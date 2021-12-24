LG QP5 Eclair Soundbar review

As more and more of us search for technology that can fit into our hectic lives, it's also becoming increasingly important for technology to fit into our spaces. Whether you have a comfortable-sized home or are lacking any additional space, many companies are releasing compact, space-saving options.

The LG QP5 Eclair is one such option, with a small puck (or pastry) shaped bar that can sit in front of the television more like a speaker than a traditional soundbar.

Intrigued by its promises to save us space without skimping on audio quality or power, we tested out the QP5 to see how it measured up. And if you want to see how it ranks against others, jump on over to our guide to the best soundbars.

(Image credit: LG)

LG QP5 Eclair Soundbar: Set-up and sound

Configuration: 3.1.2

3.1.2 Dolby Atmos?: Yes

Yes Connections: Optical, HDMI, Bluetooth

Optical, HDMI, Bluetooth Dimensions: 2.4 x 11.7 x 4.9in (soundbar); 11.4 x 13.3 x 7.3in (subwoofer)

2.4 x 11.7 x 4.9in (soundbar); 11.4 x 13.3 x 7.3in (subwoofer) Weight: 3.4lbs (soundbar); 16.9lbs (subwoofer)

The first thing you will undoubtedly notice about the LG QP5 Eclair is its minute size when compared to rival soundbars. Measuring 11.7-inches across, its most obvious placement is still in the center of your TV stand, but in theory, it could sit to the side or on a shelf nearby if your TV is mounted.

We set ours up in front of the TV on a unit and were pleased to see that it sat there perfectly without obscuring any part of the screen. The lack of width does make it less effective at hiding wires behind your set-up, but there are plenty of other solutions to that.

The subwoofer is a bit of a different matter, as it is almost five times the weight and height of the soundbar itself. This needs to be placed close enough to the soundbar for the wireless connection, but otherwise can be slotted wherever you have the most space.

You can connect the bar to your TV via HDMI or Optical connection, and then you're basically up and running.

There are four individual sound settings, including one for cinema, games, and music. You can switch between these manually or use the internal AI to let the soundbar choose for you, but this isn't an exact science. The voice confirmation is also a bit of a strange touch but will please some who don't want to constantly squint at the LED display.

In terms of audio power, we were incredibly impressed by the results from the LG QP5 Eclair. Despite its size, the sound from music played through Spotify or an action scene in the latest Marvel film sounded excellent in our small space, achieving the surround sound effect promised by Dolby Atmos.

(Image credit: LG)

LG QP5 Eclair Soundbar: Design

The biggest issue with the LG QP5 Eclair is the size of the subwoofer, which somewhat cancels out the compact promise of the soundbar. Weighing in at 16.9lbs, it's bulkier than many people will expect when choosing the space-saving option.

That doesn't necessarily mean that it doesn't look good, though, as the design of the sub has the same sleek, curved look as its soundbar. It also has the same fabric covering so, if you have the space for it somewhere in the vicinity of your TV set-up, then it won't be an eyesore by any means.

The commitment to a minimal appearance continues with the placement of controls on the back of the soundbar rather than the front or sides. There you will find the 'on' button, volume controls, and Bluetooth, or you can use the remote and LG app on your phone.

(Image credit: LG)

LG QP5 Eclair Soundbar: Our verdict

Because Dolby Atmos soundbars tend to be slightly higher-end, they can also become a bit bulky, so in general, the Eclair is a nice surprise. It's not cheap, but it's a bit of a unicorn for those who want an Atmos bar that doesn't dominate their living space.

The audio quality is really great, and the appearance of the speaker is sleek and modern-looking. The lack of in-built smart home compatibility is a mark against it, but Bluetooth and the ability to connect more LG speakers means it can still become part of a wider system.

About this review

Caroline is the smart home ecommerce editor for Livingetc, testing out the latest AV technology and gadgets such as smart speakers, soundbars, and video doorbells to see which ones are truly worth the expense. Living in a small studio space in the UK, she gets excited about any device that promises to save space or make an automated life easier to achieve.

The LG QP5 Eclair was tested over a period of weeks paired with a Hisense Roku TV, connected via HDMI ARC.