12 Astrology-Inspired Gifts for Every Zodiac Sign — Success Is Written in the Stars

I fancy myself an armchair astrology expert. I can tell you Tauruses love to live lavishly, that the loudest person in the room is probably an Aries (love them), and that I have my Aquarius sun and Virgo moon to thank for my “go with the flow — but not too much” tendencies. Growing up in LA, astrology has been a part of my cultural DNA since the dawn of CoStar.

All of this is to say: I am very qualified to make astrology-inspired gift recommendations. The best gifts for design lovers are personal ones, and nothing says “I see you” like Zodiac-inspired homewares that capture personality quirks and celestial charm.

How do you impress an already magnetic Scorpio? Or choose homeware fit for a balanced Libra? Step away from the generic “Sagittarius” emblazoned pillowcases in your cart, and give an astrology gift that feels as selective as the stars intended.