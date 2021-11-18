Record player stands - the smartest ideas to add the X factor to your vinyl collection

Record player stands are a must if you’ve invested in a high-tech record player and are keen to grow your vinyl library. A simple, stylish way to showcase your passion, the latest record player and hi-fi unit stands are ideal for housing a range of music media including speakers, vinyl, CDs and all the kit that comes with owning a record player. From simple solutions to more complex arrangements, we have ideas to suit both modern and maximalist styles.

‘The most important factor when choosing a record player and hi-fi equipment stand is to ensure the turntable is placed on a sturdy, level surface,’ says Simon Webster sales and Marketing co-ordinator for Rega Research. ‘Ideally, the turntable should be isolated from the floor as much as possible to prevent unwanted resonances travelling into the turntable and damaging the sound quality.’

Choosing a record stand is like going for one of the best soundbars - it's an easy way to ensure that your home is audio first. Like an integrated system, it helps to make your music collection feel like a true part of the home.

7 record player stands for your home

(Image credit: Amazon )

1. Choose a compact solution

Ameriwood Home Novo Gratz Concord Turntable stand from Amazon (Image credit: Amazon )

When space is tight in your living room you need to clear the way to make as much room as possible for dancing! Choose compact furniture that is neat enough to fit into a corner of the room or works well in an awkward space.

We love the industrial styling of the space-saving Ameriwood Home Novo Gratz Concord Turntable stand from Amazon (pictured above). It has enough space to house a record player and speakers on top. It also includes two large, open shelves with dedicated metal dividers that are ideal for keeping your vinyl neatly in place.

There are also two drawers above that come in handy for keeping all the items that go along with owning a record player tucked away - such as a record-player cleaning kit, weights, record mats, remote controls and so on. As well as this vintage walnut finish, you can find it in a more contemporary white and oak finish too.

2. Choose a design with vinyl storage within easy reach

(Image credit: La Redoute)

How's this for one of the most convenient vinyl storage ideas? 'Flip bins' you find in vinyl record shops that allow you to flick through records easily come in handy when you want instant access to your vinyl. You can buy a range of freestanding flip bins at Etsy, here , that are small enough to fit into a corner of the room or alongside your record player unit.

If you want an all-in-one solution however, look for a record player stand that has storage built in for flicking through your vinyl when you're playing your tunes. We love the Ronda Vintage Style Cabinet from La Redoute, which has a compartment next to where the record player sits to allow for you to house a few records. There are also three storage areas below to store more vinyl.

3. Look for Hi-Fi racks and furniture with deep storage shelves

The trusty Ikea Kallax (Image credit: Ikea)

Google ‘record player stand ideas’ and the choice of options isn’t huge, so when searching for the perfect piece of furniture to house your record player you may have to get a little adventurous and think outside the box. Try Googling the terms ‘hi-fi rack’, ‘media unit’ and ‘storage for vinyl records’ and it will open you up to a host of more options.

We are big fans of Ikea’s Kallax shelving unit as it is so versatile and is ideal for housing a record player and vinyl. Its open shelves are the perfect height and depth for a 12inch vinyl record, while the top provides a smooth base for your record player and other important music equipment - it also works as the perfect base if you've chosen any of the best smart speakers.

4. Go for a statement record player stand

(Image credit: Ruark Audio)

When it comes to record player stands, sometimes only a statement piece of furniture will do. You can find some truly knock-out designs online on vintage sites like 1st Dibs. The company sells antique, contemporary and made to order furniture so some of the most breathtaking pieces can be as much as £26K.

For something a little more understated however, you can try the eye-catching Ruark Audio R7 Radiogram, priced £2,300, above. The one-box music system has a dedicated phono stage inside, which means you can connect the record player to the back of the speaker for a streamlined and ever-so-stylish look.

(Image credit: 1st Dibs )

5. Embrace vintage style sideboards

(Image credit: West Elm)

A regular sideboard can work well as a living room storage idea for your record player and vinyl too. Provided the top feels solid and there are deep cubby holes to house all your LPs, you're onto a winner.

We're spoilt for choice with stylish mid-century designs online, as well as those that cater for more contemporary tastes. We particularly like the look of West Elm's Mid-century media console, which is crafted from FSC-certified wood and has tapered leg and beveled front edges. It has a solid eucalyptus wood base and acacia wood veneer body with an acorn-stained finish to be precise. There are two front doors that slide to reveal interior storage that have adjustable shelves.

USM Haller also provides a retro range of furniture that feature the exact dimensions suitable for LPs. The USM Haller Vinyl Storage cabinet (pictured below) is designed by the Fritz Haller and has three drop-down doors and two shelves.

(Image credit: USM Haller)

6. Choose open shelving to house a range of media

(Image credit: String Furniture )

Tucking away your LPs, CDs and other media can help create a streamlined effect in a room, but if you're keen to show off your favorite albums open storage can be a great option. A media shelf that is flexible enough to hold a range of items including your record player, CDs, LPs, books, magazines, favorite artwork and more can be an interesting feature in a room if styled well.

String Furniture at Utility Design is a great solution for housing tech, gaming, screens and especially audio, for example. String's media shelf is designed specifically for record player and turntable enthusiasts and can be configured in a number of ways to suit your requirements.

7. Invest in a floating wall mount

(Image credit: Amazon )

Trying to keep your record player as still as possible when you're playing your vinyl can be a challenge if the base it sits on is unstable. If you're investing in a record player stand, make sure the floor it is positioned on is even and there is no room for movement.

An alternative solution, however, is to invest in a dedicated turntable shelf that is wall mounted. 'Using a heavy steel-framed shelf with isolating points is a great idea,' says Owen Maddock, technology specialist at Cinemaworks. 'A shelf will let the player perform better than a unit on the floor as there will be less vibrations, especially on a normal suspended floor with joists and so on. You do need a specific mount however, as a regular shelf won't work as well as it can be prone to wobbling about a little.'

You can find suitable wall mounts online, but you will need to check that they fit the dimensions of your specific record player, of course. Amazon, for example, sells a range of Pro-Ject wall-mounted support shelves for HiFis and turntables.

What is the best way to store vinyl?

Experts agree that storing your vinyl upright as this will prevent warping over time.

‘My tip for keeping your vinyl in the best condition is to store it upright as this reduces moisture build up and wear on the outer sleeve,’ says Simon Webster from Rega Research. It also reduces the heat between the records as ambient room temperatures change.’

‘Anti-static inner sleeves are recommended as this will also prevent dust getting into the vinyl groove, and this can build up on the stylus overtime affecting playback quality. You can buy a pack of 50 sleeves on Amazon for around £17, which is a worthwhile investment to protect your beloved vinyl collection.

'When storing your record player, always close the dustcover after use too. This will protect the turntable and cartridge from dust.'

How do I play a record?

Audio specialists Lenco advises these step-by-step instructions to play a record and for how to use a record player:

1. Begin by placing the record on the turntable. Records come with an A and a B side, so be sure to place the record on the right side, based on which song you want to hear first.

2. Next to the tonearm there is usually a cue lever. You raise the cue lever in order to raise the arm. Now you can move the arm to the outer edge of the record.

3. Make sure you have the record set to the correct speed. If you’re using a standard record (album), it should be 33 1/3 RPM.

4. With the record spinning and the arm in position, you can now use the cue lever to lower the arm. This will bring the needle into contact with the record. Once it makes contact you should begin to hear music.