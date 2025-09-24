Castlery Just Launched in the UK, and I'm Telling Anyone Who Will Listen About How Good Its 'Performance Fabric' Sofas Are
Who knew that stain-resistant materials could look this chic?
As someone who spends a lot of time shopping and searching for the best furniture and homeware (both for work and for pleasure, that is), Castlery has long been a brand on my best home decor store radar. Yet, as someone also located in the UK, the dream of shopping from the brand ends, regrettably, at the 'shipping details' tab — until now!
Where once, we UK shoppers could only browse the brand's plush sofas and design-forward dining tables, Castlery has officially launched on UK soil, both online and in stores. The collection available features some of Castlery’s most loved pieces globally — everything you need to relax, gather, and sleep. Plus, a selection of decor that highlights the brand's recent move into lifestyle.
The iconic neutral palette, with pops of earthy tones, is for the minimalists, traditionalists, and anyone who values good design. However, it's the materials such as oak, bouclé, and buttery leather that make the designs worth the hype.
And there's one material/product combo that's both a best-seller for the brand and at the top of my wish list: Castlery's performance fabric sofas.
Anyone who has designed a living room or moved into a new home knows how important it is to find the best sofa for your space. You need both form and function at an all-time high. With a fabric that promises no spills or stains, and designs that combine contemporary sofa trends and timeless design, Castlery is quickly becoming one of the best places to buy a couch.
Don't believe a fabric can really be that stain-resistant? Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, saw it for himself. "I watched as co-founder of Castlery Declan Ee poured a glass of wine over the Mori two-seater sofa, upholstered in a bright, off-white fabric I'd never usually dare to have as a dog owner, only to see it simply spill off onto the floor."
The same was the case with the bouclé-upholstered Marlow section — a pour of water over the surface of the sofa simply ran off, like water off a duck's back. Hugh says, "This isn't performance fabric in the same way others are, which only means they clean easier, but rather, that the spills don't take in the first place."
A dream for hosts, busy households, and those who want nice furniture they can live with, without the constant fear of ruining their beloved pieces.
This sofa is made with a feather, foam, and fiber filling and covered in performance fabric for a seat that's as comfortable as it is practical. It has a long and low furniture profile that feels both contemporary and classic.
I genuinely didn't know that recliner sofas could look this stylish! This piece is for anyone who prioritizes maximum comfort, but still wants to lounge with peace of mind. Sit back and enjoy your space because your grandpa's recliner just got a majorly chic upgrade.
However impressive the performance fabric sofas may be, there is a whole world of interior decorating to explore from the brand.
Livingetc's September Zeitgeist edit includes a few stand-out pieces to shop, and below are three more products to give you a glimpse into what you can expect while shopping at Castlery UK for the first time.
You may have seen the wedge reading pillow or the hanging headboards trend go viral this year as a way to elevate your bedroom and bring a bit more comfort. This headboard cushion set is chic, and, of course, in Castlery's beloved performance fabric.
I recently wrote about the basketweave trend, so naturally, this sideboard was an immediate favorite. It has a classic design, while the woven texture makes the piece instantly more visually interesting.
Every cozy living room needs a place to kick your feet up at the end of the day. And you guessed it; you can rest your feet or drinks worry-free because this bouclé stool is also made in Castlery's stain-resistant performance fabric.
Excited about all the new homeware and furniture brands making their way overseas? It doesn't just end with Castlery; keep an eye out for Pottery Barn's UK launch this year as well.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.