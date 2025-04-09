I Found an Earl Grey Candle That Actually Smells Like a Cup of Tea With Lemon

Scent is a funny thing. It's so closely related to our emotions, that sometimes a single whiff can instantly transport us back to another place and time. It can soothe and excite, make us hungry, happy, or slightly nostalgic. I particularly like calming candles, ones with the same effect as a soothing cup of tea.

And that's why I've fallen for APOTHEKE's Earl Gray Bitters. I recently found back at the fragrance section in my local mall (an all too common occurrence these days), where I came across the crisp and refreshing perfumed candle. Instantly, I needed to know more.

As it turns out, APOTHOKE is based in the outer borough of Brooklyn, New York. Founder Chrissy Fichte started the brand from her kitchen, and what began as an exploration of scent and soap making turned into a luxury lifestyle and fragrance brand that just might make the best candles around.

Aside from their classic scents housed in glass vessels, mini candle tins, reed diffusers and soaps, APOTHEKE goes one step further, encouraging you to get involved in the candle making process. At the brand's studio, you can join candle pouring classes, and create your very own fragrance.

If you can't make it to Brooklyn, don't worry. The brand's pre-established scents are refreshing, luxurious, and memorable — all you need to make your home smell good. Even just writing about these candles has me recalling their captivating scents from my trip to the mall just a few weeks ago. So below, find six of my favorite candles from APOTHEKE.

These candle scents from APOTHEKE are evocative, alluring, and can create a calming yet intriguing atmosphere in your home. To make your entire home feel that same way, read our designer tips on how to make your home feel calm.