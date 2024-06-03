Kris Jenner’s Favorite Roses are in Full Bloom Right Now — Here’s How to Recreate the Look in Your Yard

We love taking inspiration from celebrity homes and while the interiors are usually the first place we look, we also like to take a peek at their outdoor landscape, too. Little did we know, but Kris Jenner has given us some serious garden envy.

If you're a fan of the Kardashians then you're probably already aware that Kris' garden has always been impeccably pruned with stunning blooms. The reality star's present garden is no exception with a path that's currently flanked with gorgeous white roses in full bloom. Here, we ask some experts to identify the variety so you can start a flower garden and recreate the look in your space.

White roses for a Kardashian-inspired garden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a recent Instagram post, Kris flashed a smile while walking her caramel-colored poodle Bridgette in her garden. The creamy white flowers are blossoming on either side of the path, ushering guests through her garden, and we simply had to know what these stunning flowers are.

We consulted gardening expert Tony O'Neill who tells us that these lush white blooms are the ever-so-lovely iceberg roses. 'Iceberg roses are renowned for their prolific blooming and stunning white flowers, making them a popular choice in many gardens,' says Tony. He informs us that iceberg roses are easy to grow and are well worth the effort as they do wonders in beautifying a backyard.

Landscape and gardening expert Ward Dilmore shares a similar sentiment and explains that iceberg roses are very low-maintenance, making them one of the perfect flowers for beginner gardeners. 'I have seen these bloom and thrive with minimal care throughout the season and little disease,' notes Ward.

Iceberg Rose Bare Root Plant View at Amazon Price: $25

Blooming Period: Spring to Fall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're interested in bringing home these blooms and want to know how to plant bare-root roses, Tony suggests planting the rose bush in a hole that's twice the size of the root ball, ensuring the graft union (the swollen part where the canes meet the roots) is just above soil level. 'I recommend placing the plant in a sunny area with well-draining soil enriched with organic matter,' he says. 'A slightly acidic pH level of 6.0 to 7.0 is ideal for this rose type.'

Water the roses thoroughly after planting and keep the soil consistently moist for the best results. Tony tells us that deep watering once a week is usually sufficient but should be adjusted based on weather conditions. To make your roses look better, he recommends pruning them in late winter or early spring before new growth begins. 'Remove dead or weak wood and shape the plant to encourage steady growth and abundant blooms,' he says. 'And apply a balanced rose fertilizer in early spring, and then again after the first bloom cycle.'

When it comes to pesky rose pests, Tony advises gardeners to keep an eye out for aphids and spider mites. If your roses do get infected, he recommends treating them with insecticidal soap or neem oil. While Ward tells us that even neglected iceberg roses thrive, he also points out that iceberg roses may sometimes develop powdery mildew which is not harmful to the plant but can disrupt the plant's visual aesthetic. Good air circulation can protect the roses from these kinds of fungal diseases.

Aside from being great fence covers, these flowers prove to be extremely beautiful and are fairly easy to grow. So, if you're interested in treating your garden to bushels of white roses or if you simply want a backyard like Kris', follow the experts' advice and get to planting your own. Not only will these flowers make your garden look elegant but, as Kris proves, they also provide a brilliant photo spot!