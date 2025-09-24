Castlery Just Launched in the UK, and I'm Telling Anyone Who Will Listen About How Good Its 'Performance Fabric' Sofas Are

Who knew that stain-resistant materials could look this chic?

Image of a large, white, L-shaped sectional sofa with six throw pillows in a beige living room. There is a curved floor lamp behind the sofa, and a dark wooden coffee table in the front.
(Image credit: Castlery)
As someone who spends a lot of time shopping and searching for the best furniture and homeware (both for work and for pleasure, that is), Castlery has long been a brand on my best home decor store radar. Yet, as someone also located in the UK, the dream of shopping from the brand ends, regrettably, at the 'shipping details' tab — until now!

Where once, we UK shoppers could only browse the brand's plush sofas and design-forward dining tables, Castlery has officially launched on UK soil, both online and in stores. The collection available features some of Castlery’s most loved pieces globally — everything you need to relax, gather, and sleep. Plus, a selection of decor that highlights the brand's recent move into lifestyle.

The iconic neutral palette, with pops of earthy tones, is for the minimalists, traditionalists, and anyone who values good design. However, it's the materials such as oak, bouclé, and buttery leather that make the designs worth the hype.

And there's one material/product combo that's both a best-seller for the brand and at the top of my wish list: Castlery's performance fabric sofas.

Image of a beige living room with a large white sofa and a green rug. There is a black coffee table in the center with large ball feet.

The combination of practicality and design makes these sofas a no-brainer.

(Image credit: Castlery)

Anyone who has designed a living room or moved into a new home knows how important it is to find the best sofa for your space. You need both form and function at an all-time high. With a fabric that promises no spills or stains, and designs that combine contemporary sofa trends and timeless design, Castlery is quickly becoming one of the best places to buy a couch.

Don't believe a fabric can really be that stain-resistant? Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, saw it for himself. "I watched as co-founder of Castlery Declan Ee poured a glass of wine over the Mori two-seater sofa, upholstered in a bright, off-white fabric I'd never usually dare to have as a dog owner, only to see it simply spill off onto the floor."

The same was the case with the bouclé-upholstered Marlow section — a pour of water over the surface of the sofa simply ran off, like water off a duck's back. Hugh says, "This isn't performance fabric in the same way others are, which only means they clean easier, but rather, that the spills don't take in the first place."

A dream for hosts, busy households, and those who want nice furniture they can live with, without the constant fear of ruining their beloved pieces.

Image of a living room with wooden walls and windows. There is a green boucle sofa and chair, an orange rug, and a black coffee table.

Both seating pieces are covered in the high-performance fabric, while the other pieces around the room are part of Castlery's collection.

(Image credit: Castlery)

However impressive the performance fabric sofas may be, there is a whole world of interior decorating to explore from the brand.

Livingetc's September Zeitgeist edit includes a few stand-out pieces to shop, and below are three more products to give you a glimpse into what you can expect while shopping at Castlery UK for the first time.

Excited about all the new homeware and furniture brands making their way overseas? It doesn't just end with Castlery; keep an eye out for Pottery Barn's UK launch this year as well.

