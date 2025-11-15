Umm, Okay? One of My Favorite Ceramic Brands Just Launched an Alice in Wonderland Collection for Selfridges and It's *So* Chic

Listen, I grew up on Disney, but I’m not a full-blown ‘Disney adult’. More often than not, a Disney homewares range just isn’t for me — but even I can’t deny Anna + Nina's take on Alice in Wonderland for Selfridges is sweet.

The Netherlands-based fashion, jewelry, and homewares brand, which has achieved a bit of a cool-girl cult following in the UK (especially for its playful tableware that's stocked in the likes of Anthropologie, Liberty, and Selfridges), has designed a range that's fairly minimalist for a Disney collection, with pared-back monochrome or one-color palettes and understated slogans making up the bulk of the dinnerware set.

Stoneware mugs are the heroes of the range, created with a dimpled effect, sort of like hammered metal, which turns something that could be quite ordinary into a bit of a design moment. It’s a 14-piece collection and, to be honest, some pieces are cooler than others, but if you’re trying to reckon with your love of Disney against your interior design choices, I think this might be the collection for you.

This range comes as part of Selfridges’ ‘Disney Magic’ Christmas season, and this isn’t your usual gift shop fare. There’s a Cinderella stiletto designed by Christian Louboutin; ball gowns fit for princesses (but also fashionistas) from designer Huishan Zhang; and a Micky Mouse Coach bag that’s undeniably cool. This is Disney done differently, that’s for sure.

These are great gift fodder for the Disney-obsessed person in your life