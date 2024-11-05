Forget Tree Skirts — This Year the Coolest Christmas Decorators Are Doing 'Trees in Pots'

What goes around comes back around and this time we've uncovered a budding trend involving a style switch-up that strays from our usual festive fashioning and —we are all for it. By simply swapping your Christmas tree skirts for pots, you're gifting your festive focal point the charming finish it so deserves.

It may not seem like a dramatic shift from skirt to pot but the varied aesthetic of these Christmas tree ideas could not be more different. Plus, with a pot in the mix, you always have the option of using an actual live tree instead of going faux this winter. And we aren't the only ones backing this style, designers are in on the trend too.

If you're curious to know more about why this is the Christmas tree fashion statement of the year and how to adopt the look, we have plenty of advice from the pros. And by the end of it, we have a feeling you'll be on team potted trees like the rest of us.

Why are potted trees trending?

In conversation with interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, she tells us that when it comes to decorating for the holidays, replacing traditional Christmas tree skirts with stylish, decorative pots is the newest trend on the block. "This look has caught on quickly," she notes of this Christmas decorating trend. "Celebrated for its chic aesthetic, simplicity, sustainability, versatile styling options, and lasting appeal."

Nina points out that this shift from tree skirts to pots reflects a broader home design trend that celebrates nature-inspired interiors. "Homeowners are increasingly favoring biophilic design elements, seeking ways to bring the outdoors in, not just seasonally but year-round," she says. "Pots filled with live greenery, whether seasonal firs or evergreen plants reflect the ongoing trend of incorporating lasting foliage in living spaces."

She goes on to explain that this approach aligns well with the trend toward simplified, sustainable holiday decor, where less is more, and quality over quantity takes precedence. "This year, the potted Christmas tree isn’t just a holiday centerpiece," she says. "It’s a nod to nature and an enduring addition to holiday decor traditions."

With this trend on hand and the best Christmas tree decorations in your hands, we foresee a jolly festive season in the works.

(Image credit: Studio McGee)

As mentioned earlier, there are plenty of reasons behind the growing interest in swapping out Christmas tree skirts for rustic, homely pots. Here are some of the key reasons designers are making the switch.

Sustainability: With more homeowners leaning into sustainable decor, Nina notes that the Christmas tree pot serves as an eco-friendly alternative to skirts. "Using a decorative pot eliminates the need for disposable skirts, which often don’t last beyond the season," she says. "Plus, pots encourage the use of live trees instead of cut trees, giving families a lasting plant they can bring inside each holiday season and replant outdoors afterward." It's easy to learn how to replant a Christmas tree after the season ends.

Versatility: "Christmas tree pots come in endless styles, materials, and finishes, making it easy to find one that beautifully blends with existing decor," she says. "Unlike skirts, which can sometimes clash with a room’s color palette, a well-chosen pot acts as a year-round decor item, adding greenery even when the holiday season is over."

Feng Shui: According to Feng Shui master Marie Diamond, a potted tree symbolizes life, growth, and rootedness. "By nourishing and caring for a potted tree, you welcome growth-oriented Qi (energy)," she says. "This brings stability, a positive outlook, and a solid foundation for the year ahead."

Elevated Aesthetic: And of course, style counts to which Nina rightly points out that the visual appeal of potted Christmas trees speaks to the current home decor trends favoring natural textures and clean, streamlined styles. "A beautiful pot becomes an instant design statement, grounding the tree in an earthy, understated way," she says. "And it complements a range of holiday decor styles, from rustic and boho to minimalist and modern."

How to Perfect the Look

(Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

Choose Chic Finishes - Nina recommends opting for materials like glazed ceramics, natural terra cotta, or concrete for a modern twist. "Metallic finishes in silver or brushed gold can add holiday sparkle, while woven baskets add a cozy, rustic feel," she says. "For added visual interest, try layering textures by wrapping a neutral pot in a large jute or linen cloth that flows naturally over the rim."

Add Decorative Elements - "Dress up the pot with a garland of fairy lights, some simple ribbon, or even a few small ornaments for a festive touch," she suggests. "For a more minimalist approach, placing pine cones, small wrapped gifts, or even eucalyptus sprigs around the base of the pot adds just the right holiday vibe."

Factor in Feng Shui - "When selecting a pot, consider materials and colors to enhance the tree's energy," says Marie. For example, as per Christmas Feng Shui rules, she finds that red pots are ideal for south area placement to activate abundance. Similarly, green and wood-colored pots signify growth and family unity when positioned in east and southeast spots. Additionally, metallic hues like white, gold, and silver symbolize precision and joy, best bought out when placed in the west and northwest home zones.

Mind the Size - When selecting a pot, Nina explains that it's important to make sure it’s in proportion to the tree for a balanced look. Gardening expert Tony O'Neill agrees and also tells us that the pot must be the right size for healthy tree growth.

"For a typical live Christmas tree of about four to six feet tall, a pot with a diameter of 16 to 18 inches should provide adequate room for the root ball and tree stability," he says. "If you're opting for a larger tree, aim for a pot that’s around 20 to 24 inches in diameter to ensure it remains upright and stable throughout the season."

Get The Look

Footed Bowl Concrete Planter View at Anthropologie Price: $248

Size: 20" This Footed Bowl Concrete Planter from Anthropologie may seem edgy when paired with a Christmas tree but it offers a brutalist finish that's uniquely chic. Kante Dia Round Planter View at Amazon Price: $70

Size: 15.7" We found this Kante Dia Round Planter on Amazon and for its sleek finish alone, it should go straight into your shopping cart for Christmas. LeisureMod Fern Planter View at Walmart Price: $363

Size: 24" This LeisureMod Fern Planter from Walmart may be designed for houseplants like ferns but it's just the right size for a large Christmas tree too. Bodie Tan Fibrestone Planter View at McGee & Co. Price: $239

Size: 20.5" This Bodie Tan Fibrestone Planter from McGee & Co. offers smooth lines and a textured finish that stands out on its own without overwhelming the tree. Vintage Asian Imari Planter View at 1stDibs Price: $395

Size: 18.75" This Vintage Asian Imari Planter from 1stDibs is stunningly painted in a traditional floral design that's an ideal gift for antique lovers on the hunt for a vintage festive vibe. Fiber Rounded Egg Planter View at Anthropologie Price: $168

Size: 18" If you like to keep it simple, you can't go wrong with this Fiber Rounded Egg Planter from Anthropologie which exudes elegance regardless of the season in play.

From Feng Shui principles to the aesthetic of it all, there are plenty of reasons to ditch your Christmas tree skirts and give pots a chance instead. Aside from elevating your season decor game, this trick also gives you a chance to go the sustainable route and enjoy the live foliage that comes with it.

Then as the holiday season begins, invites roll out and guests stroll in, you'll be getting compliments on compliments about your gorgeous potted tree being the star of the soirée.

FAQs

How to Care for Potted Christmas Trees

So you don't have to end up reviving a dying Christmas tree, Tony tells us that there are a couple of maintenance tricks that will help your tree thrive well when in a pot. Here are his top care tips for daily care.

Water Regularly: He recommends keeping the soil moist but not waterlogged. "A live tree in a pot will need consistent watering to prevent it from drying out," he says. "Check the soil daily and add water as needed."

Choose a Cool Spot: "Next, place the tree away from heat sources, such as radiators, fireplaces, or direct sunlight," he notes. "As excessive heat can dry out the needles and stress the tree."

Humidity Boost: Tony also explains that if your home is particularly dry, you should consider misting the tree lightly with water to keep the needles fresh and prevent browning.

Decorate Mindfully: As a pro tip, he also recommends keeping heavier ornaments closer to the base and avoiding overloading branches, as this can put stress on the tree.