12 Astrology-Inspired Gifts for Every Zodiac Sign — Success Is Written in the Stars
I'm a quasi-astrology expert, imaginative Aquarius, and proud LA native. Say. No. More.
I fancy myself an armchair astrology expert. I can tell you Tauruses love to live lavishly, that the loudest person in the room is probably an Aries (love them), and that I have my Aquarius sun and Virgo moon to thank for my “go with the flow — but not too much” tendencies. Growing up in LA, astrology has been a part of my cultural DNA since the dawn of CoStar.
All of this is to say: I am very qualified to make astrology-inspired gift recommendations. The best gifts for design lovers are personal ones, and nothing says “I see you” like Zodiac-inspired homewares that capture personality quirks and celestial charm.
How do you impress an already magnetic Scorpio? Or choose homeware fit for a balanced Libra? Step away from the generic “Sagittarius” emblazoned pillowcases in your cart, and give an astrology gift that feels as selective as the stars intended.
Prep for a Capricorn
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
Price: $76.28
Capricorns are timeless. When in doubt, they revert to the classics. I quite literally could have chosen a Grecian bust for their refined taste, but this lamp felt like the perfect fit for their “loafers and a trench coat” brand of prep. Plus, Capricorns are notorious workaholics, and this stylish table lamp will help them burn the midnight oil in true Capricorn fashion.
Shells for an Aquarius
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Price: $89
As an Aquarius, I have major qualms with most astrological gifts. The ideas for my sign are often so quirky it’s almost insulting. And the blue? How cliché! We like to stand out, and no two Aquarians are the same, so I’ll admit we’re tricky to shop for. But here’s my attempt: no one is doing mother of pearl quite like Gohar World. Their shell napkin rings live in my mind rent-free — one of a kind, just like us.
Curves for a Pisces
Pisces: February 19–March 20
Price: $78
Pisces are known for having their heads in the clouds, and this dreamy vase channels their elegantly ethereal energy. Its dynamic, tactile folds capture the natural fluidity of this creative water sign. It’s just as dramatic as they are (they’d admit it, too!) and comes in a smaller, ocean-inspired blue version as well.
Hot Red for an Aries
Aries: March 21–April 19
Price: $149.95
Aries get straight to the point — fiery, passionate, and unapologetically bold. For a sign that doesn’t hold back, this red lacquered, retro-inspired electric kettle is a perfect match. Plus, who doesn’t love a Smeg?
Luxury for a Taurus
Taurus: April 20–May 20
Price: $99.90
No one appreciates a splurge quite like a Taurus. With their sharp eye for quality and unrivaled love for comfort, this ultra-luxurious throw is a natural choice. Its lush, snuggly fabrication and elegant design cater perfectly to their preference for staying cozy at home in style.
A Pair for a Gemini
Gemini: May 21–June 21
Price: $101, Was: $135
Some say two-faced, I call them versatile. This dual candleholder set from Soho Home — a dynamic pairing of apple green and French gold marble geometric shapes — perfectly captures Gemini's multifaceted personality.
Cookware for a Cancer
Cancer: June 22–July 22
Price: $89.95
Lesser known fact about Cancerians: they adore cooking, especially for family. Help them embrace their domestic hosting dreams with this stunning serving dish by Veronica Balutto for CB2. With its polished brass accents and high-design appeal, it turns even the simplest weeknight dinners into an elegant event — perfect for a sign that cherishes home-cooked meals.
Partyware for a Leo
Leo: July 23–August 22
Price: $59.99
Leos love to party — point, blank, period. As the most social sign in the zodiac, they thrive on being the center of attention, so naturally, they’ll go the extra mile to stand out. Who better to rock a colorful cordial set? With plenty of friends and plenty of flair, this showstopping glassware will be the highlight of their next gathering — guaranteed to steal the spotlight, just like them.
Storage for a Virgo
Virgo: August 23–September 22
Price: $68, Was: $98
Having been around many Virgos, I can confirm their meticulous attention to detail extends to their sense of style. Yes, they value organization, but they also have a penchant for classic, polished pieces. This genuine leather basket, which could easily be mistaken for something from a certain French luxury fashion house, is right up their alley — practical, timeless, and unimpeachably chic.
Balance for a Libran
Libra: September 23–October 23
Price: $39.95
Libras, represented by the scales, are all about balance but are famously indecisive. This salt cellar set is the perfect fit, offering dual functionality with elegant harmony. Plus, as lovers of luxury, they’ll adore the clean-lined marble design gracing their countertop — stylish and practical, just how they like it.
Edge for a Scorpio
Scorpio: October 24–November 21
Price: $135
Scorpios are known for their deep, dark magnetism — a quality that shines through in their effortlessly sexy sense of style. This LOUISE ROE design feels particularly perfect for its sharp stainless steel construction, inspired by Bauhaus design. It's as edgy and captivating as they are.
Pattern for a Sagittarius
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
Price: $50
If anyone loves a pattern, it’s a Sagittarius. The fun-loving fire sign isn’t afraid to be bold in their decor. Truthfully, all of Jonathan Adler’s playful designs would appeal, but this trinket tray feels especially apt (and giftable) with its vibrant gold-bordered basket weave pattern and travel-friendly size.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
How to Plan the Perfect Lighting Scheme For Your Home — From Start to Finish in 9 Simple Steps
Our step-by-step guide is a foolproof way to get your home's lighting scheme just right — and it's important
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
Why Are My Peace Lily Leaves Turning Brown? 3 Mistakes That Are Super Easy to Fix Forever
Your precious plant may not be beyond repair yet, so before you give up on it, take a look at this guide to nurse your houseplant back to health
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
I'm Refreshing My Guest Towels Ahead of the Holidays, and Parachute's Are Currently Up to 50% Off — Perfect Timing
Why not treat your guests to a five-star stay by stocking up on fresh and luxurious towels while they're still on sale
By Maya Glantz Published
-
9 Surprisingly Stylish Games for Grown-Ups — That Keep Guests Entertained, and Double as Decor
Master the art of play with cures for boring dinner parties, solutions to awkward in-law encounters, and fodder for your inner child
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Shop Homewares Every Day — And Justina Blakeney’s Target Pouf Might Be the Best Find of the Year
This stackable ottoman is the stylish solution to your space-saving woes and seating dilemmas
By Julia Demer Published
-
Shaken, Not Stirred — Shop 6 Gorgeous Glassware Stems to Elevate Your Martini Game
This year, we’re keeping it classic. Master the art of the OG martini with these six stunning stems
By Julia Demer Published
-
Nina Takesh’s Latest Ruggable Drop Settles the Dining Room Rug Debate — Plus, Her Top Sofa Hosting Tips
Are rugs in the dining room a good idea? What’s the secret to transitioning guests into the living room? Nina’s got the answers (and now we've got the rugs)
By Julia Demer Published
-
Sea Island Cotton Bedding — Shop the “Hermès" of Cotton
Lustrous like silk, softer than cashmere, and rarer than both, it’s no wonder this fabric has been dubbed the cotton of all cottons. Here’s why it’s worth the hype
By Julia Demer Published
-
Cups, But Make Them Sexy — The Only 6 Sipping Essentials You Need This Hosting Season
Pour into cups for every holiday occasion and get ready to charm, surprise, and delight your guests
By Julia Demer Published
-
Equestrian Is In. Seems Like the Horse Girls Were Onto Something — Shop “Old Money” Decor
Our resident equine editor shares exactly how to get the look
By Julia Demer Published