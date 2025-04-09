I Found an Earl Grey Candle That Actually Smells Like a Cup of Tea With Lemon
APOTHEKE's candles are strong, but not overpowering, dynamic, yet always fresh
Scent is a funny thing. It's so closely related to our emotions, that sometimes a single whiff can instantly transport us back to another place and time. It can soothe and excite, make us hungry, happy, or slightly nostalgic. I particularly like calming candles, ones with the same effect as a soothing cup of tea.
And that's why I've fallen for APOTHEKE's Earl Gray Bitters. I recently found back at the fragrance section in my local mall (an all too common occurrence these days), where I came across the crisp and refreshing perfumed candle. Instantly, I needed to know more.
As it turns out, APOTHOKE is based in the outer borough of Brooklyn, New York. Founder Chrissy Fichte started the brand from her kitchen, and what began as an exploration of scent and soap making turned into a luxury lifestyle and fragrance brand that just might make the best candles around.
Aside from their classic scents housed in glass vessels, mini candle tins, reed diffusers and soaps, APOTHEKE goes one step further, encouraging you to get involved in the candle making process. At the brand's studio, you can join candle pouring classes, and create your very own fragrance.
If you can't make it to Brooklyn, don't worry. The brand's pre-established scents are refreshing, luxurious, and memorable — all you need to make your home smell good. Even just writing about these candles has me recalling their captivating scents from my trip to the mall just a few weeks ago. So below, find six of my favorite candles from APOTHEKE.
White Vetiver combines earthy aromas with light and silky notes for a classic and elegant fragrance. This candle features top notes of bergamot, eucalyptus, and lilac, heart notes of cashmere, muguet, and cypress, and grounding base notes of cedar, sandalwood, and patchouli. Together, these ingredients combine for a scent that is calming, yet ultra luxurious — perhaps the perfect scent to make your entryway smell welcoming.
Charcoal by APOTHEKE was one of the first fragrances that truly caught my attention. Its smoky ember and cedarwood notes comes through with intensity. While this scent is certainly a strong one, it doesn't come off as overpowering or overbearing. Instead, Charcoal is a luxurious scent with a moody undertone that could easily create an atmosphere for a romantic evening.
In need of a candle that smells like the summertime? Sea Salt Grapefruit is for you. This candle features top notes of grapefruit, lemon, and mint, middle notes of green florals, peach, and red berry, and base notes of musk, coconut, and amber. All together, this candle is a fresh and citrus-filled scent experience that's reminiscent of an afternoon on the Amalfi Coast.
The one and only Earl Grey Bitters. It's like the soothing effects of a cup of tea tastefully transformed into a stunning candle. While the notes of black tea leaves, lemon zest, and bergamot are strong, they're balanced out with floral notes of rose and peony, as well as woody notes of amber and musk. It's not too sweet and not too woody — instead, it's an alluring, refreshing, and comforting scent you'd want in your home all the time.
You know the crisp and warm smell of laundry that's fresh out of the dryer? It's one of my personal favorite smells, and APOTHEKE captures it in their candle, Canvas. This candle mimics the scent of freshly folded linens with top notes of citrus, dew drop, greens, and peach, middle notes of lily of the valley, rose, violet, and watery nuances, and base notes of amber and musk. Canvas is pure, clean, and endlessly refreshing.
Hinoki Lavender evokes the crisp freshness of nature with just one whiff. This candle features top notes of hinoki cypress, fig leaf, and cold air, heart notes of lavender, lotus flower, and rosemary, and base notes of cedarwood and sandalwood. The notes combine for a natural and refreshing scent that can command a room in a soft, serene, and calming manner.
These candle scents from APOTHEKE are evocative, alluring, and can create a calming yet intriguing atmosphere in your home. To make your entire home feel that same way, read our designer tips on how to make your home feel calm.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
