Home — a dynamic pairing of apple green and French gold marble geometric shapes — perfectly captures Gemini's multifaceted personality.

Afton Stainless Steel Serving DishCookware for a Cancer
Afton Stainless Steel Serving Dish

Cancer: June 22–July 22

Price: $89.95

Lesser known fact about Cancerians: they adore cooking, especially for family. Help them embrace their domestic hosting dreams with this stunning serving dish by Veronica Balutto for CB2. With its polished brass accents and high-design appeal, it turns even the simplest weeknight dinners into an elegant event — perfect for a sign that cherishes home-cooked meals.

Duka Colored Cordial Glasses With Stem | Scandinavian Design | Set of 6Partyware for a Leo
Duka Colored Cordial Glasses, Set of 6

Leo: July 23–August 22

Price: $59.99

Leos love to party — point, blank, period. As the most social sign in the zodiac, they thrive on being the center of attention, so naturally, they’ll go the extra mile to stand out. Who better to rock a colorful cordial set? With plenty of friends and plenty of flair, this showstopping glassware will be the highlight of their next gathering — guaranteed to steal the spotlight, just like them.

Folding Leather Basket, CylinderStorage for a Virgo
Folding Leather Round Basket

Virgo: August 23–September 22

Price: $68, Was: $98

Having been around many Virgos, I can confirm their meticulous attention to detail extends to their sense of style. Yes, they value organization, but they also have a penchant for classic, polished pieces. This genuine leather basket, which could easily be mistaken for something from a certain French luxury fashion house, is right up their alley — practical, timeless, and unimpeachably chic. 

Zetes Tan and Red Marble Salt Cellars, Set of 3Balance for a Libran
Zetes Tan and Red Marble Salt Cellars

Libra: September 23–October 23

Price: $39.95

Libras, represented by the scales, are all about balance but are famously indecisive. This salt cellar set is the perfect fit, offering dual functionality with elegant harmony. Plus, as lovers of luxury, they’ll adore the clean-lined marble design gracing their countertop — stylish and practical, just how they like it.

+ Sophia Roe S.r. Collection Stainless Steel Cup and Saucer SetEdge for a Scorpio
Louise + Sophia Roe Cup and Saucer

Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Price: $135

Scorpios are known for their deep, dark magnetism — a quality that shines through in their effortlessly sexy sense of style. This LOUISE ROE design feels particularly perfect for its sharp stainless steel construction, inspired by Bauhaus design. It's as edgy and captivating as they are.

Basketweave Square TrayPattern for a Sagittarius
Basketweave Square Tray

Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Price: $50

If anyone loves a pattern, it’s a Sagittarius. The fun-loving fire sign isn’t afraid to be bold in their decor. Truthfully, all of Jonathan Adler’s playful designs would appeal, but this trinket tray feels especially apt (and giftable) with its vibrant gold-bordered basket weave pattern and travel-friendly size.

