5 Bathroom Lighting Mistakes to Avoid — Designers Advise How to Dodge The Most Common Problems

Whether your bathroom is ultra petite or is on the more spacious side, it’s critical to ensure that it’s equipped with sufficient lighting to make getting ready a breeze. This element can help highlight the key design features in the room, ensure safety, and also conjure up a restful and luxurious mood.

All in all, bathroom lighting needs to be well-planned and well-executed. That being said, it's very easy to get this element wrong. And when you do, it can bring the whole design of the space down.

To help you avoid falling into such traps, we asked designers to share the most common errors they see in bathroom lighting ideas, that can prevent this space from living up to its full potential. Here's what they had to say, and what they recommended you do instead.

1. Installing One Single Light Above the Mirror

(Image credit: Rei Moon/Moon Ray Studio)

It's important to have sufficient, layered lighting in any modern bathroom. “Unless you're a fan of horror movies, this lighting setup is a big no,” says Rebecca Ward of Rebecca Ward Design, who considers a single spotlight to be one of the most common mistakes she comes across. “The direct overhead can light is harsh and casts shadows across the face."

Instead of opting for such a configuration, she recommends you try another approach. “Move the can light away from the edge of the wall and to the center of the room, where it can provide better overall illumination,” says Rebecca. “Then, bring in bathroom vanity lighting such as a bar light above the mirror, or even better, sconces on either side to give an even, balanced light to the face.”

2. Forgetting to Light the Shower

(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

Many people don’t think to add dimmable shower lighting, but incorporating this into your lighting plan is a game-changer, says Brianna Untener founder of New York City-based Brianna Scott Interiors.

“It makes the space much more functional and can give it an ambiance when it's connected to a separate dimmer switch,” she adds.

3. Being Too 'Safe' with Your Lighting

(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

Bathroom lighting can be beautiful, too! Don’t get so wrapped up in practicality that you forget to add some personality through your choice of lights.

“Lighting is a great opportunity to add extra interest to the space and take your bathroom to the next level,” says Brianna, citing chic sconces and funky bathroom pendant lighting or chandeliers as examples of how to have a bit of fun with your choices.

4. Opting for Just One Sconce Between Two Mirrors

(Image credit: Logan Irvine-MacDougal)

Adequate lighting is perhaps most important when it comes to our bathrooms, and a setup with one sconce between two mirrors simply won’t suffice, Brianna says.

“You want to make sure you're being evenly lit when looking into a bathroom mirror, so add a sconce on each side or opt for LED-lit mirrors,” she advises.

5. Using the Wrong Bulb Temperature

(Image credit: Kristy Noble Photography)

You’ll want to look and feel your best as you get ready for the day, and believe it or not, the temperature of your bathroom ceiling lights or lightbulbs can play a big part in this! “Using harsh, cool light can create an unflattering look,” says Rebecca Bobroff, the founder of Chicago-based studio, Rebecca Bobroff Design.

The temperature range of lightbulbs is usually between 2,200K to 6,000K, which refers to the shade of light they give off. To get a warm, yellow light, it's best to choose between 2,000k-3,000K. This temperature not only works in bathrooms but also in the bedroom and living room.

Rebecca suggests using bulbs with a warm color temperature (2700K-3000K) “for a more inviting, attractive atmosphere.”

FAQs

What are some overlooked bathroom lighting mistakes?

Some of the other mistakes people make are choosing mismatched lights for the room, leaving a few corners in the dark, ignoring the need and value of natural light, hanging a pendant or chandelier too low that you risk hitting your head, not adding enough ambient lights in the room, and finally, forgetting to add the fixtures on a dimmer setting.