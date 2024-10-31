If These Sheets Are Good Enough for Naomi Watts, They're Going Straight in My Shopping Cart
Investing in the quality of your sleep is one of the best investments in my humble opinion, and it seems the actress and wellness advocate agrees
I am a firm believer that good sleep is one of the main things in life that's worth investing in. It may not seem like items as mundane as your sheets are worth the high ticket price many luxury brands sell them for, but these ones have the tick of approval from actress and wellness advocate Naomi Watts, and they've got my attention.
Now, it's no secret that the linens listed in this collaboration with Coyuchi are on the...more expensive side of things. However, if there was ever a time to invest in the best bedding sets, it's in the lead up to Christmas. Consider it a gift to yourself. Nothing says 'I love you' like prioritizing your sleep.
"Creating a home filled with beauty, comfort, and mindfulness is how I love to live," says Naomi, on her inspiration behind the collection. Me too, Naomi. Me too.
The Coyuchi bedding brand has been the name in everyone's dreams this year, and this collection is only making the luxury bedding even more desirable. Naomi explains that part of her decision to partner with the bedding brand was based on their commitment to natural and organic materials.
"I’ve always felt that the most beautiful things in life are those that remain closest to their natural form — uncomplicated, authentic, and connected to the earth," she says. So if you want the best linen bedding sets, that you can lay your head on at night knowing that you are being mindful of the Earth, then this collection is worth the investment.
I am always searching for how to turn my bedroom into a sleep sanctuary, hunting for all of the coziest details. Which sheets will be the softest while still staying crisp? Which fuzzy throw blanket is cozy without being too itchy? Here are some of the products from Naomi's curation that immediately caught my eye, and landed in my shopping cart.
Shop the Collection
Speaking about the collaboration, the team at Coyuchi have doubled down on its quality. "We work with luxury bedding that's made from 100% GOTS-certified organic textiles like organic cotton, linen, and wool — chosen for their environmentally conscious qualities but also for how they feel: sumptuously soft, breathable, and crafted to last," they shared.
"Each item in Naomi's curation radiates understated luxury, embodying Coyuchi’s vision for a home sanctuary where comfort, quality, and a commitment to the environment coexist."
Wellness and making your bedroom a better sleep environment starts with good bedding. Luxury bedding like this collection should be thought of as investment pieces — a splurge-worthy treat to yourself or your loved one as the holiday season begins. Whether it is a soft Alpaca throw or a down feather pillow, the price is worth the comfort.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
