5 Feng Shui rules you might be breaking with your Christmas decorating - 'these tricks will keep you in the festive spirit!'
These are the rules to abide by if you want your home to retain a sense of harmony during the holidays
Christmas is a time for joy and celebration, but this can be difficult when your space feels 'off'. Feng Shui principles are important to consider when designing a space, especially as we bombard our space with new decor and lights so, to ensure your space promotes a positive energy during the festivities, you'll want to brush up on the most important rules.
Don't get me wrong, I love Christmas decorating, but sometimes it can feel a bit overwhelming. It seems as if the decor wears the room rather than the other way around. Originally I'd thought this was simply an aesthetic thing and just a natural product of Christmas decor, however, after speaking with some Feng Shui experts, I've been convinced that my decor is ruining my energy flow.
To help you out, we've compiled five Christmas Feng Shui rules to live by during the holiday period to ensure your space remains calm and cozy. These guidelines are meant to help you maintain a positive energy flow in your space while celebrating the festive season, but if you're anything like me, you're probably breaking a few. Here's what you need to know.
1. Think about your Christmas tree placement
One of the most important elements of festive decor is the Christmas tree. Incidentally, it's also one of the most important influences on your living room's Feng Shui. Finding the perfect position for your Christmas tree is an annual deliberation, but have you ever considered Feng Shui principles in your decision?
Some things are obvious when it comes to tree placement. Obstructing a natural path, for example, is a no-no. However other considerations are much less obvious when it comes to Feng Shui. 'If you have a choice of tree placement options, avoid placing your tree in the northwest area of your home’s floor plan,' says Feng shui expert Laili Kafi González. 'This calendar year, the northwest region of our homes is under greater duress due to the location of certain stars, and so putting a tree with lots of fire energy in this space could create greater challenges for you.'
2. Avoid over stimulation
Christmas decor is naturally over the top, however, Feng shui experts recommend avoiding creating a space that's too over-stimulating, particularly rooms intended for rest. 'While going all out is tempting, avoid excessive flashing lights or loud decorations that could overwhelm the senses,' says Certified Feng Shui Consultant, Kerstin Tracy.
With all this extra decor, it's also important to maintain a tidy, clutter-free space. One of the most important principles is to remove clutter as it can stagnate energy. To reduce the chances of this, have an effective declutter before you decorate and keep a tidy space throughout the Christmas period. Consider trying some more minimalist Christmas decor, too, for a more subtle festive scheme.
3. Incorporate natural elements
Feng Shui is all about being mindful of the items you bring into your space and where you place them, and natural materials tend to be approved by Feng Shui experts as they are viewed as bringing good energy. 'Fresh greenery, flowers, or wood to bring in the energy of growth and renewal,' says Kirsten.
Take a leaf out of the Scandinavian Christmas decor book and look for organic materials such as wood which can easily be incorporated into your luxe Christmas style. 'Wood element is another energy we will find a lot of this season with Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths, and all sorts of floral arrangements,' says Laili. 'Wood energy is often also used to raise the chi of a home, and inspire growth and creativity.'
However too much can cause an unbalance that can be overstimulating. 'In excess, it can lead to feelings of being scattered and overactive,' Laili warns. 'To counterbalance this, consider decorating with some beautiful crystal ornaments to help bring in some grounding earth energy and some holiday sparkle.' Moderation might not be in the traditional Christmas spirit but it should be if you wish keep maintain a harmonious home.
4. Create balance
Sometimes we focus all our energy on elaborately decorating the main living space we neglect other areas of our home which can cause an imbalance within the space. Using a lot of elaborate mismatch décor can also contribute to this if you tend to be more eclectic when it comes to your festive ornaments.
'To ensure your decorations maintain a sense of balance, use a harmonious color scheme and distribute decorations throughout the space rather than clustering them in one area,' says Kerstin. It's also important to distribute the festivity throughout your home, for Feng Shui purposes as well as aesthetics.
Bringing the Christmas energy to your door is especially important according to expert interiors therapist and Feng Shui expert, Suzanne Roynon. 'The front door is the place where Feng Shui energy accesses the home,' she says, 'so light the way with twinkling fairy lights and consider real or artificial candles in the entrance hall'.
Kerstin agrees, suggesting certain lucky Feng Shui colors to encourage good energy into your home. 'Ensure the entrance is well-lit, and add a wreath to your door that contains red and gold colors to attract abundance to your home,' she explains.
5. Think about color
Color is incredibly important in Feng Shui, with certain shades having specific connotations. Traditional holiday decor sticks to quite a limited color palette, but experts warn that some shades could be affecting your Feng Shui.
'Christmas is traditionally a time for a lot of red decorations,' says Suzanne, 'but please don’t overdo it'. While Feng Shui doesn't dictate positive and negative colors specifically, it does characterize them by the energy they produce, and certain energies are less positive than others in abundance.
Red is a lucky feng shui color, but only when used in limited amounts. 'In excess, red can create a sense of restlessness and overstimulation,' says Feng Shui expert Matthias Dettmann. 'Too much red can create an overly active and aggressive environment, leading to stress and unease.' In order to avoid this try to pair red with other shades to create and maintain a balance of energies. 'Moderate the red with metallics to diffuse the intensity,' advises Suzanne.
All of these guidelines will help you to control the energy in your home during the holidays. Through all the chaos of the celebrations, at least your attention to Feng Shui will keep your space feeling calm and magical during the holidays.
Our top Christmas décor picks
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
-
-
What are the best accent colors for a white kitchen? These five shades will bring life to a stark space
If you're looking to bring a bit of color to your all-white kitchen, here are the five shades the designers are currently coveting
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
'Do them before it's too late!' - 10 backyard tasks to complete before the first ground frost
For a flourishing backyard come spring, make sure you complete these ten tasks before extreme weather sets in
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
'They're not just for doors!' - 3 other ways designers are decorating with Christmas wreaths this year
To get the most enjoyment out of Christmas wreaths don't limit them to the front door
By Amy McArdle Published
-
People with homes that smell like Christmas always use these scents (and they aren’t pine or cinnamon)
For a Christmassy fragrance, here are the best notes to scent your home
By Amy McArdle Published
-
'I can't believe I didn't know these sooner!' - 6 genius Christmas light hacks you need to know before decorating
'Tis the season for some added sparkle, so try these clever hacks for the brightest lights possible
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
'No holes necessary!' - This is the easiest way to hang your Christmas wreath without damaging your door
No decor is worth irreparable damage to your home, so check out this super simple way to adorn your door this year
By Amy McArdle Published
-
'They make gifting simple!' - 7 of the best apps to organize your Christmas list and help you budget this season
These Christmas list apps will streamline your gift-buying experience
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
How to propagate a Christmas cactus - 5 tips to making growing your own from cuttings so easy
If you're looking for a pretty pink Christmas cactus in time for the big day, these are the propagation steps to follow
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
This super quick DIY is exactly what every Christmas tree needs to immediately make it look more impressive
This viral hack could be the finishing touch your tree needs
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
This trick for hanging outdoor Christmas lights without gutters is so simple and it works for virtually any surface
Brighten up your neighborhood this holiday season with this simple technique
By Amy McArdle Published