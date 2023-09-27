5 flowers that bloom at night - for more beautiful, fragrant evenings
Whether you have a big garden or just a patch, you can create a blooming haven of your own that comes alive in the evening, with these beautiful flowers suitable for backyards
You might find the notion of planting flowers that bloom at night a bit of an odd one - if only because it’s not something we see being talked about that much, so the notion is not very familiar. But I’ve recently discovered the concept of a moon garden, and believe me, it’s as magical as it sounds. A moon garden is all about planting flowers that are meant to be enjoyed in the evenings. They come alive with the setting of the sun. While you might have been taking in the beauty of your blooms during the day, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t enjoy the same after sunset.
If you're wondering what flower seeds to sow next, I spoke to an expert in the field who knows all about moon gardens and found out the five flowers that bloom at night that you can plant right now to enjoy your own fragrant evening oasis. And they are all easy to maintain too - it might sound too good to be true, but it really is as beautiful and enjoyable as it appears.
A garden designed for evening enjoyment
Landscape Designer, also known as Dirt Queen NYC, Jarema Osofsky, explains the magical concept of a moon garden: ‘A moon garden is a garden designed with evening enjoyment in mind, full of night-blooming and night-fragrant plants, white flowers and silver foliage that reflect the moonlight, and nocturnal pollinators drawn to their luminescence.’ She tells me what are the best flowers to plant to create such an enchanting garden for yourself.
Outdoor flowers that bloom at night
1. Nicotiana (Nicotiana Alata ‘Jasmine’ and Nicotiana Sylvestris)
This is commonly referred to as flowering tobacco or jasmine tobacco, and it’s cultivated as an ornamental plant. They have beautiful, delicate-looking flowers and are highly attractive to hummingbirds and butterflies.
2. Moonflower (Ipomoea Alba)
This flower is native to tropical and subtropical regions of North and South America and it has a beautiful white bloom. At dusk, the flower’s petals unfold within minutes. They produce new flowers daily and bloom continuously from midsummer to fall.
3. Evening Primrose (Oenothera Biennis)
‘Evening primrose is a favorite because its yellow cup-shaped flowers are quite beautiful and it has a sweet lemon scent that attracts hawk moths at night. And while many night-blooming plants are tropical, this one is unique in that it is native to eastern North America,’ explains Jarema.
4. Tuberose (Agave Amica)
The beautiful Tuberose contains extracts that are used in perfumery. It’s native to Mexico and it’s said to have been domesticated by the Aztecs who used it to flavor chocolate.
5. Angel’s Trumpet (Brugmansia Suaveolens)
Also known as Snowy Angel’s Trumpet, or Angel’s Tears, its beautiful flowers have a strong fragrance. However, be mindful of this one as it’s toxic to humans and pets if any parts are ingested.
