Umm, Okay? One of My Favorite Ceramic Brands Just Launched an Alice in Wonderland Collection for Selfridges and It's *So* Chic

Anna + Nina's take on this Disney classic brings the brand's signature cool to proceedings, but will satisfy your inner child

a tea tray styled with alice and wonderland cups and teapots on a kitchen countertop
(Image credit: ANNA + NINA)
Listen, I grew up on Disney, but I’m not a full-blown ‘Disney adult’. More often than not, a Disney homewares range just isn’t for me — but even I can’t deny Anna + Nina's take on Alice in Wonderland for Selfridges is sweet.

The Netherlands-based fashion, jewelry, and homewares brand, which has achieved a bit of a cool-girl cult following in the UK (especially for its playful tableware that's stocked in the likes of Anthropologie, Liberty, and Selfridges), has designed a range that's fairly minimalist for a Disney collection, with pared-back monochrome or one-color palettes and understated slogans making up the bulk of the dinnerware set.

Stoneware mugs are the heroes of the range, created with a dimpled effect, sort of like hammered metal, which turns something that could be quite ordinary into a bit of a design moment. It’s a 14-piece collection and, to be honest, some pieces are cooler than others, but if you’re trying to reckon with your love of Disney against your interior design choices, I think this might be the collection for you.

This range comes as part of Selfridges’ ‘Disney Magic’ Christmas season, and this isn’t your usual gift shop fare. There’s a Cinderella stiletto designed by Christian Louboutin; ball gowns fit for princesses (but also fashionistas) from designer Huishan Zhang; and a Micky Mouse Coach bag that’s undeniably cool. This is Disney done differently, that’s for sure.

These are great gift fodder for the Disney-obsessed person in your life, but if you’re short for inspiration for everyone else, I’ve been hunting through Livingetc’s big Christmas gift guide for inspiration for my loved ones this year.

