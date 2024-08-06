11 "Moon Garden Plants" That Will Make Your Backyard Look Amazing After Dark

For so long, classic gardens with manicured lawns and common plants have had a timeless thematic influence on the gardening world. And while we will always appreciate this gardening aesthetic, we love to see new creative takes on outdoor spaces.

One that recently caught our fancy was the moon garden trend. Now, you might be wondering: 'What is a moon garden?'. Well, it's simply a backyard adorned with plants that look beautiful under the cloak of darkness or bloom at night.

Planting crops that align with the moon garden trend will transform your yard into a space that's just as enjoyable at night as it is during the day. So we have collated a list of stunning moon gardening plants that have the seal of approval from the pros.

Before you know it, you'll be lounging outdoors and taking in your picturesque moon garden from dusk to dawn.

The Best Moon Garden Plants For A Magical Gardenscape

It's time to bring your fairy-tale garden ideas to life with these bright, beautiful and magical blooms that will certainly leave an impression.

Here are 11 moon garden plants you'll want to add into your gardenscape.

1. Snowball Hydrangeas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In conversation with planting expert Michael Clarke from YardWork, he says snowball hydrangeas are at the top of his list. "Snowball hydrangeas have large showy white blooms that help anchor a moon garden," he notes. "Starting with a pale green hue in June and then transitioning to off-white, snowball-like blooms that last into the fall."

Michael finds that these are some of the best plants for a moon garden and we couldn't agree more. The snowball variety is also a great option if you're looking for hydrangea shade plants to adopt into your space.



Hardiness Zones: 3 - 9

Live Snowball Hydrangeas View at Walmart Price: $38

Volume: 2.5 Gallon

2. Evening Primrose

(Image credit: Alamy)

Evening primrose is one of the top fragrant flowers that bloom at night, so we weren't surprised that it made the cut. Aside from their pretty blooms, this plant is also great for beginner gardeners, thanks to its low-maintenance tendencies.

Gardening expert Tony O'Neill from Simplify Gardening tells us, that evening primrose grows dainty yellow flowers that have a sweet fragrance, attracting nighttime pollinators. "These blooms only require moderate watering," he says. "And they can even tolerate poor soil conditions."



Hardiness Zones: 8 - 11

Showy Evening Primrose Seeds View at Walmart Price: $3

Quantity: 2,000 Seeds

3. Moonflower

(Image credit: Amazon)

What is a moon garden if not dotted with moonflowers? Both Tony and Michael recommend planting these elegant white flowers and after one glance at their natural beauty, you'll understand just why.

Michael tells us that moonflowers are great drought-tolerant plants with bright-white, lemon-scented, flowers that shine in the moonlight. "They are unique in that they start blooming in the afternoon and throughout the night as opposed to the early morning through the afternoon," he says. "Therefore making them perfect for a moon garden."



Hardiness Zones: 3 - 9

Moonflower Seeds View at Walmart Price: $3

Quantity: 50 Seeds

4. Night Phlox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We know night phlox as one of the best flowers for a nice-smelling backyard. And as you can probably tell from the name, these flowers are a classic pick for moon gardening.

"Night phlox is known for its strong, sweet fragrance," notes Tony. "And its small, white flowers that open up at night." These plants love moist soil so if you ever find them looking a little down, just give them a regular watering and they'll be back in the pink of health in no time.



Hardiness Zones: 8 - 10

Night Phlox Seeds View at Amazon Price: $10

Quantity: 25 Seeds

5. Angel's Trumpet

(Image credit: Alamy)

More commonly known as brugmansia, angel's trumpets are beautiful downward blooms that add tons of personality to a garden.

Tony tells us that he finds these unique flowers to be great for moon garden planting and tells us that the plant's large trumpet-shaped flowers become highly fragrant after sunset. Tony's pro tip for growing angel's trumpet is to give the plant support as its flowers can get to be a bit heavy for the crop to bear on its own.



Hardiness Zones: 9 - 11

Angel's Trumpet Seeds View at Amazon Price: $10

Quantity: 20 Seeds

6. Lamb's Ear

(Image credit: Bjoern Bartsch/Getty Images)

"Lamb's ear has soft, silvery-green leaves, that reflect the moonlight and provide beautiful contrasting textures," says Michael. "They are drought-tolerant, fast-growing and provide a beautiful ground-level display in all three seasons." Now, that's what we call a triple threat. And if you're wondering how to make a garden look fuller, you can't go wrong with lamb's ear. This plant is a winning addition all around.

Tony happens to grow lamb's ear in his own moon garden and highly recommends it for any night garden. "The silver foliage of lamb’s ear adds a soft glow under the moonlight," he says. "Truly making the garden a perfect retreat in the evening."



Hardiness Zones: 4 - 9

Lamb's Ear Seeds View at Walmart Price: $8

Quantity: 2 Sachets

7. Sweet Alyssum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Michael, sweet alyssum is an ideal grow for moon gardens. He explains that it can be planted as ground cover or a border plant for a reflective accent. "This plant blooms first in the spring, through the summer, and finishes out in the fall," he says.

If you don't have too much outdoor space but still want to treat your home to a moon garden, these small blooms make for the best cascading flowers for window boxes. And if you ask me, a little windowsill garden with sweet alyssum sounds like a dreamy floral idea.



Hardiness Zones: 5 - 9

Snow Sweet Alyssum Seeds View at Walmart Price: $4

Quantity: 2,000 Seeds

8. White Asiatic Lily

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you consider yourself a minimalist but you're still looking to add some tropical garden ideas to your space, these white Asiatic lilies will be right up your alley.

"Liliums or white Asiatic lilies sprout stunning white blooms with a sweet scent," says Tony. "And they work beautifully since they're perfect for reflecting moonlight." The best part about growing these pretty flowers in your yard is that you can also harvest a couple of stems yourself and make your own seasonal bouquet.



Hardiness Zones: 2 - 9

White Asiatic Lily Bulbs View at Amazon Price: $16

Quantity: 4 Bulbs

9. Night-Blooming Jasmine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another time-honored moon garden grow, night-blooming jasmine is one of our favorites. "Night-blooming jasmine is a fast-growing woody shrub that has a strong aromatic fragrance," notes Michael. "And it has white, yellow, pink, or green flowers that bloom in the evening."



White gardens are flawless in their own way but if you're interested in interspersing some colorful blooms through your garden, these vibrant flowers are a brilliant choice. Plus, the mesmerizing scent will transform your space into a floral haven. Which is why it's among the best plants for an outdoor dining area.



Hardiness Zones: 8 - 11

Night-Blooming Jasmine Plant View at Amazon Price: $22

Height: 3 - 8 Inches

10. Snow-In-Summer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Snow-in-summer or cerastium tomentosum, is a herbaceous flowering plant that Tony suggests planting alongside the rest of these moon garden grows. "This plant is ideal because of its white, star-shaped flowers that bloom in the evening and create a carpet-like effect," he says.

Not only will they quickly fill up any bare spots in your backyard but they also happen to be celeb-approved. As planting this gorgeous bloom also comes with having a peppy anecdote about having taken inspiration from Halle Berry's backyard landscaping.

Zones: 3 - 8

11. White Iceberg Roses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of celebrity gardens, this final moon garden plant also happens to be a popular addition at our favorite momager's home. That's right, Kris Jenner's rose garden features these prolific blooms and we think that they are the perfect finishing touch to a romantic outdoor space.

"White iceberg roses have a plentiful amount of white blossoms that continue re-blooming throughout the spring, summer, and into the fall," says Michael. "They are extremely hardy and unlike other roses, keep their green foliage year-round."



Hardiness Zones: 5 - 8

Iceberg Rose Starter View at Walmart Price: $25

Size: 2 Inch Pot

Whether you want to go all out and create a full-blown moon garden or simply add a couple of night bloomers to your existing backyard, this list of plants will help you cultivate a fabulous outdoor patch.

Instead of cooping yourself up indoors, we think that having a moon garden at home will make you more inclined to spend some time in your wonderfully aromatic garden after a long day. Tony put it best when he said: "The fragrance from these flowers will fill the night air, creating a relaxing and enchanting atmosphere."