"I Can Never See Myself in My Bathroom Mirror Properly, It's a Nightmare" —This Is Probably the Reason Why, and How to Fix It

Much like the rest of your bathroom, the mirror you choose has to play an essentially functional role. Sure, it can look good too, but ultimately, it's there to fulfil a purpose.

So, when that function is left unfulfilled, it can feel particularly frustrating. Yet, it happens so often. Too many times have I strolled into a bathroom, ready to give myself a quick freshen up in the mirror, just to notice my reflection is either distorted, hidden, or worst of all, hideously unflattering. Should it be so hard for our bathroom mirror ideas to be both functional and flattering? Is it really too much to ask?

Well, no, say the experts. It isn't too much to ask. In fact, it's supremely achievable, so long as you have an understanding of the relationship between your bathroom mirror and the lighting in your space. It may sound simple, but the difference it can make is huge.

So, What's the Problem?

Having natural light positioned directly behind the mirror provides a more flattering and functional view. (Image credit: Kaitlin Green. Design: Emily Henderson and Max Humphrey)

You may think choosing your bathroom mirror is as simple as picking a design you like and placing it right above your sink. And as great as that sounds, unfortunately, you would be mistaken.

Ensuring your bathroom mirror is as functional as every other aspect of your bathroom design comes down to careful planning and consideration, and if there's one thing that everyone misses, it's the interplay of your bathroom lighting and your new mirror.

As Louise Ashdown, from West One Bathrooms, notes, "One of the biggest mistakes people make with bathroom mirrors is ignoring how lighting interacts with the space."

And Louise is not alone in this view. Richard Eaton from Tissino agrees, saying, "Many bathrooms fall short in mirror design because the interplay of light and placement is underestimated." But what exactly is it that we're all getting so wrong? What are the bathroom lighting mistakes we should be avoiding?

Well, what it all comes down to is our limited understanding of the relationship between light and reflection. While your lighting scheme may seem perfectly atmospheric and inviting before you bring in your mirrors, the introduction of these reflective surfaces can throw the whole thing off. Learning how to plan your bathroom lighting effectively is key.

"If the mirror is placed where light comes from behind the user or directly overhead, it often casts unflattering shadows or glares that obscure details," explains Louise.

If you've ever opened up your phone to selfie mode at the wrong moment and have been shocked by the reflection staring back at you, chances are you're already acquainted with the issues of being backlit. But it's not just that your mirror may be less flattering; it can also just be straight up less functional, too.

"A mirror that’s poorly placed relative to light sources will always struggle to provide a usable, flattering reflection. Additionally, glare or backlighting from poorly considered sources can wash out detail or distort the image," adds Richard.

And it's not just backlighting or too close positioning, as Nancy Emery from Drench says, overhead lighting in your bathroom can also pose a problem. "They may look super sleek in your bathroom, but they tend to throw shadows across your face — great for ambience but terrible if you’re using your bathroom mirror for things like applying makeup or shaving," she explains.

So, if you want your bathroom mirrors to be beautiful, functional, and stylish, pay careful attention to your lighting.

Louise Ashdown Head of Design at West One Bathrooms Based in Tunbridge Wells, Louise Ashdown is the head of design at the highly esteemed West One Bathrooms. Established in London in 1978, West One have built their reputation as one of Europe's best bespoke, luxury bathroom suppliers.

How to Fix It

Two sconces on either side of the central mirror can provide an even and flattering illumination. (Image credit: Casey Dunn. Design: Matt Garcia Design)

Luckily, this problem is easy enough to fix. It just takes a few simple tricks, and you'll never have to struggle to see your reflection clearly again.

Louise says, "To prevent this, we always recommend pairing the mirror with balanced lighting, for example, vertical sconces on either side of the mirror or an integrated backlit LED lighting frame, and sizing the mirror to match or slightly exceed the width of the vanity. The result is a clearer, more even reflection and a much more functional space."

While it may be considered outdated in other areas of the home, when it comes to your bathroom lighting, decorating with symmetry is key. Otherwise, your light sources will forever be uneven, casting shadows that will only be emphasized in the mirror.

If you find yourself frustrated with a foggy mirror post-shower, a demisting feature will work wonders. These use a thin heating pad to prevent the build-up of condensation on your surface. "That means no steaming up after a hot shower so your reflection is always clear when you need it most, with no extra towel wiping or fumbling," Richard explains.

If you don't want to lose that spa bathroom atmosphere that only soft lighting can offer, consider investing in some dimmable lights, so you can always be in control of your bathroom's lighting scheme.

Other Mistakes You're Probably Making

Choose a mirror that is slightly wider than your vanity for the best results. (Image credit: Kirsten Francis. Design: Heather Hilliard)

While lighting is undeniably the most important and most forgotten aspect affecting your bathroom mirror, there are still a few other considerations to bear in mind when designing your space.

The main one is surprisingly simple, yet it still manages to trip many of us up: height.

“Height is a major issue; if the mirror is too high or too low, you’re forever crouching or tiptoeing to see your reflection," says Nancy.

It's all too easy to design your bathroom for the height you wish you were, not the height you are. But we can't all be Amazonian in stature, and it's important when decorating with mirrors that you bear that in mind.

"When you hang the mirror, aim to have the centre roughly at eye level — that’s going to be around 150-160cm from the floor for most people — but bearing in mind the varying heights of your household, of course," Nancy recommends.

Another common mistake is knowing how big your bathroom mirror should be. "Too small a mirror for the vanity or wall can severely limit useful reflection, making everyday tasks like shaving, grooming, or applying makeup unnecessarily difficult," explains Louise. When in doubt, size up, because a too-big mirror is always better than a too-small one.

Light Up Your Bathroom

With this information in mind, you can now design your bathroom to be both functional and beautiful. However, if you're still looking for additional ways to achieve that, I'd advise you to consider placing your mirror in front of your bathroom window. It's chic, simple, and ensures the best lighting at all times.