I’m Only Buying Half a Christmas Tree This Year — Meet the “Flatback” Fir That's Perfect for My Tiny Apartment
The people have spoken — this is the faux tree to get for small spaces. With so many Balsam Hill Christmas trees on sale right now, I have a hunch this one will soon be, too
"Experience the elegance of a full tree for half the space," reads the description for Balsam Hill’s “Fifth Avenue Flatback” artificial Christmas tree. Intrigued, I couldn’t help but wonder: could a tree that’s essentially sliced in half really hold up to its full-size counterparts? Designed to save space — a dream for spatially challenged New Yorkers like myself, and enticed by its iconically upscale Fifth Avenue namesake — I had to dig deeper.
Well, if anyone can pack the same drama and grandeur into a slimmer package, it’s Balsam Hill. The brand has a stellar reputation — their faux Christmas tree ideas are among the best in the game, with best-sellers racking up thousands of near-perfect reviews. But the Balsam Hill's Fifth Avenue Flatback, a Christmas tree cut in half straight down the middle, has flown a bit more under the radar with only 120 reviews. Still, I have a feeling these will be big this year.
Unlike most faux Christmas trees, which stand proudly in the center of a room, this one is designed to lean up against the wall. Available in six- and seven-foot varieties, each Flatback tree is crafted with Balsam Hill’s True Needle foliage for realism, along with Classic Needles for added fullness. Despite being half the width of a traditional tree, reviewers swear it doesn’t look like anything’s missing — just half the size, with all the holiday grandeur. But at $649, I had to be sure, so I asked my editor: Is it really worth the splurge?
Price: $649
I’ve never been much of a fan of mini trees. They might be shorter, but if you’re tight on square footage, it’s the floor space that’s the real issue, not the height — precisely why Balsam Hill's Flatback feels like such a godsend. In terms of quality and ease of assembly, one review sums it up perfectly: “I bought this a few years ago and have nothing but good things to say. Easy to store, easy to put up, still looks great. Friends that come over can't believe it's not a full tree.” The reviewer adds, “Yes, it's pricey, but it’s an investment I’ll enjoy for years to come.” With a three-year warranty and your choice of pre-lit LED clear or multi-colored lights, this faux tree really does offer the best of both worlds.
Yes, even editors have editors. Mine is Emma Breislin, who, after seeing Balsam Hill’s impressively realistic lineup firsthand, has become a bit of a faux foliage expert. "When it comes to Christmas trees," she says, "I don’t think you can beat Balsam Hill. (And yes, I’m including real ones.) There’s no mess, no waste, and they look so real — they actually mold each branch off real trees."
While Emma was wowed by the grand, pre-lit options or the frosted varieties, her favorite is the humble Flatback — perfect for hallways, corners, or small spaces. A sign? I think so.
Unlike some of Balsam Hill’s other styles, the Flatback isn't discounted in the brand's sale yet. Keyword: yet. You better believe I’ll be watching this tree like a hawk as we approach Black Friday. In the meantime, there are other fan-favorite faux varieties to splurge on right now.
Price: $699, Was: $999
The Classic Blue Spruce Trees are Balsam Hill’s best-sellers for a reason: they’re exactly what you picture when imagining the perfect Christmas tree. Lush and green, this is the tree that brings Hallmark movie magic to life. Made with an abundance of 100% classic needle foliage, it has that full, fresh-off-the-lot look that never ages. Available in heights ranging from 4.5' to a towering 15’, and if you choose the pre-lit option, expect a dazzling display with 1,000 sparkling lights.
Price: $449, Was: $549
For something a little more characterful, the European Fir is one of Balsam Hill’s more unique offerings. With a slightly imperfect silhouette, this artificial Christmas tree leaves gaps between branches — perfect for showing off your favorite ornaments. Customers even say it looks better in person!
Price: $449, Was: $549
I’ve seen this faux flocked tree at a family friend’s house, and might I say: wow. Frosted to perfection and adorned with dazzling white lights, it’s as whimsical as it gets. It has that enchanting, expensive look — like something you’d find in a luxury ski lodge in Aspen or Vail. Pair it with gold and silver metallic ornaments and tinsel for the ultimate white Christmas.
