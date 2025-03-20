A DJ Booth in Your Cabinets? How a Hidden Turntable Turned This Home Into the Perfect Venue for Kitchen Discos

Everyone knows that the place to be at any house party is, without a doubt, in the kitchen. This kitchen takes that philosophy to new heights. With state-of-the-art DJ decks integrated seamlessly within the sleek, modern design, this project perfectly blends two worlds into one room. Complete control over the playlist, no hour-long queue, unlimited drinks and you don’t even have to change out of your pyjamas, this design transforms your kitchen into the ultimate night out destination.

We’re always excited to find new, modern kitchen ideas, but it’s a rare occasion that we can honestly say that we’re genuinely surprised by a kitchen design. With such a vast variety of inspired, design-led spaces that integrate the highest quality marbles, and the most innovative kitchen appliances available for our viewing pleasure on a daily basis, it can take quite a lot for a kitchen to feel genuinely new. This design by Woodworks Brighton does that, and more.

Woodworks Brighton were already onto a winner with their curved edges, and fluted wooden cabinetry, but its the completely concealed, pull-out DJ booth that really sets this design apart. Positioning it alongside the traditional kitchen equipment turns our understanding of the boundaries of what a kitchen can be on its head, and suddenly a DJ booth is as integral an element in this kitchen's functionality as the oven, or fridge is.

Francois Damseaux Before Wood Works, François worked as a site carpenter, renovating and converting one bedroom flats into two bedroom flats around the Brighton area. While doing this, Francois would spend long periods of time travelling, and exploring the world, getting influenced by the designs and architecture he encountered along the way. Nowadays, Francois, and his brother René provide Brighton, and surrounding areas, with the most innovative, and elegant bespoke kitchens.

Blending Two Passions

When opened up entirely, the DJ booth acts as a private access point to the kitchen (Image credit: Bee Holmes Photography Design: Woodworks Brighton)

When the Woodworks team were approached by their clients, Lynsey and James, they were tasked with creating a space that blends the couple's two passions in one multifunctional open plan kitchen. "It was about blending two worlds – cooking and music – into one dynamic space," explains Woodworks designer Francois Damseux.

Two major pillars in creative expression, cooking and food are a natural combination, and this project exploits just how seamlessly these two pursuits can coexist. The experience of cooking a meal while listening along to a well curated playlist is one of those simple pleasures that never grows old, this design takes that joy to a new height.

By making it a conscious element of the kitchen design, music is elevated to a more significant level, given proper space, and equipment to fully explore this world. In this space, the DJ booth is designed with the same care and attention as would be given to any other piece of the kitchen design, such as the oven, or fridge. This intentionality is what makes this such a successful multifunctional space. It’s not just a kitchen or just a party room, but it is an exploration of the crossover between these two spaces, highlighting the playfulness of cooking, and dining.

The DJ booth can be completely concealed, or opened up to create an L formation. (Image credit: Bee Holmes Photography. Design: Woodworks Brighton)

"The idea was to create a place where the energy of a party could flow just as easily as the aroma of a great meal," says Francois. "For the homeowners, music is a huge part of their lifestyle, so bringing that vibe into the heart of their home-made perfect sense. The kitchen, often a social hub, becomes a space where guests can enjoy good food, great tunes, and the vibe of a home that’s always ready for a little fun. It’s the perfect mix of functionality and flair, where culinary creativity and music come together."

DJ Design Philosophy

Using the same oak throughout the open plan living room creates a sense of continuity in the home. (Image credit: Bee Holmes Photography Design: Woodworks Brighton)

While the idea of a DJ kitchen may feel worlds apart from crisp minimalism of Japandi decor, Francois would argue that they are more aligned than you may think.

While the pull-out decks are seamlessly tucked away, practically invisible when not on display, they do take still take up a considerable amount of valuable kitchen storage space. This forced the clients to embrace a less-is-more mindset, in order to keep the space from feeling overwhelming or cluttered. "James and Lynsey have a perfectly curated collection of kitchen essentials—just the right amount, not too much, not too little. And yes, they do have kids! I think this actually aligns perfectly with Japandi design, which is more than just a 'look'," says Francois.

"It’s about embracing a lifestyle of mindful simplicity, where every item has its place and nothing feels excessive. The balance of functional storage and a calm, organized space really reflects that philosophy. It’s about creating a space that works seamlessly and feels peaceful, which they’ve really nailed."

Leaning into this Japandi lifestyle, the bespoke design utilizes a combination of oak hardwood cabinetry, and crisp, light Bianco Misterio Quartz countertops. These light, natural materials feed into the Japandi focus on organic materials and airy, neutral color palettes. Japandi design also relies on the importance of uncluttered spaces, clean line and natural light. All these elements come together in this kitchen design, working together to create a space that feels light and relaxing, like a deep breath of fresh air.

The couples passion for music is present beyond the hidden DJ booth, with a custom oak vinyl shelving unit built into the living space. (Image credit: Bee Holmes Photography Design: Woodworks Brighton)

"We also designed a corner drinks cabinet, which gives them a hidden spot to store the naughties, keeping everything tidy and out of sight. It’s all about smart design and keeping things functional without sacrificing style or space," says Francois.

A hidden breakfast station further allows for the prevention of clutter, storing smaller appliances and other kitchen necessities behind a fluted wooden door.

This fluted oak creates a great sense of flow in the space. It continues in the living room, where it forms the cabinetry of the sleek corner bar and the cubby-hole Vinyls storage space.

Bespoke Beyond Boundaries

LED lights installed beneath the counter add to the party-house atmosphere (Image credit: Bee Holmes Photography Design: Woodworks Brighton)

While Woodworks Brighton specializes in highly bespoke, Japandi kitchen designs, this was the first project in which they were able to explore a world completely beyond anything they had previously worked on.

"Creating this design was a fun and creative journey that definitely pushed the boundaries of what we usually do," Francois reflects. "While we’re always designing bespoke kitchens, this was our first "DJ" kitchen, so it was something totally new."

In order to come to a design that felt true to the brief and blended these two functions in a way that felt logical and visually striking, it was important for Francois to work closely alongside his clients, developing a deeper understanding of what they wanted out of the space, and how they envisioned using it. "The process was all about collaboration with our client, James, and we worked closely together to make sure we were on the same page," says Francois.

"At first, we tossed around ideas like placing the decks on the island counter or even in a pull-out drawer. But then, one evening, I had an “aha” moment and thought, why not turn it into more of a booth? That’s when the idea of a pull-out station that closes off the J shape of the kitchen was born, which really brought the whole concept to life. It was definitely a new challenge, but it was all about keeping that open communication and tweaking ideas until we got it just right."

Light airy tones add to the Japandi design style. (Image credit: Bee Holmes Photography Design: Woodworks Brighton)

Working Through Logistics

Custom drinks storage hides alcohol bottles away from sight. (Image credit: Bee Holmes Photography Design: Woodworks Brighton)

One of the downfalls of doing something new and innovative, is there is no clear path to follow, leaving you in full control to encounter, and solve any potential issues, relying entirely on your own instincts. And the more ambitious the project, the more complex the issues you'll encounter.

"Before finalizing the design of the pull-out DJ booth, there were quite a few elements we had to consider to make sure everything worked smoothly," explains Francois. "First off, cable management was key – we didn’t want any wires getting in the way or creating a tangled mess, so we had to plan how everything would be neatly hidden and accessible."

The Japandi-style design of this kitchen relies on clean spaces, smooth lines, decluttering and minimalism, all of which are not in-line with a jumbled mess of wires and plugs. To prevent this from detracting from the aesthetic, Francois neatly tucked away any electrical work within the wooden structure.

"Supporting the worktop was another big factor, as we needed to ensure it could handle its own weight and still be sturdy enough for everyday use," says Francois, "the hinging system had to be smooth and reliable, making sure the booth could be pulled out and tucked away effortlessly."

While these logistical problems certainly presented challenges, the larger challenge was ensuring that the fixes for these issues were never to the detriment of the kitchens visual appeal. It was crucial that the final project was in line with the crisp, minimalist aesthetic seen across Woodworks design portfolio.

"And of course, we had to balance aesthetics with functionality, making sure the design looked sleek and stylish while still being practical for James and Lynsey to actually use the space as a kitchen.... and a DJ booth. It was a bit of a balancing act, but the end result is a kitchen that’s as functional as it is fun," Francois says.

The Woodworks Brighton team executed a perfect example of how to blend Japandi minimalism with plenty of character. This house feels like a true representation of the people that live within it, a true triumph in kitchen design.

If the peaceful, soothing feel of Japandi design is not to your style though, there are plenty of other aesthetics that may be more your speed. Perhaps, a modern farmhouse kitchen, or why not browse through some industrial kitchen ideas?