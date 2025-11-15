Umm, Okay? One of My Favorite Ceramic Brands Just Launched an Alice in Wonderland Collection for Selfridges and It's *So* Chic
Anna + Nina's take on this Disney classic brings the brand's signature cool to proceedings, but will satisfy your inner child
Listen, I grew up on Disney, but I’m not a full-blown ‘Disney adult’. More often than not, a Disney homewares range just isn’t for me — but even I can’t deny Anna + Nina's take on Alice in Wonderland for Selfridges is sweet.
The Netherlands-based fashion, jewelry, and homewares brand, which has achieved a bit of a cool-girl cult following in the UK (especially for its playful tableware that's stocked in the likes of Anthropologie, Liberty, and Selfridges), has designed a range that's fairly minimalist for a Disney collection, with pared-back monochrome or one-color palettes and understated slogans making up the bulk of the dinnerware set.
Stoneware mugs are the heroes of the range, created with a dimpled effect, sort of like hammered metal, which turns something that could be quite ordinary into a bit of a design moment. It’s a 14-piece collection and, to be honest, some pieces are cooler than others, but if you’re trying to reckon with your love of Disney against your interior design choices, I think this might be the collection for you.
Even if you don't know this is an Alice in Wonderland quote, it's the sort of gift that works for anyone who runs a slightly chaotic household. But, alongside that, it’s the most subtle reference in the collection, without an illustration, so more of a wink to your Disney predilections than others in the range. It’s generous, and a good shape to drink out of. This piece might be my favourite?
I usually use cups like this for grabbing a quick espresso on the way out the door, so it’s sort of a fitting quote for your morning rush. Because it’s handleless, you could also use it for make-up brushes, or even as your toothbrush holder on your bathroom vanity, as long as you don’t mind this timely reminder that you were supposed to be ready 30 minutes ago.
Featuring a wreath of all your favorite Wonderland characters, if you only buy one piece from the collection, this one is probably the most charming, picking out a pretty light blue for the illustrations. It’s the sort of thing that can be a special plate you use for your morning toast, but it’d be just as pretty displayed on a shelf or even on a wall.
This is, for all intents and purposes, a pretty standard teapot, just emblazoned with this Mad Hatter’s Tea Party quote. If it had featured a similar textured design as the mugs, I’d have loved this a lot more, but if you’re here for something classic, you might enjoy this piece of the collection most of all.
This style of mug comes with a few different characters emblazoned on the front. There’s a classic Disney illustration of Alice, for example, the Cheshire Cat, and Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee. If I had to choose, I’d probably pick this stopwatch design, though.
There are both a spade and a heart version of this candle holder in the collection, the final piece of the puzzle for that cute Alice in Wonderland table centerpiece you’ve been planning. Is it going to be theme-y? Yes. But is it going to be magical? Also yes.
Part of a nesting plate set, this larger size has just the quote running around the outside rim, making it a little more understated and suitable enough for your next dinner party. It’s a piece more reminiscent of Anna + Nina’s cult favorites, so I’m expecting this design to be a popular one.
I’m not entirely sure why, but I find this white rabbit illustration the most charming of the bunch, especially when the smaller dessert plate is layered up for a table setting. Kids will love it, but I think it's cool enough for the grown-ups, too.
This range comes as part of Selfridges’ ‘Disney Magic’ Christmas season, and this isn’t your usual gift shop fare. There’s a Cinderella stiletto designed by Christian Louboutin; ball gowns fit for princesses (but also fashionistas) from designer Huishan Zhang; and a Micky Mouse Coach bag that’s undeniably cool. This is Disney done differently, that’s for sure.
